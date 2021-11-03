Best raspberry tea

Which raspberry teas are best?

Herbal tea is a popular beverage not just for its health benefits, but also for its many flavor options. It provides a delicious alternative to caffeinated beverages for those who don’t wish to partake while providing a range of benefits and vitamins to the body.

Raspberry tea is a popular option for many, with its numerous health benefits and delicate grassy flavor. A top raspberry tea is the Traditional Medicinals Raspberry Leaf Herbal Tea, a high-quality organic raspberry leaf tea with a nice flavor and numerous health benefits.

What to know before you buy raspberry tea

Raspberry tea health benefits

Raspberry leaf tea has been used for millennia as a remedy for menstrual cramps and a general booster for the female reproductive system. It has been used to induce labor, reduce menstrual cramps, increase breast milk production and for many other uses. Like all herbal remedies, it’s not endorsed by the FDA, but many rely on it and say they have found relief from using raspberry tea.

Raspberry fruit tea is also commonly drunk. It isn’t generally used for the same medicinal purposes as raspberry leaf tea, but it has a delicious fruity flavor that many adore.

Tea vs. tisane

Tea technically refers to a specific plant, Camellia sinensis, which is the source of black and green teas. The term tisane refers to any non-tea herbal infusion, including rooibos teas, mate and other herbal infusions. Red, or rooibos, tea comes from the Aspalathus linearis plant and is most popular in southern Africa. Yerba mate is a caffeinated infusion made of the plant Ilex paraguariensis, most popular in South America. Other herbal tisanes can be made of basically any edible herb and contain a wide variety of health benefits.

What to look for in a quality raspberry tea

Source

If you’re purchasing a mass-produced raspberry tea, it’s important to check where the herbs and fruits are sourced from. Many brands offer organic options, if that’s important to you. If you want the most sustainably and high-quality sourced tea, look for smaller indie brands that are organic and eco-friendly. Because raspberry is a common plant, it’s easily harvested, and there are few concerns about overharvesting.

Flavoring

Raspberry leaf teas have a delicate herbal flavor that some describe as being similar to green tea. Raspberry fruit teas naturally taste like raspberries, though these usually have flavor boosters added to please palates, unlike the leaf tea variety. Most raspberry fruit teas will also contain other fruits, like apples or other berries, for added sweetness and flavor. If you’re concerned about added flavorings, look for a pure fruit raspberry tea that only includes raspberries and other fruits.

Loose vs. bagged

Many tea fans prefer loose tea, as they find it imparts a better flavor and is usually fresher. However, the convenience of bagged tea can’t be matched. If you’re worried about the waste from tea bags, check to make sure that the bags are compostable and don’t include plastic or metal parts. Loose tea can also sometimes be a better investment if you drink herbal tea in large quantities, as it can be bought in bulk.

How much you can expect to spend on raspberry tea

Most raspberry teas will cost between 15-50 cents per tea bag. Raspberry leaf teas that are intended to be used medicinally will cost more than raspberry fruit teas, which are just drunk for flavor.

Raspberry tea FAQ

Can I drink raspberry leaf tea if I am pregnant?

A. People who are pregnant or breastfeeding have found benefits to consuming raspberry leaf tea. However, you should talk to your doctor before using any herbal remedies if you’re pregnant, as they can have side effects or may react to medications. Because raspberry leaf tea is often used as a natural method to induce labor, it should be used cautiously if you are pregnant and only at the advice of a medical professional.

Does raspberry fruit tea also help with menstrual cramps?

A. Some have found it does, but the evidence is more anecdotal. Raspberry fruit tea won’t cause any of the harm that raspberry leaf tea can potentially cause if drunk at the wrong time or by the wrong person. Generally speaking, raspberry fruit tea is delicious but not used for medicinal purposes. There are some tea blends that include both raspberry leaves and fruit, for the best of both worlds.

What are the best raspberry teas to buy?

Top raspberry tea

Traditional Medicinals Raspberry Leaf Herbal Tea

What you need to know: This is a high-quality, organic raspberry leaf tea from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: It has a good flavor and comes in convenient bags. It’s very good quality for a mass-produced brand.

What you should consider: Some reviewers found the flavor to be dull and lacking compared to other raspberry leaf teas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top raspberry tea for the money

FGO Organic Red Raspberry Leaf Tea Bags

What you need to know: This large bag of organic, non-GMO raspberry leaf tea bags is sourced from Germany.

What you’ll love: The tea bags are made of hemp fiber and have no strings or staples, making them totally compostable.

What you should consider: Some found the tea to be less than fresh, and the bags without strings can be difficult to maneuver out of the cup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bigelow Red Raspberry Herbal Tea

What you need to know: This is a sweet and fruity tea with hibiscus, rose hips, apples, elderberries and raspberries.

What you’ll love: It has a pleasant, juicy taste and a beautiful red color, thanks to the hibiscus.

What you should consider: It includes natural flavoring rather than being pure fruit tisane. It won’t have the same health benefits as raspberry leaf tea, as it only contains the fruit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Arabella Matthews writes for BestReviews.

