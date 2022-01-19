Best EKG monitor

Widely considered the father of the EKG, Willem Einthoven invented the first practical unit in 1895 and received the Nobel Prize in medicine in 1924.

Which EKG monitors are best?

With healthcare and hospital systems more understaffed and overworked than ever, the ability to acquire simple medical diagnostic tests has been somewhat reduced. Fortunately, there are medical-grade EKG monitors available for use in your own home. While a monitoring device should never substitute for the opinion of a medical professional, having a slim, versatile unit like the Emay Wireless Portable EKG Monitoring Device at your disposal can let you and your loved ones rest easier.

What to know before you buy an EKG monitor

EKG monitors detect chronic and acute health conditions

EKG or ECG stands for electrocardiogram, which refers to the process of creating an external diagnostic map of the heart to monitor and record its activity. Being aware of changes in the electrical currents surrounding your heart is crucial for early diagnosis.

An EKG monitor can detect several health problems, including cardiomyopathy, myocardial infarctions or heart attacks, potentially fatal heart arrhythmias and even coronary artery disease. It’s important to note, though, that they should only be used in conjunction with your healthcare professional.

Ease of use with quick results

Given that you are purchasing an EKG monitor to help keep an eye on your own health or the health of a loved one, you want to ensure that any unit you purchase is easy to use for any user. It should also be able to deliver results accurately and rapidly, whether you need a quick 30-second scan or a more thorough 15-minute monitoring session. Of course, you should seek immediate medical assistance if you experience nausea, dizziness or other symptoms of heart problems.

Will your EKG monitor require ongoing service fees?

The last thing most people want is an additional bill to contend with. While paying an extra monthly service fee for additional features is desirable for some people, you can also choose an EKG monitor that provides comparable services at no additional cost, storing and monitoring an unlimited number of readings to keep track of your health.

What to look for in a quality EKG monitor

Takes readings from fingertips, wrists and chest

Being able to accurately monitor any fluctuations in your EKG rhythms is useful, but those with limited mobility may struggle to use more complicated EKG monitors. Therefore you may want to consider purchasing a model which can perform accurate readings from a variety of positions and locations on your body. For example, you can attach a sensor directly to your chest with a soft adjustable strap or take readings hand to hand, hand to chest or hand to leg. Look for a monitor that can take an accurate reading no matter what.

Provides Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for convenient record-keeping

It’s good to be able to monitor your current heart health, but to provide your physician with actionable data, having a historical record is important. Whether you prefer to have your results in a printable PDF or by sending your doctor a report via your smartphone, you can help ensure your records are accurate.

Offers convenient size, weight and portability

Quality home EKG monitors provide the same technology you can find in a hospital in a more convenient package that weighs as little as a quarter of a pound. Whether you need a full pressure cuff and chest sensor or just a touch meter, you can monitor and record your readings without causing significant disruptions to your daily routine.

How much you can expect to spend on an EKG monitor

Depending on your desired features and any budgetary constraints, a quality EKG monitor costs between $69-$177.

EKG monitor FAQ

What can interfere with EKG readings?

A. Things that can interfere with EKG readings include someone smoking or engaging in exercise before taking a reading, failure to account for anatomical considerations such as differences in physiology, and electrolyte imbalances in the blood.

Can body hair affect the accuracy of an EKG reading?

A. Yes. If you are using a chest sensor, it may be advisable to shave small patches of hair to ensure an accurate reading by letting the sensor fully stick to your skin.

What’s the best EKG monitor to buy?

Top EKG monitor

Emay Wireless Portable EKG Monitoring Device

What you need to know: This is a slim, versatile EKG monitor for use in the home.

What you’ll love: It features a fingertip touch meter for monitoring vital or heartbeat irregularities and is capable of displaying heart rate, and EKG waves with or without the use of a smartphone.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with errors in readings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top EKG monitor for the money

Wellue Heart Monitor, Bluetooth Heart Health Tracker

What you need to know: This is an affordable EKG monitor that offers both simple and detailed scans.

What you’ll love: This unit features the ability to take readings from 30 seconds to 15 minutes using both finger pads and wearable chest sensors. A built-in memory function lets you track and store data on your iOS or Android smartphone, tablet or other device.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the companion app being unable to connect to their device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KardiaMobile Personal EKG Device and Heart Monitor

What you need to know: This robust EKG monitor is capable of monitoring many different health conditions.

What you’ll love: It can track EKG and blood pressure simultaneously through a comfortable upper-arm monitoring cuff. In addition, it meets the Validated Device Listing criteria for validation of clinical accuracy and offers a free companion app for managing data.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with having to send their medical data outside of the United States.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

