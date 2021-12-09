Best Bissell steam mop

Which Bissell steam mop is best?

For those with pets or children, steam mops are one of the most effective tools in the house for keeping floors clean and mess free. Unlike traditional mops that simply push dirt around your floor, steam mops use heated water and special brushes to break up and remove stubborn debris and sticky grime. Bissell, a reputable manufacturer of home cleaning appliances, provides a wide selection of steam mops suited to any situation.

The PowerFresh Vac & Steam All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop combines a wealth of features into one device. It not only uses the power of steam to clean and sanitize your floor, but also applies suction to vacuum debris into its built-in container. You can replace your broom, mop and kitchen vac with this one handy appliance.

What to know before you buy a Bissell steam mop

Usefulness

Steam mops use the power of hot steam to deep clean your floors and break up grime. They are ideal for floor surfaces from marble to ceramic and even hardwood. Bissell’s mops use special absorbent pads to clean and polish your floor to sparkling perfection, no matter the mess.

Expectations

Bissell’s steam mops are great for cleaning floors of minor spills, smudges and dirt. However, a steam mop is not appropriate for addressing large amounts of liquid or mess. While some mops feature a vacuuming option, most are built for putting the finishing touch on your cleaning project. For flooded rooms or especially challenging spills, use a wet/dry vacuum prior to a steam mop.

Floor type

If you only have one type of floor in your property, you may want to invest in a mop made especially for it. Homes with different floor types throughout, however, can be treated using a general-purpose steam mop with no need to invest in separate appliances for each surface. Bissell’s collection of steam mops are generally built to work effectively on a variety of floor types.

What to look for in a quality Bissell steam mop

Weight

Unlike vacuums with their bulky motors, steam mops are usually not very heavy. Select a steam mop that is lightweight and easy to maneuver, but keep in mind that a full water tank adds to the weight of the appliance while in use.

Tank capacity

Bissell steam mops with small water tanks are lighter, but not ideal for cleaning larger areas as the water they contain will quickly drain. Larger water tanks allow you to mop longer without needing a refill, but their bigger size makes them more challenging to use and store. Consider the area you need to regularly clean and determine the pros and cons of tank size to select the right steam mop.

Flexibility

Generally designed for use on floors, some mops allow you to harness the power of their steam to clean other areas of your home by transforming into handheld steam cleaners. You can use them to clean shower stalls, bathroom grout, kitchen appliances and more without the use of harsh chemicals.

Steam settings

Some steam mops allow you to control their steam output. This means you can apply more steam to areas that require deep cleaning and lower the amount used to clean larger areas without having to continually refill the water tank.

Attachments and brushes

Select a steam mop that includes a variety of attachments and brushes. These tools make it easier for you to scrub away persistent stains without bending over or reaching. Some attachments let you focus the mop’s steam output so you can target small areas without wasting water.

Sanitization

Some steam mops work as sanitizers. You can use their steam to kill germs and bacteria on your floors or other surfaces. If you are interested in using your steam mop to kill microbes, select a model that transforms into a handheld unit to allow you to reach and treat areas in your kitchen or bathroom.

Suction

Bissell makes steam mop models that not only steam clean your floor but vacuum up the dirty water and debris as you clean. Models with this feature tend to be more expensive, but they take the place of three household cleaning appliances.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bissell steam mop

Bissell offers a wide array of steam mops in the $100-$300 price range.

Bissell steam mop FAQ

Can you use a Bissell steam mop on a rug?

A. Bissell steam mops are designed for use on hard, nonporous floor surfaces such as tile and wood. They are not made to be used on carpet, although models that also provide suction could potentially be used to vacuum debris and light dirt off small area rugs and floor mats.

Can a steam mop cause burns?

A. Steam mops work by boiling water and can cause injury if not used properly. Never point a steam mop toward yourself, another person or a pet. Keep it planted firmly on your floor while in use, and use extra caution while steam cleaning or sanitizing surfaces that require you to use a handheld steamer.

Do you need to put soap in your steam mop?

A. No. Most steam mops are designed to work with only water. Using a detergent or soap in a machine that is not designed to accommodate it may result in clogs, malfunctions and poor performance. Bissell recommends using distilled water to prevent mineral buildup inside the machine.

What’s the best Bissell steam mop to buy?

Top Bissell steam mop

PowerFresh Vac & Steam All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop

What you need to know: Providing steam cleaning and suction, this model is a one-stop floor-cleaning machine.

What you’ll love: Featuring adjustable steam output, vacuum suction and washable mop pads, this device is able to clean every floor in the house. Optional scent discs and water additives leave your home smelling clean and fresh.

What you should consider: No handheld steam cleaner configuration and no extra brushes or attachments make this device usable on floors only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bissell steam mop for the money

Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop

What you need to know: This affordable steam mop kills 99.9% of the germs and bacteria on your floor.

What you’ll love: Adjustable steam settings and a scrubbing brush allow this mop to tackle any job. It can accommodate Bissell’s scent discs and water additives for a fresh smell and is lightweight and easy to use.

What you should consider: It is only for use on floors. It has a small water tank.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

PowerFresh Slim Steam Mop

What you need to know: This steam mop transforms, allowing you to clean and sanitize more than just floors.

What you’ll love: This mop can be reconfigured into a handheld steam cleaner for addressing messes on countertops, sinks, ovens and more. It includes a variety of brush and scraper attachments to tackle stubborn messes and kills 99.9% of germs with its sanitizing steam.

What you should consider: This cleaner can be heavy to use while handheld since you will be lifting its water tank as you work. It also does not include any convenient manner in which to store its power cord.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.