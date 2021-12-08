Best drink mix for intermittent fasting

Research shows that intermittent fasting can be an effective way to lose weight, boost your metabolism and even improve heart health.

Which drink mixes for intermittent fasting are best?

Fasting has become extremely popular over the last few years, with health-conscious individuals all over the world forgoing food and drink for brief periods to lose weight and improve their general health.

Hydration is crucial when fasting, however, so many people use drink mixes to get the electrolytes and key nutrients that the body needs. Reset Intermittent Fasting Energy Replenisher Mix is the top pick because it contains tons of electrolytes, vitamins and green coffee bean extract to keep you going during times of fasting.

What to know before you buy a drink mix for intermittent fasting

About intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is essentially a diet plan that involves dramatically reducing your caloric intake on a regular basis. Supporters of the trend point to human evolution as a precedent for the natural benefits of occasional fasting. For most of human history, people didn’t have access to endless food sources like we do today, so the human body evolved to go without food for regular stretches of time. By adding intermittent fasting to your lifestyle, proponents believe that you are following a diet that’s more natural than consuming three meals a day. There are three popular methods of intermittent fasting: the 16:8 method, the 5:2 diet and alternate-day fasting.

This type of fast means that you are fasting for two days a week — consuming no more than 500 calories each day — and eating regularly the other five days.

This type of fast means that you are fasting for two days a week — consuming no more than 500 calories each day — and eating regularly the other five days. Alternate-day fasting: This fasting method involves consuming about a quarter of your usual caloric intake every other day.

Benefits of intermittent fasting

Unlike some diet trends, intermittent fasting has a ton of health benefits that have been verified by scientific studies.

Studies have shown that fasting can be an effective method for losing weight and keeping it off.

Intermittent fasting may reduce levels of low-density lipoproteins, or “bad” cholesterol, thereby improving heart health.

Research has also indicated that intermittent fasting could be effective for reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in some people.

Fasting could also be a useful defense against Alzheimer’s disease and age-related mental decline.

What to look for in a quality drink mix for intermittent fasting

Keto-friendly

If a drink mix is labeled as keto-friendly, that means that it is low in carbs and should fit within the guidelines of the keto diet. Many people who fast intermittently also choose to participate in the popular keto diet.

Caffeine

It’s possible to feel sluggish and tired on fasting days, so many drink mixes incorporate caffeine into their formulas to give you a boost of energy and to curb hunger pangs. Green tea is often used, but you can also find mixes that use coffee, guarana or yerba mate.

Flavors

If you want something tasty to help you get through a period of fasting, look for a drink mix with an added flavor. These mixes are usually sweetened with stevia or some other calorie-free sweetener that tastes great and won’t break your fast.

How much you can expect to spend on a drink mix for intermittent fasting

The cost of a drink mix for intermittent fasting will usually depend on the formula and size of the container. Most people can expect to spend around $2-$10 per ounce of drink powder.

Drink mix for intermittent fasting FAQ

Are there risks to intermittent fasting?

A. As long as you hydrate and follow nutritional guidelines, intermittent fasting is generally considered safe in the short term. There are some possible side effects, however, including constipation, headaches and overeating during non-fasting periods. If you’re diabetic, underweight or pregnant, you should avoid fasting altogether.

What else can I eat or drink while fasting?

A. When fasting, you can basically consume anything that doesn’t contain calories. Black coffee, tea and of course water can be consumed to sate your thirst and give you an energy boost during times of fasting.

What’s the best drink mix for intermittent fasting to buy?

Top drink mix for intermittent fasting

Reset Intermittent Fasting Energy Replenisher Mix

What you need to know: This popular drink mix is loaded with vitamins, electrolytes and green coffee bean extract for a caffeine boost.

What you’ll love: Available in both lemon and wild berry flavor, this drink powder comes with loads of B vitamins, five high-grade electrolytes and 72 trace minerals to prevent dehydration and vitamin deficiencies.

What you should consider: Some users didn’t like the taste of this fruity drink mix.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top drink mix for intermittent fasting for the money

Key Nutrients Electrolyte Powder Drink Mix

What you need to know: This lemonade-flavored dietary supplement is budget-friendly, caffeine-free and loaded with electrolytes and key nutrients.

What you’ll love: This affordable drink mix is vegan, gluten-free and contains zero calories. Key electrolytes like magnesium, calcium and potassium are included in the formula, alongside other vitamins and minerals. The powder dissolves quickly in water.

What you should consider: This drink mix contains no caffeine, which may or may not be a problem for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Innotech Nutrition Intermittent Fasting Drink Mix

What you need to know: Specifically formulated for intermittent fasting, this mix contains all of your daily electrolytes alongside essential vitamins and minerals.

What you’ll love: This raspberry lime drink mix contains 10 grams of amino acids, 13 vitamins and minerals and no sugar, gluten or animal-derived ingredients. The keto-friendly drink mix is sweetened with stevia, a natural, zero-calorie sugar replacement.

What you should consider: Several users reported an unpleasant aftertaste, while others felt that the powder didn’t dissolve well in water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

