Best 12 Days of Christmas ornament set

If you care for your Christmas tree properly, it can last up to five weeks. You can put up your tree as early as the first week of December if you’d like it to last until New Year’s.

Which 12 Days of Christmas ornament set is best?

There are few holiday songs as famous as “The 12 Days of Christmas.” If you are shopping for some new ornaments this year, you can use this song for inspiration. The first known printed record of the song goes back to the 1780s, and there are different versions of the song that exist in various European countries.

12 Days of Christmas ornaments come in sets of 12 and have an ornament featuring a gift for each day. They are available in a variety of styles, from vibrant colors to antique porcelain. The Holiday Aisle 12 Piece Days of Christmas Hanging Figurine Ornament Set would make a beautiful addition to anyone’s Christmas tree.

What to know before you buy a 12 Days of Christmas ornament set

Ornament size

When shopping for a new set of ornaments, consider their size. Most sets come with standard-sized ornaments, and they should work well for any trees over 3 feet tall. If you are looking for ornaments for a mini-Christmas tree, you can find decorations that are smaller than average. You can usually check ornament dimensions on the product description page.

Ornament weight

Ornament weight can vary quite dramatically. Artificial trees have consistently sturdy branches and should hold almost any ornaments you can buy. If you have a real tree, then test out branches before hanging a heavy ornament. Focus on hanging your heavy ornaments towards the bottom of your tree. The higher your go, the less load the branches will be able to bear.

Tree aesthetic

Sets of 12 Days of Christmas ornaments come in various styles, and there is sure to be a set that matches the aesthetic of your tree. You can find classic Christmas ornaments painted with vibrant colors, modern glass balls and antique designs. Don’t be afraid to mix and match styles to add some contrast to your tree’s look.

What to look for in a quality 12 Days of Christmas ornament set

Cut metal ornaments

A classic iteration of the 12 Days of Christmas ornaments is in silver-colored metal. Often shaped like bells, the metal has strategic cutouts that show ornate pictures of the gifts. Sometimes they also feature the words from the song.

Painted ornaments

Painted 12 Days of Christmas ornament sets are wildly popular. These usually have vibrant colors and glitter in their design. Glass balls, bell-shaped porcelain and wooden cutouts often serve as the base.

Figurine ornaments

Figurine ornaments feature the shape, rather than a picture, of each gift. The figurines can be made of glass, plastic or wood. They come in a variety of styles, from antique to cartoonish. Figurine ornaments are perfect for trees featuring a lot of toy-themed ornaments.

How much you can expect to spend on a 12 Days of Christmas ornament set

You can find more affordable sets of ornaments for $20-$40. On the higher end, you can expect to pay up to $160-$200.

12 Days of Christmas ornament set FAQ

When should I put out my Christmas decorations?

A. Many people begin decorating for Christmas either the day after Thanksgiving or Dec 1. If you care for your Christmas tree properly, then it can last up to five weeks. You can put up your tree as early as the first week of December if you’d like it to last until New Year’s.

What is the safest way to hang my ornaments?

A. Put your heaviest ornaments on the studier tree branches. You can use ornament hangers to ensure your ornaments won’t slip off the end of the branch. Place your delicate ornaments higher up on the tree to keep them away from kids and pets.

How much would it cost to give the 12 Days of Christmas gifts?

A. To purchase all the 12 Days of Christmas gifts would cost you quite a bit of cash. Estimations put the price between $16,000-$40,000.

What is the best 12 Days of Christmas ornament set to buy?

Top 12 Days of Christmas ornament set

The Holiday Aisle 12 Piece Days of Christmas Hanging Figurine Ornament Set

What you need to know: These ornaments are perfect for those who love vibrant colors on their tree.

What you’ll love: This set of wooden ornaments are handmade. The paintings of the gifts are colorful and have intricate designs. They come in various shapes inspired by traditional ornament shapes. The day’s number is included in the painting.

What you should consider: These ornaments are on the pricey side.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top 12 Days of Christmas ornament set for the money

Kurt Adler 12 Days of Christmas Glass Ornament Set

What you need to know: This set of glass ornaments is brightly colored and painted with the twelve days gifts.

What you’ll love: The ornate painting on the front of these ornaments features festive gifts’ renditions. The number of each day appears on the back in glittery, bright paint. The ornaments are glass and round in shape. The narrow width allows them to hang flat easily.

What you should consider: There have been rare reports of ornaments arriving broken.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lenox Twelve Days of Christmas 12-Piece Ornament Set

What you need to know: These ornaments feature paintings of the gifts in a classic, antique style.

What you’ll love: These ornaments are perfect for use on a traditional Christmas tree. They are cream porcelain and hang from a tassel string. Framed in a tracing of gold, each painting stands out and is in color. The ornaments are just over 3 inches in length.

What you should consider: Not everyone will be a fan of the traditional style.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.