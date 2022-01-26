Which microfiber dusters are best?

Dusters have come a long way since using materials such as feathers and cotton. These materials in the dusters can be useful but are often ineffective. Microfiber dusters work much more efficiently, as the microfiber material lifts and traps these particles. Many microfiber pieces are machine washable making it easy to clean the piece after a thorough dusting. If you’re looking for a microfiber duster with different lengths and attachments at your disposal, the Fuunsoo Microfiber Duster is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a microfiber duster

Brush thickness

Depending on what you plan on dusting, you may need a thinner or thicker microfiber brush for your cleaning. If you use the typical thick microfiber duster, it may be too thick to fit in tight areas such as window blinds, car vents and corners. There are thin or flat microfiber heads that are designed to fit in those tight places and move out of small gaps much more smoothly. However, if you’re dealing with large surfaces or open air ducts, then regular thick microfiber pieces will work better.

Duster rod material

If you’re on a budget then microfiber dusters with plastic rods will be cheaper than dusters that use a metal rod to hold it. The downside to plastic rods is that they typically aren’t foldable, flexible or extendible. Many microfiber rods have stainless steel rods that are extendible or have collapsible joints within the rod that allow you to shorten it.

Electric vs. non-electric microfiber dusters

Regular microfiber dusters are great, but electric ones can be more effective when cleaning. Electric microfiber dusters use electricity to help rotate the head at various speeds, and the static in the fibers are stronger which allows particles to cling on faster to the duster head. However, it’s best to get an electric model that uses a good quality microfiber head or else cheaper versions may just spin the particles right toward you.

What to look for in a quality microfiber duster

Extendible

Unless you have a ladder or have low ceilings, dusters that are extendible or have long-length attachments are nearly a necessity in your home. Stick vacuums may be able to reach ceilings and other hard-to-reach places, but an extendible duster will have the capability to reach in small crevices. It’s also useful if you want to get deep inside an air vent to get particles out.

Machine washable

One of the best things about most microfiber dusters is that the microfiber heads are machine washable. Now the only thing you have to keep an eye out for is if the head of the duster can come off. Some models don’t have a detachable head. If you prefer to clean your microfiber duster in a washing machine, then it’s best to use a duster with a detachable head.

How much you can expect to spend on a microfiber duster

Microfiber dusters are fairly cheap. You shouldn’t have to spend more than $5-$20 on a duster unless you prefer to have a duster set with unique and extra duster heads.

Microfiber duster FAQ

Does microfiber pick up dust?

A. Microfiber is great at not only picking up dust but trapping it in the fibers. The fibers are extremely small to the point that they can claw and scoop up those small particles, trapping them. Microfiber material traps more dust than cotton and feathers.

Do you wet a microfiber duster before dusting?

A. Do not wet a microfiber duster before dusting, as the duster will absorb the dust and then proceed to apply dirty moisture upon the surface you’re trying to dust. It’s best to dust a surface first dry and then clean it with a wet cloth and cleaning solution.

What’s the best microfiber duster to buy?

Top microfiber duster

Fuunsoo Microfiber Duster

What you need to know: There are five different duster heads included in this kit, giving you different sizes and styles of dusting to choose from.

What you’ll love: Multiple heads that are included in the set are flexible so you can maneuver around corners and under tight spots. The pole of the duster starts at 30 inches and can extend to 100 inches, reaching high areas.

What you should consider: The duster may need tightening at times when using it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top microfiber duster for the money

Mcomce Microfiber Duster

What you need to know: With three different colored dusters in one set, you can designate each duster to a specific family member or room.

What you’ll love: All of the dusters included are extendible, but are compact when in their shortest length for easy storage. The rods of the dusters are made out of durable stainless steel material.

What you should consider: The extendible length may not be enough to reach high places in your home.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hurricane Spin Duster

What you need to know: If you want to have some of the newest cleaning technology out, this duster uses an automated spin to pick up dust at a rapid pace.

What you’ll love: There are two soft duster heads included. Each can fit in small spaces such as window blinds. The microfiber heads can be hand-washed with ease.

What you should consider: It’s not rechargeable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

