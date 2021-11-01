Best smart scale

Smart scales work using a technology called bioelectrical impedance. When you step onto a scale’s sensor with bare feet, it sends a harmless electrical current up through your legs, then determines what percentage of your mass is composed of fat, bone, muscle etc.

Which smart scale is best?

In recent history, the simple bathroom scale has undergone a technological makeover. Not only do today’s scales display your current weight, but they can also calculate your muscle mass, body fat composition and more. These “smart scales” can provide users with a way to chart their fitness progress, achieve goals or simply keep more detailed records of their health.

The Withings Body+ Smart Scale is a high-quality device that provides accurate readings with a sleek, contemporary look. It connects to a wide range of fitness tracking apps, ensuring that your health data is always at your fingertips.

What to know before you buy a smart scale

How do smart scales work?

Smart scales work using a technology called bioelectrical impedance. When you step onto a scale’s sensor with bare feet, it sends a harmless electrical current up through your legs. The scale then measures the amount of electrical resistance that your body provides, allowing it to determine what percentage of your mass is composed of fat, bone, muscle etc.

What can a smart scale do?

A smart scale can provide you with information about your body and health that is not visible to the naked eye. After providing the scale with information about your age and height, you can use the device to chart your weight over a period to see how you are progressing with your fitness goals. Smart scales include Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing them to communicate with apps on your phone for your convenience.

Smart scales aren’t just for athletes

Although smart scales share some common features with wearable fitness trackers, they are not necessarily designed just for athletes or those on a strict workout regimen. These devices are also great for people who just want to know more about their body, keep better track of their general health or need to monitor more than just their weight for medical reasons.

What to look for in a quality smart scale

Compatibility

As with any equipment that connects to your smartphone, tablet or fitness tracker, be sure to select a scale that will work with your favorite apps and devices. A seamless connection will allow you to take charge of your fitness more easily.

Ease of use

Smart scales are loaded with features, many of which you may not use or desire. Choose a scale that allows you to easily navigate its options so that it won’t be frustrating or confusing.

Multiple user accounts

If you plan to invest in a scale for family use or help more than one person track their body metrics, you will need one that allows for multiple user accounts. While most scales will accommodate more than one user’s data, people with large families or those purchasing a scale for class or community use will want to make sure the model they choose allows for many users.

Rechargeable battery

Smart scales are battery-operated. You can use some with disposable batteries, while others can be charged via USB. Select a model that best suits your preferences.

Safe mode

Even though the charge that smart scales send through your body is gentle and harmless for the vast majority of users, people who are pregnant or who have a pacemaker will want to avoid electrical shocks of any kind. Your scale should have a safe mode that easily turns this feature off.

How much you can expect to spend on a smart scale

Smart scales cover a wide pricing spectrum, with budget models costing around $20 and premium models costing as much as $150. Most users will find a scale that meets or exceeds their needs in the $30-$60 range.

Smart scale FAQ

Are smart scales safe?

A. For most users, yes. However, those with pacemakers should not use smart scales. The small electric current that smart scales produce can interfere with a pacemaker’s normal operation. Women who are pregnant may also be advised to avoid any device that takes a bioelectrical impedance reading.

How accurate are smart scales?

A. Smart scales are generally accurate enough for home use if used as intended and configured with accurate personal information. However, you should never substitute the data provided by a smart scale for that gathered from a medical professional.

Can smart scales be used for children and teenagers?

A. Smart scales will work for children and teenagers, but it’s important to keep in mind that any information aside from their weight is challenging to quantify and compare to generally healthy readings. This is because the bodies of children and teenagers are rapidly changing and especially difficult to track appropriately. For concerns regarding the weight and health of someone under the age of 18, consult a doctor.

What’s the best smart scale to buy?

Top smart scale

Withings Body+ Smart Scale

What you need to know: This smart scale connects to a wide range of operating systems and fitness devices,

What you’ll love: With its bright, legible display and easy connection to Alexa, Fitbit and more, this scale accommodates a wide range of users. This device is available in two colors and features eight user slots.

What you should consider: Some users were concerned about the amount of data this scale collects, and its glass top makes it easily broken if dropped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top smart scale for the money

Arboleaf Digital Scale

What you need to know: This affordable, stylish smart scale uses Bluetooth to connect to its own app as well as your preferred fitness tracker.

What you’ll love: This scale features a bright LED display and tracks a wide range of body metrics. It works seamlessly with its own fitness tracking app or connects easily to your favorite software.

What you should consider: Some users felt this scale wasn’t as accurate as other models and that its user interface was unreliable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WYZE Smart Scale

What you need to know: This scale connects to your favorite health trackers and syncs automatically.

What you’ll love: This smart scale features large sensor pads that allow you to step anywhere on the device and still get an accurate reading. It can accommodate up to eight user accounts and also features a “guest” user slot.

What you should consider: This scale may suffer from Bluetooth connectivity issues, and some users questioned the accuracy of its results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

