Bone broth protein powder is a good dietary supplement for many people. Athletes, pregnant people and anyone healing from an injury can all benefit.

Which bone broth protein powder is best?

Bone broth protein powder is a great choice when you need a boost of protein in an easy-to-take form. Animal bones and connective tissue are simmered in water for up to 48 hours to access the protein, collagen and amino acids locked inside. The resulting brew is dehydrated and packed with minerals and vital joint-supporting compounds.

For a powder that tastes as good as it makes you feel, try the Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein Powder. It’s easy on the stomach and loaded with protein.

What to know before you buy a bone broth protein powder

Unflavored vs. flavored

If you are treating bone broth protein powder like a shot, there’s no sense in worrying about the flavor. This could backfire, though, and make you less likely to stick with a daily serving. In this case, choosing an unflavored option could be preferable. An unflavored powder is also better if you plan to add it to already-flavored smoothies or juices.

However, if you plan to mix your bone broth protein powder and water, milk or coffee, a little flavor might go a long way. Some powders have an unpleasant taste, and vanilla, chocolate or coffee can mask that.

Ingredients

Take a careful look at bone broth protein powder labels, and you’ll find a variety of ingredients, many of which are not actual bone broth. Regardless of whatever else it contains, at a minimum, the first ingredient should be bone broth.

What to look for in a quality bone broth protein powder

Easily dissolves

Clumps of chewy powder aren’t a good incentive to take charge of your health, but collagen can be tricky to mix. Look for powders that dissolve easily into hot or cold liquids.

Pasture-raised bones

Grass-fed, pasture-raised animals produce a higher-quality bone broth protein powder than those crammed into an industrial feedlot. This way of raising animals also produces a grain-free product compatible with paleo diets.

Multiple types of collagen

At a minimum, bone broth protein powder contains type II collagen. If you want to cover all of your bases, look for powders that include types I and III.

Allergen-friendly

The best bone broth protein powder is free from most common allergens, including:

Gluten

Corn

Soy

Dairy

Wheat

Naturally sweet

Flavored and sweetened protein powders can be packed with unwanted sugar. Use stevia or monk fruit to add natural sweetness without additional glucose.

How much you can expect to spend on bone broth protein powder

The prices range depending on the size of the container and the amount of protein and other beneficial ingredients. Expect to spend $20-$40 for a 30-day supply.

Bone broth protein powder FAQ

Are stock and bone broth the same?

A. No. Stock is made by simmering meat scraps and vegetables for a few hours. This is a great base for making soups and stews, but it does not have the same nutritional profile as bone broth.

The slow, long-simmering of bones extracts minerals, amino acids and other nutrients that the relatively brief cooking of stock cannot. This also helps the connective tissue break down to access collagen and gelatin.

What are the benefits of bone broth protein powder?

A. Although whole foods give you better nutrition than processed foods, bone broth protein powder is a great addition to a healthy diet. Its benefits include:

Easily absorbable for optimal use in the body

Higher levels of protein than actual bone broth (and more affordable)

Included collagen for immune-boosting joint pain relief

Gut-friendly formulation that decreases inflammation

Additional essential minerals and amino acids

What is the best way to take bone broth protein powder?

A. The easiest and most popular way to take any protein is in a morning or post-workout smoothie.

If you’re looking for other ways to incorporate this form of protein into your diet, try:

Adding it to pancakes: You might need to remove some of the flour to maintain a light and fluffy flapjack, but this is a great way to bump up your breakfast protein.

You might need to remove some of the flour to maintain a light and fluffy flapjack, but this is a great way to bump up your breakfast protein. Swirl it into coffee: This adds a burst of non-jittery energy to your morning.

This adds a burst of non-jittery energy to your morning. Use it as a snack: Mix it into water or iced tea between meals to reduce cravings and cut down on snacking.

What’s the best bone broth protein powder to buy?

Top bone broth protein powder

Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein Powder

What you need to know: This works well for people who have experienced stomach upset with other bone broth protein powders.

What you’ll love: Each serving has 20 grams of paleo-friendly, allergen-free protein. In addition to protein, it also has collagen type II, glucosamine, chondroitin, hyaluronic acid and more. It is sweetened with stevia. It is available in five flavors.

What you should consider: Mixing is challenging, and it tends to clump.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top bone broth protein powder for the money

Now Foods Sports Beef Bone Broth Protein Powder

What you need to know: Choose this if you need one of the highest amounts of protein.

What you’ll love: It has 28 grams of protein per serving. It also includes a mix of amino acids for building muscle. It has zero artificial ingredients and is batch tested.

What you should consider: The taste is very strong. It needs to be mixed into something equally strong.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Peak Performance Coffee Store Hydrolyzed Bone Broth and Collagen Unflavored Protein Peptides Powder

What you need to know: This is a low-calorie choice that adds protein and collagen, too.

What you’ll love: It’s available in plain or chocolate flavor. Amino acids and collagen peptides improve skin, hair and nails. There are no fillers, and it is easy to digest.

What you should consider: At just 14 grams, the protein count is pretty low.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

