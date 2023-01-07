Which travel gadgets are best?

Many use winter travel to avoid cold temperatures or take time to visit their families. Others have to travel for work during the winter months. Regardless of why you’re traveling this winter, there are various gadgets that can make your trip more comfortable.

What to consider when traveling during winter months

Are you traveling for work or fun?

Those traveling for work should consider whether they’ll have a strong Wi-Fi connection at their destination. If not, it’s a good idea to pack a mobile hotspot or VPN router that protects your data on public networks. Device charging is another essential consideration, as you may have trouble finding an outlet at the airport.

If you’re traveling for fun, consider bringing a camera to capture your favorite vacation moments. You’ll also want to bring a tablet or another device to keep you entertained during a long flight.

Will your destination be cold?

Unless you’re traveling somewhere that stays warm through the winter, you’ll want to make sure you’ve packed outerwear to keep you warm. An electric blanket is an excellent way to stay comfortable if your hotel or Airbnb has any issues with its heater. Rechargeable hand warmers are relatively new products that save space by eliminating the need to pack multiple disposable hand warmers.

How will you keep your belongings safe?

It’s essential to pack in durable luggage that has safety features to keep people from accessing your belongings. Still, lost luggage is the biggest concern. It’s a good idea to pack an item finder, like the Apple AirTag, to ensure you know where your luggage is at all times.

Best travel gadgets for winter travel

Apple AirTag

This compact gadget is an ideal way for iOS users to keep track of their belongings. It fits discreetly in your luggage, wallet and other valuable belongings. You can use the Find My app to easily find anything with an AirTag. It can use other iOS devices on the Find My network to extend its range dramatically.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Target

GL.iNet Mango Pocket VPN Router

This is an excellent way to ensure you have Wi-Fi while traveling. Many RVers use it as an affordable way to have a secure connection no matter where they are. Its VPN capabilities let you use public networks as though they were private. It won’t take up much space in your carry-on bag.

Sold by Amazon

Sunbeam LoftTec Wi-Fi Connected Heated Blanket

This cozy blanket can be controlled via a smartphone app, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or the included wired controller. It’s an excellent way to stay warm during cold winter nights. It’s available in four sizes.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Target

Anker 313 Power Bank

This makes it easier to keep your devices charged during a long flight or while you wait in the airport. It features a slim design and uses Anker’s proprietary technology to ensure it delivers the perfect amount of energy to your devices. It’s available in black or white.

Sold by Amazon

Yogasleep Rohm Portable White Noise Machine

This makes it easier to sleep when you arrive at your destination. It produces two types of white noise and ocean sounds. This compact machine is around 4 inches and only weighs 3.4 ounces. It’s rechargeable, so you don’t have to worry about packing batteries.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Target

DJI Mini 3 Pro

This small drone is an excellent way to get top-notch photos and videos while on vacation. You’ll want to check the specific policies for the airline you’re using; most allow drones on flights, but you may need to remove the battery and keep it on you or in your carry-on. This captures 4K video and doesn’t require FAA registration in most states.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Rechargeable Hand Warmer Two-Pack

These devices are an excellent way to keep warm on cold winter days. You can stick them together to warm both sides of the device or take them apart to have two hand warmers with one warm side each.

Sold by Amazon

Etekcity Luggage Scale

This small device is a great way to avoid extra fees for overweight luggage. It’s easy to use and provides accurate weight readings. It’s small enough to fit in your pocket and available in six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Kindle Scribe

Amazon’s newest Kindle is perfect for reading your favorite books and has a writing input that’s ideal for those who love taking notes. The Kindle’s battery lasts several weeks when fully charged, and the included pen doesn’t require a battery. It weighs less than 1 pound.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Sun Will Heated Glove Liners

These glove liners are an easy way to keep your hands warm while exploring the outdoors on cold days. The breathable design keeps your hands from sweating, and the fingertips let you use your smartphone without taking your gloves off. They’re available in four sizes.

Sold by Amazon

GoPro Hero 11 Black

This action camera captures 5.3K resolution video and has image stabilization features that ensure your video looks great when you’re in motion. Many were impressed with its battery life and ease of use. It has numerous video-enhancement features, including 8x slow motion and horizon lock.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Door Stopper Security Alarm

This device features an intuitive design that stops others from entering your room while sounding an alarm if someone tries to open your door. Many were impressed with how loud it is. It’s easy to set up and has various sensitivity levels. You can buy them individually or in a three-pack.

Sold by Amazon

Master Luggage Lock

This affordable lock is TSA-approved and keeps people from accessing your luggage. It’s available in four colors.

Sold by Amazon and Target

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews.

