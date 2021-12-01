Best spirulina supplement

Spirulina is used by NASA and the European Space Agency as a nutritional supplement for astronauts.

Which spirulina supplements are best?

If you’re at all interested in healthy foods, you’ve likely heard of spirulina. This cyanobacterium has a wide range of health benefits, prompting many people to mix spirulina into their smoothies or take spirulina tablets. If you’re interested in adding spirulina to your diet, it’s a good idea to learn more about what it does, how it works and which brands you can trust. California Gold Nutrition’s Organic Spirulina Tablets are vegan-friendly, and most users believed they felt a noticeable difference in their skin and energy after only two weeks of daily use.

What to know before you buy a spirulina supplement

What is spirulina?

Spirulina is a cyanobacterium that’s cultivated worldwide for human and animal consumption. The majority of commercially-available spirulina is cultivated from California, Mexico and parts of Africa. Spirulina has a long history of human consumption that dates back to the Aztecs. Spirulina is a popular ingredient in healthy food and shakes, thanks to its nutritional content.

Spirulina health benefits

According to the NIH, spirulina has hypoglycemic, antihypertensive and hypolipidemic properties, meaning it may naturally stimulate insulin production, reduce blood pressure and help with cholesterol. Additionally, spirulina has a high protein content, making it an ideal protein source for many vegans. Spirulina is generally nutritious, as it’s high in minerals, essential fatty acids and vitamins such as vitamin B12. Users of spirulina often feel the supplement gives them an energy boost and healthier skin.

Types of spirulina supplements

The two most popular types of spirulina supplements are spirulina tablets and spirulina powder. Spirulina powder is the preferred form of spirulina for people that want to add it to their drinks or food. Spirulina tablets are the easiest way to add spirulina to your diet, although they typically don’t have as much protein in a single serving. Unless they’re made with gelatin, most spirulina tablets and powders are vegan-friendly.

What to look for in a quality spirulina supplement

No added ingredients

Not all added ingredients are bad, but supplements with fewer ingredients tend to have a higher spirulina content. Additionally, avoiding added ingredients will help you ensure that your supplement is vegan-friendly and generally more healthy.

Dark-green color

When buying spirulina, it’s a good idea to get a supplement that’s dark-green in color. In some cases, spirulina is actually blue. Much like green spirulina, if you opt for the blue variety, you’ll want to get a supplement that is dark blue.

Easy to consume

When buying spirulina, it’s ideal that you buy a brand that others find easy to digest. Some spirulina may not taste great, so you can avoid the unpleasant flavor by using spirulina tablets. Still, many spirulina powders have a pleasant taste as well, especially when blended in a smoothie. If you decide to buy spirulina tablets instead of powder, you’ll want to get tablets that are easy to swallow.

In some cases, you may find spirulina challenging to consume, not because of its taste but because of its smell. Still, many spirulina supplements have a neutral smell that users don’t mind.

How much you can expect to spend on spirulina supplements

Bottles of 500 or more spirulina tablets tend to cost around $15-$25. Powdered spirulina costs about $20-$30 for a pound of powder.

Spirulina supplement FAQ

Is spirulina non-GMO?

A. Most spirulina is non-GMO. Still, if you don’t want to consume GMO products, it’s a good idea to ensure the spirulina you purchase is non-GMO by checking the product description or bottle.

Is spirulina safe?

A. Yes. Although there have been reports of metal contamination and spirulina contaminated by toxin-producing algae, spirulina is generally safe to consume. According to the NIH, spirulina has been implicated in liver injury, but the trials didn’t conclusively prove any link between spirulina and harm to the liver.

What’s the best spirulina supplement to buy?

Top spirulina supplement

California Gold Nutrition Organic Spirulina

What you need to know: These organic spirulina tablets come in 60-count, 240-count and 720-count bottles.

What you’ll love: These spirulina tablets are easy to swallow and easy to digest. California Gold Nutrition’s tablets are both non-GMO and vegan friendly. Most users felt they had healthier skin and more energy within about two weeks. With up to 720 tablets in a bottle, you can buy your spirulina in bulk.

What you should consider: Some users felt that the smell was too strong when taking these tablets. Still, many users thought the scent wasn’t that bad, and others believed that the taste was fine even though the scent was noticeable.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top spirulina supplement for the money

Now Foods Certified-Organic Spirulina

What you need to know: These affordable spirulina supplements are certified-organic and effective.

What you’ll love: With this supplement, you get 500 tablets in a bottle for less than $25. Users felt they noticed positive effects relatively quickly after they began using this spirulina supplement. This supplement is vegan-friendly. Most users felt this supplement didn’t have an unpleasant taste and was easy to digest.

What you should consider: There are several reports of users feeling nauseous after using this supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Micro Ingredients Organic Spirulina Powder

What you need to know: This organic spirulina powder is ideal for shakes and smoothies.

What you’ll love: This bag comes with a full pound of spirulina powder. This spirulina powder is vegan, organic and non-GMO. Although some people reported receiving bags with a fishy smell, most didn’t find the smell unpleasant. The bag is vacuum-sealed to keep your spirulina fresh. The powder is incredibly fine and dissolves easily.

What you should consider: Some users reported feeling sick after using this powder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

