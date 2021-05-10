Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Good News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Honoring Black History Month
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
Stabbing reported in Prichard early Tuesday morning
Clock is ticking for EU vaccine certificates as summer looms
Russian school shooting in Kazan kills 7 students, 1 teacher
China adds few babies, loses workers as its 1.4B people age
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Tracking the Tropics
Science Corner
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
Gary Finch Outdoors
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Japan 2020
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Means back after no-no, Voit returns to Yanks
Top Stories
Walsh’s big night helps Angels rally for 5-4 win over Astros
Stephen Curry’s late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116
Avalanche top Golden Knights 2-1, close in on 1st in West
Spurs’ record-setting 1st half ends Bucks’ streak, 146-125
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Digital Extra
Driven
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Nominate a Hometown Hero!
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
Ask Danny
Biker Dad
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
The Doctor Is In
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Fraud Fighters
Golden Apple
Locally Grown
Pet of the Week
Sink Your Teeth In
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the New Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Gulf Coast CW Super Fan
Living Local
Sink Your Teeth In
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
Top Stories
Pet of the Week: Tic, Tac, Toe Pups
Video
Top Stories
‘Tornado dog’ finds new home in Florida after spending days under Alabama storm debris
Video
Online petition seeks to “save Daphne High School Choir”
Smiling rescue dog stealing thousands of hearts online
How do I cure a hangover?
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Virtual Job Fair
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Oils
The best black seed oil
Trending Stories
Drivers frustrated by gasoline shortage, long lines at pumps
Video
Strong Storms with Flooding Risk Today and Tonight
Video
Family, friends of domestic violence victim pushing for changes to domestic violence laws
Video
Termite swarms are back, creating problems in Baldwin County
Video
BIG DAWG US Air Force Vessel dropped into Gulf as artificial reef
Video