Best menstrual cup for a high cervix

Which menstrual cup for a high cervix is best?

If you don’t like wearing pads or tampons, or simply want a more sustainable or environmentally friendly product, then menstrual cups are an excellent option. There are so many menstrual cups for a high cervix on the market, it can be difficult to choose. If you are looking for one of the best menstrual cups for a high cervix available, then the Saalt Soft Menstrual Cup is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a menstrual cup for a high cervix

Size

Menstrual cups typically come in two sizes. The larger menstrual cup size is suggested for those who have given birth vaginally or people over the age of 30, while the smaller menstrual cup size is recommended for people under the age of 30 or those who have not given vaginal birth.

Maintenance

Menstrual cups for a high cervix can last a long time as long as you take proper care of it. Many people opt to replace their menstrual cups every few years. That said, you don’t need to replace your menstrual cup unless your cup starts to leak, it becomes sticky or it splits.

Trim the stem of your menstrual cup if needed

Menstrual cups feature a stem at the bottom to assist you in more easily removing the cup. If you don’t really use the stem, you can either cut off the stem completely or trim it. Just make sure you don’t cut or nick the body of the menstrual cup.

What to look for in a quality menstrual cup for a high cervix

Material

Menstrual cups for a high cervix typically are composed of latex, silicone or thermoplastic elastomer, also known as TPE. TPE has the longest shelf life of these materials, but latex and silicone also can be long-lasting and durable. Most menstrual cups for a high cervix are composed of medical-grade silicone, which works well for people with latex allergies.

Firmness

Firmer menstrual cups for a high cervix are much more likely to properly open after you insert them. These firm menstrual cups also have a tight seal, which reduces the opportunity for leaks. On the flip side, many people find firmer menstrual cups harder to insert and less comfortable. Menstrual cups with medium firmness are great options if you are not sure which firmness level works best for you.

Capacity

The menstrual cup capacity ranges from about 10 milliliters to about 40 milliliters, depending on the size of the menstrual cup and the brand or model. On average, menstrual cups have about a 20-30-milliliter capacity. Unless you have a very heavy period, you don’t have to worry too much about the capacity of the menstrual cup for a high cervix.

How much you can expect to spend on a menstrual cup for a high cervix

Menstrual cups for a high cervix vary in price depending on the durability and quality. There is a higher initial cost for menstrual cups for a high cervix, but you will likely save money over time, compared with purchasing disposable sanitary products. Menstrual cups for a high cervix usually cost $10-$40, with most menstrual cups for a high cervix ranging in cost from $15-$25.

Menstrual cup for a high cervix FAQ

Is your menstrual cup meant to have holes around the rim?

A. Some menstrual cups for a high cervix are almost spherical; others are bell-shaped; and others are thin and long like a champagne flute. Try experimenting with various shapes of menstrual cups, especially if you try one shape of menstrual cup and find it uncomfortable to wear for a long period of time.

What is the best shape for a menstrual cup for a high cervix?

A. A cup that is shaped like a “Y” is best.

How do you keep your menstrual cup for a high cervix clean?

A. You need to clean your menstrual cup before you first use it and between every menstrual period. Read the instructions on the menstrual cup you choose, since different brands have different guidelines for cleaning them.

Popular cleaning techniques for menstrual cups for a high cervix include cleaning them with natural products such as baking soda or castile soap, submerging them in a sterilizing solution or boiling them for five to 10 minutes.

What’s the best menstrual cup for a high cervix to buy?

Top menstrual cup for a high cervix

Saalt Soft Menstrual Cup

What you need to know: This flexible and soft menstrual cup from Saalt is BPA-free and designed with comfort and sensitivity in mind.

What you’ll love: This ultra-soft silicone menstrual cup features a leak-proof design, a soft flex stem and soft grip rings that help make the removal process easier. It works well for those with a normal to heavy flow.

What you should consider: A few customers said there was a slight learning curve with this menstrual cup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top menstrual cup for a high cervix for the money

Dutchess Menstrual Cup

What you need to know: This affordable soft silicone menstrual cup from Dutchess stays in place and is simple to wear.

What you’ll love: This medical-grade silicone menstrual cup has a fabric pouch for easy storage and a leak-proof design that makes it perfect for sleeping, swimming and working out.

What you should consider: Some customers had problems with the size of this menstrual cup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lena Menstrual Cup

What you need to know: This comfortable menstrual cup from Lena is an excellent choice for people with a tilted uterus or a high cervix.

What you’ll love: This menstrual cup is perfect for experienced users, simple to clean and composed of medical-grade hypoallergenic silicone. The bell-shaped design of the menstrual cup allows for a perfect fit and total coverage.

What you should consider: A few customers found this menstrual cup was more difficult to remove than some other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

