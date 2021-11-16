Best vitamin C for kids

When choosing a vitamin C supplement for your child, avoid unhealthy options that are filled with sugar and additives.

Which vitamin C for kids is best?

Vitamin C is important for your child’s good health and development. If your child isn’t getting enough vitamin C from food, consider a supplement. And to ensure your child makes taking their vitamin C supplement a part of their routine, choose a great-tasting option like Doctor’s Finest Vitamin C Gummies for Kids that they’ll enjoy taking.

What to know before you buy vitamin C for kids

Benefits

Vitamin C offers many health benefits, from boosting your immune system to speeding up healing. The latter is particularly important in children because they are often prone to bruises and scrapes when they fall.

Form

Vitamin C tablets for kids usually come as liquid, gummies or chewable tablets. Gummies contain a high amount of sugar, which makes them more palatable, while chewable tablets may not be as pleasant-tasting but contain more vitamin C than their gummy counterparts. There are also liquid vitamin C options, which are usually more suitable for infants and young children.

When choosing between gummy vitamin C and chewable tablets, avoid options that contain artificial sweeteners, because vitamin C and these added sugars usually compete with one another for absorption in the small intestine.

Quality

Choose a vitamin C supplement containing ingredients that have been carefully sourced and tested for their potency, purity and integrity. You might also want to avoid products containing artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. One of the ways to validate the quality of these products is to check their packaging for certifications provided by globally recognized third-party organizations such as NSF International and the United States Pharmacopoeia. The type of facility where vitamin C is manufactured is also important. For instance, if the manufacturer indicates that the product was formulated in a CGMP-certified lab, then you can be sure that strict standards were adhered to during production.

What to look for in quality vitamin C for kids

Taste

Whether it is liquid, chewable tablets or gummies, vitamin C supplements for children usually taste great because they come in flavors such as orange, peach, mango or strawberry. However, you should avoid vitamin C supplements that are laced with artificial sweeteners and additives that can trigger allergies.

Shapes

Apart from their palatability, another aspect that makes vitamin C supplements appealing to kids, especially the tablet form, is their shape. For example, some vitamin C gummies or chewable tablets are made in animal shapes, which can make your child excited about taking their dose of vitamin C each day.

Other ingredients

Some vitamin C formulations contain additional vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, D, E and calcium. Depending on what you intend to achieve with this supplement, you may go for an option that only contains vitamin C or you may choose a formulation that includes other vitamins and minerals.

How much you can expect to spend on vitamin C for kids

A vitamin C supplement for kids may cost anywhere between $10 and $30. When buying, you should also consider the unit count, serving size and the quality of the ingredients. The most expensive options are usually the vitamin C derived from organic sources.

Vitamin C for kids FAQ

How much vitamin C is too much for my child?

A. The recommended daily amount of vitamin C for children ranges from 25 to 75 mg daily. However, the maximum daily amount is between 650 and 1,200 mg. If the child is between 9 and 13, they shouldn’t take more than 1,200 mg, while children between the ages of 4 and 8 should take no more than 650 mg.

How do I know if my child has a vitamin C deficiency?

A. While vitamin C is contained in popular fruits and vegetables, there are still cases of vitamin C deficiency in children worldwide. Some of the early signs of deficiency include rough and dry skin, easy bruising and slow wound healing, joint pain, weak bones, bleeding gums, fatigue and poor immunity.

What’s the best vitamin C for kids to buy?

Top vitamin C for kids

Doctor’s Finest Vitamin C Gummies for Kids

What you need to know: These great-tasting, orange-flavored gummies are recommended for both adults and children above 2 years old.

What you’ll love: The gummies are tooth-friendly because they are nonsticky. They are also vegan-friendly, gluten-free and don’t contain artificial flavors or colors.

What you should consider: Some users complained that their order arrived without the bottle’s plastic protective seal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vitamin C for kids for the money

Mama Bear Vegan Kids Vitamin C

What you need to know: These vitamin C gummies are designed to support your child’s immune system and can be taken by children above 2 years of age.

What you’ll love: These orange-flavored gummies are gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan-friendly. It is easy to take since it is just one gummy per day.

What you should consider: Some parents reported that their children didn’t like the sour taste of the gummies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dakota’s Vitamin C Gummies

What you need to know: These organic vitamin C gummies are gluten-free and vegan-friendly and made with all-natural ingredients.

What you’ll love: It includes additional antioxidants, zinc citrate and echinacea extract, which help to enhance its function as immune support. It is also designed for the whole family from children to adults.

What you should consider: Some users complained that it had a chemical aftertaste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

