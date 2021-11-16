Best Irish sea moss

Irish sea moss has been shown to promote cancer-resistant properties in macrophages, a type of white blood cell that kills microorganisms and removes dead cells.

Which Irish sea moss is best?

To some people, consuming algae may not sound appealing, and scientists continue to research algae like Irish sea moss for human consumption. However, Irish sea moss actually has a wide range of health benefits, leading many people to incorporate it into their daily health regimen. If you’re interested in adding Irish sea moss to your diet, it’s a good idea to learn more about this alga’s structure and potential benefits before you buy it. Red’s Kitchen Sink offers a top-notch variety of purple sea moss that’s worth your consideration, and there are several other popular brands you can try, as well.

What to know before you buy Irish sea moss

Use

Irish sea moss is a type of algae that grows around rocky areas on the Atlantic coast between Europe and North America. This alga is incredibly common around the shores of Ireland, which is likely how it got its name. The superfood community has maintained a strong interest in consuming Irish sea moss as a dietary supplement, especially after Kim Kardashian tweeted about using it on Feb. 4, 2020.

Health benefits

Irish sea moss, also known as chondrus crispus, has a high concentration of carrageenan, which has numerous potential health benefits. According to the National Institutes of Health, carrageenan has antiviral, antioxidant and antibacterial properties. Additionally, carrageenan has displayed antihyperlipidemic properties that may help lower cholesterol and prevent coronary heart disease. The NIH has also stated that chondrus crispus may have antitumor properties.

Consumption

Depending on your preferences and routine, you may opt for consuming raw Irish sea moss over Irish sea moss supplements. If you choose to purchase raw Irish sea moss in its natural form, you could consume it by blending it into a shake or smoothie, which is very common. Note that natural Irish sea moss is dried. So, keep in mind that before you add sea moss to your smoothie, you must prepare the sea moss by soaking it in either cold water for 6-36 hours or hot water for 30-60 minutes. Irish sea moss can also be sprinkled directly onto yogurt or other meals.

What to look for in quality Irish sea moss

Taste

Irish sea moss naturally grows in several colors, including gold and purple. When buying Irish sea moss, consider how you will consume it, as the flavor can vary based on the color of the alga. For example, purple sea moss is often saltier than gold sea moss. Many people are not bothered by the taste of purple Irish sea moss in their smoothies, but if you want to avoid adding a potentially salty flavor to your smoothie, you may want to purchase green or gold Irish sea moss instead.

Raw sea moss vs. supplements

If you aren’t particularly interested in consuming sea moss in its natural form but still want the health benefits, your best bet is to buy an Irish sea moss supplement.

You may be wondering whether it is better to consume raw Irish sea moss or supplements — unfortunately, the answer isn’t necessarily straightforward. According to Mayo Clinic, when it comes to nutrients such as iron, vitamin A or vitamin B, it’s often considered better to receive these nutrients through whole foods since they contain essential fiber and other valuable properties. However, fiber is the only notable benefit that you’ll receive from consuming raw Irish sea moss instead of sea moss in supplement form.

Authenticity

You should purchase Irish sea moss only from popular and highly rated brands, so you know the seller is providing a quality product.

How much you can expect to spend on Irish sea moss

Raw Irish sea moss can cost anywhere from $1-6 per ounce. Comparatively, Irish sea moss supplements tend to cost around $15 for 180-200 capsules.

Irish sea moss FAQ

Is Irish sea moss safe?

A. There is some controversy surrounding Irish sea moss, as carrageen was determined to cause gut cancer in animals in the early 2000s. However, according to the NIH, studies have since determined that carrageen is safe for human consumption.

Is dye added to change the color of Irish sea moss?

A. No. Irish sea moss naturally grows in a variety of colors, like purple, green and gold.

What’s the best Irish sea moss to buy?

Top Irish sea moss

Red’s Kitchen Sink purple Irish sea moss

What you need to know: This authentic Irish sea moss comes in either green or purple and is easy to use.

What you’ll love: Many buyers feel that this is the best Irish sea moss available. The packaging has easy-to-understand preparation instructions. This variety has a relatively neutral flavor, although the purple moss is slightly salty.

What you should consider: Although Red’s Kitchen Sink is known for authentic Irish sea moss, some sellers sell counterfeit Red’s Kitchen Sink sea moss. It’s a good idea to ensure the seller you buy from is highly rated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Irish sea moss for the money

Karibbean Flavours Premium Irish Moss

What you need to know: At roughly $20 for a full pound of Irish sea moss, you likely won’t find a better deal on this superfood.

What you’ll love: This is an enormous bag of sea moss compared to what you get with most brands. The shelf life of the Karibbean Flavours Irish sea moss is about two years, so you don’t have to worry about it going to waste.

What you should consider: Some users felt that this was likely grown by the seller instead of coming from the sea.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Double Wood Supplements Irish Sea Moss Capsules

What you need to know: This bottle comes with 180 Irish sea moss capsules containing non-GMO Irish sea moss powder.

What you’ll love: Users felt that these Irish sea moss capsules helped with their mood, energy and digestive health. If you don’t like the way raw Irish sea moss tastes, these supplements are an ideal alternative.

What you should consider: Some users felt that these capsules didn’t provide noticeable benefits.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

