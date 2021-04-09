Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Good News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Honoring Black History Month
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
Alabama senators want Confederate tax to fund Black history
U.S. Coast Guard searching for boater in Georgia
Video
Community pulls together following violent storms in Clarke County
Video
Florida woman, 20, electrocuted by downed power lines trying to escape car after tree fell on it
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Tracking the Tropics
Science Corner
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
Gary Finch Outdoors
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Mourinho moans at Solskjaer as Tottenham’s season unravels
Top Stories
Clean-shaven Odor makes debut for Yankees against Rays
Stroman unhappy Mets allowed him to start in rain
Ledecky dominates 1,500 freestyle at California meet
Angels OF Fowler needs season-ending surgery for torn ACL
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Digital Extra
Driven
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Nominate a Hometown Hero!
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
Ask Danny
Biker Dad
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
Destination Gulf Coast
The Doctor Is In
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Fraud Fighters
Golden Apple
Locally Grown
Pet of the Week
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the New Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Gulf Coast CW Super Fan
Living Local
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
Top Stories
DMX dead at 50, family confirms
Video
Top Stories
Kong vs. Godzilla Star Kaylee Hottle Has Been Announced for Pensacon!
Top Stories
Black Lightning Watch and Win Pensacon Tickets
5 Things To Do This Weekend April 9-11
Video
Pet of the Week: Cute little McDuff
Video
Scale Back Alabama kicks off April 5
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Virtual Job Fair
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Decor
Illuminate your outdoor space with these garden lights
Trending Stories
MCSO Crime Map: Shooting on Old Shell Road
Video
Florida woman, 20, electrocuted by downed power lines trying to escape car after tree fell on it
19-year-old sentenced to 18 years for possessing child porn
Video
MPD: Man found shot to death on North Ann Street
Video
Mt. Vernon man dead, Gulf Shores PD launches death investigation
Video