Which Olly probiotics are best?

Probiotics are microorganisms that support gut health, especially when you consume them regularly. People have eaten probiotics for thousands of years in the form of fermented foods like kimchi, kombucha and yogurt. But in recent years, people have started taking probiotics in a supplement form instead. This is because you would need to consume many probiotic-rich foods every day to support your gut health effectively.

Olly is a well-known supplement brand specializing in delicious fruit-flavored gummies, and created several popular probiotic supplements as well. Olly Probiotic Mango Gummies are a top pick because they’re loaded with gut-friendly live cultures and contain no artificial colors or flavors.

What to know before you buy an Olly probiotic

Strains and benefits

Most people associate bacteria with germs and illness, but there are many types of bacteria that are essential for proper intestinal health and a strong immune system. You may take probiotic supplements to ensure that you’re getting the right amount of these microorganisms. Most Olly probiotics contain at least one or two bacteria strains, and some even include multivitamins and minerals. There are several strains available in probiotic supplements:

Lactobacillus acidophilus is perhaps one of the most common strains used in probiotic supplements. It occurs naturally in many dairy foods and studies show this strain could treat symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and help individuals with high cholesterol.

Bacillus coagulans is similar to Lactobacillus acidophilus and is often found in dairy products and fermented foods, like sauerkraut. Some research shows that Bacillus coagulans cultures help treat IBS and rheumatoid arthritis.

Lactobacillus rhamnosus will sometimes be added to cheese to give it a more intense flavor. Doctors often recommend this strain for treating diarrhea, particularly after taking antibiotics.

Bifidobacterium longum is often found in probiotic supplements because it doesn't occur in high amounts in the human body naturally. Bifidobacterium longum helps your body digest fiber and may play an important role in reducing symptoms of psoriasis.

Side effects

Although it’s usually safe to consume probiotics in supplement form, there are a few unwanted side effects that can occur. Some people reported temporary constipation and bloating, particularly when they first start taking the supplements. People that are sensitive to yeast may not be able to take probiotics.

What to look for in a quality Olly probiotic

Prebiotics

Many probiotic manufacturers, including Olly, have started adding prebiotics to their supplements. A prebiotic is a type of fiber that acts as fuel for bacteria, and supports existing good bacteria in your stomach. However, you can easily get sufficient amounts of prebiotics by eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

Flavors

When choosing an Olly probiotic, look for a flavor that you’ll enjoy. Their gummies come in nearly every fruit flavor imaginable, from apple and peach to tropical mango.

Strength

The strength of a probiotic supplement is usually measured in colony-forming units (CFU) on the packaging. Most probiotics have at least one billion CFUs, which is suitable for most people. Exceeding 10 billion CFUs a day could increase your risk of unwanted side effects.

Multivitamin combos

If you don’t take a daily multivitamin, you can find probiotic supplements that contain generous amounts of live cultures and essential vitamins and minerals. Olly usually packages the two gummy types together, so you can mix and match your doses.

How much you can expect to spend on an Olly probiotic

The price of an Olly probiotic supplement usually depends on the quantity. Most people can expect to spend around $0.20-$0.50 per gummy, or around $10-$20 for a full container.

Olly probiotic FAQ

Do I need to store probiotics in the fridge?

A. While you must store some probiotics in the fridge, you can store most probiotic gummies alongside other supplements in a cool, dry location. If you’re unsure, check the packaging for recommended storage information.

Can kids take probiotics?

A. Yes! Probiotics are considered safe for most kids to take, and some supplements are specially formulated to benefit children and even babies. That being said, avoid supplements if your child has a weakened immune system or certain allergies.

What’s the best Olly probiotic to buy?

Top Olly probiotic

Olly Probiotic Mango Gummies

What you need to know: This probiotic supplement contains one billion CFUs and boasts a delicious tropical flavor.

What you’ll love: There are 50 gummies are included in a bottle, which is equivalent to a 25-day supply. The active Bacillus coagulans cultures are known for reducing inflammation and improving your immune system through the digestive tract.

What you should consider: The sugar-coated gummies may be too sweet for some people, and other users don’t enjoy the smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Olly probiotic for the money

Olly Probiotic and Prebiotic Balanced Belly Gummies

What you need to know: This bottle of probiotics contains both active cultures and gut-friendly prebiotic fiber.

What you’ll love: This once-a-day Olly probiotic and prebiotics combo is gluten-free and contains no artificial flavors or colors. The peach flavor is pleasant, and users reported an improvement in regularity and gut health.

What you should consider: Each gummy only contains 500 million CFU, which is less than what some people want in their probiotic supplements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Olly Multivitamin and Probiotic Gummies

What you need to know: These tropical gummy multivitamins come with potent probiotics.

What you’ll love: One dose of the two gummies contains one billion CFU. It has loads of essential vitamins and minerals, like vitamin B6 and vitamin B12. Half of the gummies are multivitamins while the other half are probiotics, which lets the user mix and match their supplements as needed.

What you should consider: Several people received gummies that had melted in transit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

