Best pet odor eliminator

The main cause of pet odors from urine is uric acid. Once it crystallizes, it can be difficult to remove. To tackle it, you need an enzymatic cleaner.

Which pet odor eliminator is best?

No matter what you do, pet smells are a guarantee as a pet owner. An effective way to minimize the pet odors and address any stains is to use a pet odor eliminator.

As a rule, you need an enzymatic cleaner to thoroughly remove any pet stains and odors. The one that continues to top lists as the best on the market is Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.’s Professional Strength Odor Eliminator. The powerful formula promises to lift tough stains and odors and is certified safe for your pets.

What to know before you buy a pet odor eliminator

Why it stinks

The component of urine most responsible for the odor is uric acid. A mix of nitrogen, carbon, hydrogen and oxygen, uric acid forms crystals and isn’t water soluble, making it especially difficult to remove.

Another factor in pet odors, especially those caused by urine, is how it penetrates. For example, if your pet urinates on the carpet, the urine will go through the padding, subfloor, wood floor and further. That leaves uric acid crystals in every level of your carpet.

Once the uric acid crystals find a porous surface, they bind. They also reform when they come in contact with moisture. Even minimal moisture such as humidity reactivates them. To destroy the smell, you need something to destroy the chemical bonds in the uric acid: enzymes.

Enzymes are proteins that can either cause a chemical reaction or speed it up. These include protease, lipase, amylase, cellulase and uriase. These can break down the uric acid, turning it into carbon dioxide and ammonia. Most pet stain and odor removers are enzymatic cleaners, able to remove the uric acid without harsh chemicals while also often treating stains.

Formula

A quality enzymatic formula shouldn’t rely on harmful chemicals, including formaldehyde, isopropyl alcohol, phenols and bleach. Instead, the odor and stain fighters should be enzymes. Check the formula for the active ingredients and be sure they are safe for your pet.

Safety

To guarantee you are purchasing a safe product, check the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of registered products. These are products the EPA considers less harmful to humans and animals. Ensure the product you choose is safe for the surface on which you plan to use it. Some are formulated specifically for one type of surface and could damage others.

Enzymatic cleaner vs. solvent cleaner

In contrast, solvent cleaners dissolve the chemicals in the stain but they do so using powerful chemicals. These can often be abrasive on surfaces and some are formulated with chemicals that are dangers for pets and kids. They aren’t as effective as enzymatic cleaners and with the harsh chemical composition, it’s not worth it.

What to look for in a quality pet odor eliminator

Versatility

Ideally, choose a pet odor eliminator you can use on a variety of surfaces. When you have a pet, there’s no telling where they will cause a mess. Having one single cleaner that works on carpets, hardwood, walls etc. saves you money and cuts down on the chemicals under your sink.

Color-safe

A good pet odor eliminator is color-safe, especially if it’s meant to be used on carpets. Certain cleaners, when used on certain types of carpet, can alter or damage the coloring. Even if a cleaner is labeled as color-safe, always try it in a discreet test area first.

Scent

Almost every cleaner has some type of fragrance in the formula, and enzymatic pet odor eliminators are no different. The key is getting a formula that doesn’t rely on fragrance to mask the pet odor rather than actually eliminating it. However, a light fragrance will help deodorize your whole house.

Eco-friendly

If you’re trying to stay environmentally friendly, there are many eco-friendly products on the market. More products are now biodegradable and most are nontoxic. Look for these labels before buying.

Concentrated formula

Some pet odor eliminators come in a concentrated formula. If you can, this is a good option to purchase. While the bottle of concentrated cleaner is more expensive up front, it lasts longer and it tends to be stronger, saving you money and time in the long run.

Speed

You want the pet odors gone fast so the speed with which your pet odor eliminator works is important. It should be fast-acting to remove the odor. The best formulas continue to work until the stain and odor are fully removed.

How much you can expect to spend on a pet odor eliminator

Depending on the formula, amount in the bottle and concentration of the formula, among other things, you should plan on spending $5-$40 on a pet odor eliminator.

Pet odor eliminator FAQ

What is the best way to remove pet urine smell?

A. Your best bet for tackling tough pet urine smells is an enzymatic cleaner. In these, proteins eat the molecules responsible for the smell, breaking it down at a molecular level, rather than simply masking it. With an enzymatic cleaner, you can fully remove the uric acid causing the smell so it won’t return in the future.

How do you get rid of pet odor in your house?

A. First, you need to address the source of the odor with an enzymatic cleaner. From there, take a multi-pronged approach with atomizers, candles, oils, misters and plug-ins. Doing so will address all the possible causes of pet odors, rather than a single one.

What’s the best pet odor eliminator to buy?

Top pet odor eliminator

Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. Professional Strength Odor Eliminator

What you need to know: Praised for its effective, powerful formula, this is a favorite among pet owners.

What you’ll love: One of the best things about this pet odor eliminator is its versatility. You can use it on any stain, anywhere. It’s so effective, it can even discourage your pet from having accidents in that area in the future.

What you should consider: You may have to use it a few times on seriously difficult stains.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top pet odor eliminator for the money

Clorox Urine Remover for Stains

What you need to know: Combining a powerful enzymatic formula with hydrogen peroxide to fight stains, this is an all-around great cleaner.

What you’ll love: It breaks down uric acid crystals using hydrogen peroxide while also breaking down the cell structure of bacteria so the stain and smell are gone for good.

What you should consider: If you attempt to dilute this, it could make the smell worse.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator

What you need to know: Along with eliminating tough pet odors, this leaves a pleasant citrus smell.

What you’ll love: The concentrated formula is easy to mix and works by attacking the smell at the source. It’s versatile and works on virtually any surface safely. It’s derived from the oil in orange peels, leaving you with a pleasant scent after the pet odor is removed.

What you should consider: The orange smell can be overwhelming for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

