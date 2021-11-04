Vibration platform machines are excellent additions to a workout regimen, but they won’t replace strength and aerobic training in maintaining optimal health and fitness.

Which vibration platform machine is best?

Most people don’t like exercising. It can be difficult to find the time and energy, and the exertion can be painful. With a vibration platform machine, you can avoid most of the exertion while stimulating your body in a healthy and engaging way.

The best vibration platform machine is the LifePro Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine. It’s perfect for users of all levels thanks to its large range of vibration speeds and many included accessories, such as multiple types of resistance bands and access to an online service.

What to know before you buy a vibration platform machine

How does it work and why should I use one?

A vibration platform machine vibrates your body to make your body think that it’s falling, triggering a stress response that quickly tightens your muscles. This is meant to improve your circulation and muscle strength, as well as increasing your metabolism so you lose fat and weight. Proponents claim many more benefits of using a vibration platform machine, though most benefits are unproven scientifically.

Vibration types

Most vibration platform machines use either tri-planar or oscillating vibration.

Tri-planar: Also known as linear vibration, tri-planar vibration platform machines vibrate by moving up and down. They’re faster than oscillation and tend to cost more. They’re best for targeting bone density and muscle mass.

Oscillating: Oscillating vibration platform machines vibrate by raising one side of the machine at the same time that the opposite side is lowered. It’s a slower and more affordable vibration type with a wider range of movement. It’s better suited to triggering loss of calories and fat.

What to look for in a quality vibration platform machine

Vibration intensity

The range of vibration intensities, determined by the frequency of the vibration, plays a large part in the treatment’s effectiveness as well as the cost of the vibration platform machine. Most vibration platform machines have a maximum frequency range of 15 to 60 hertz; when shopping for the best vibration platform machines, make sure it has frequency settings of at least 25 to 40 hertz.

Presets

Mid- to high-tier vibration platform machines tend to include preset programs that tackle different parts of the body for more specific benefits. You won’t need a preset if you know what you’re doing, so these settings are mostly suited for those new to vibration platform machines.

Supports

Most vibration platform machines are unsupported, meaning they are just platforms you stand on that rest on level ground. Some high-cost vibration platform machines have supports to assist those with poor balance; they’re a lot like handrails on staircases. The presence of supports may affect what a vibration platform machine can accomplish.

How much you can expect to spend on a vibration platform machine

There are two main types of vibration platform machine in terms of price: at-home and professional-grade. At-home vibration platform machines typically cost $100-$500. Entry-level machines with minimal settings, features and extras rarely exceed $150. More speed settings, modes and optional accessories add to the cost, with mid-range vibration platform machines topping out around $300 and high-end vibration platform machines around $500. Professional-grade vibration platform machines can cost as much as $3,000.

Vibration platform machine FAQ

Are there any negative effects to using a vibration platform machine?

A. A vibration platform machine is safe to use, and lacks the impact on the joints of most other machines. A few conditions might make it a little less safe, however. Those with a tendency to develop motion sickness might feel motion-sickness effects from the vibration, and if your stance is wrong the vibrations can cause headaches. If you’re concerned about using a vibration platform machine, check with your doctor beforehand.

What’s the maximum amount of time I can safely spend on a vibration platform machine?

A. Depending on the intensity of your use, you might be able to use one every day without issue. If you’re really going hard with the machine, try to keep your usage to around 30 minutes a day, three to five days a week.

What are the best vibration platform machines to buy?

Top vibration platform machine

LifePro Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine

What you need to know: A multitude of included extras really packs in the value.

What you’ll love: Various band types, access to an online service and adjustable speeds round out this machine’s offerings.

What you should consider: The vibration is strong enough to occasionally shake loose the power cord.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vibration platform machine for the money

FitPulse Classic Vibration Plate Exercise Machine

What you need to know: An excellent budget pick for getting started, perfect for those unsure if they’ll like using a vibration platform machine.

What you’ll love: Multiple modes of use and some resistance bands are included; it also comes in three color options.

What you should consider: There are only three levels of speeds to choose among.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pinty Whole Body Vibration Platform Exercise Machine

What you need to know: A supercharged vibration platform machine for those who don’t like to fool around.

What you’ll love: 180 speed settings set this vibration platform machine apart from the rest, plus an LED monitor and even MP3 player add to the value.

What you should consider: You have to shell out the cash for this high-priced machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

