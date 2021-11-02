Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
Alabama
State / Regional
National
Crime
Coronavirus
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Viral News
Good News
WKRG Live Traffic Blog
Top Stories
South Alabama Veterans Council selects the first woman as Veteran of the Year
Video
One Black juror, 11 whites to hear trial over Ahmaud Arbery slaying
Video
1,200-year-old canoe pulled from lake: ‘Remarkable artifact’
Gallery
Two arrested after high-speed chase from MS to LA
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Science Corner
Rainfall Stats
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Play of the Week
Player of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
College Football
NFL
Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination response met with questions
Video
Top Stories
Saban discusses Henry Ruggs’ DUI arrest in Las Vegas that killed woman
Video
No. 9 Michigan aims to bounce back against Indiana
Sabres end 8-month stalemate by trading Jack Eichel to Vegas
2 skiers to miss Canada’s WCup races due to vaccine mandate
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Driven
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
5th Annual Ace of Hearts Poker Run: Register today!
Hispanic Heritage Month
All In Patriotic Pledge
Take 5
What’s Working
Ask Danny
Growing the Gulf Coast
Golden Apple
The Doctor Is In
Destination Gulf Coast
Cooking with John
Pet of the Week
BestReviews
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
A Minute with Drexel
Fix This House
Faith Time
Smiles Behind The Shield
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
TV Schedule
Contests
Things to Do on the Gulf Coast
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Top Stories
The Waltons’ are coming to The Gulf Coast CW For The Holidays!
Top Stories
What To Watch Out For This Month On The Gulf Coast CW
Top Stories
Living Life Without a Care, Eating Food and Riding Rides at The Greater Gulf State Fair!
Gallery
“All American” Star Taye Diggs To Star And Produce Two New CW Specials For The Holidays And Juneteenth
5 Things to do This Weekend: Halloween Weekend!
Video
We Had A Full House For The Ace Of Hearts Poker Run!
Gallery
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
WATCH: WKRG Now Stream
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Bookshelves
Best metal bookend
Trending Stories
$24 million drug empire crumbles: Kingpin cops to 4,000 kilos of cocaine
Video
Millions consuming ‘invisible toxic cocktail’ of cancer-linked chemicals: study
Alabama man accused of intentionally crashing his boat into another
“Gruesome discovery:” Shreveport couple arrested after child, 3, found weighing just 11 pounds
Video
Family: Murder suspect’s grandmother attacked, car set on fire
Video