Best touchless thermometer

Using a touchless thermometer is a fast and easy way to keep tabs on your body temperature, and your ideal pick should combine nearly instantaneous readings with an easy-to-read display and a clear fever-alert feature.

Which touchless thermometers are best?

From monitoring fever in a squirming child to screening temperature in a high-traffic area, a touchless thermometer is a handy tool to quickly and effectively track or keep tabs on the health of a person or group of people. With many options to choose from on the market, one way to get it right when buying a touchless thermometer is to make accuracy your top priority and one highly recommended device, in this regard, is the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer.

What to know before you buy a touchless thermometer

Convenience

One of the features that indicates your thermometer ranks well in terms of convenience is the one-button functionality. In this case, even if the device is powered off, your thermometer still requires just one click to get a person’s temperature checked. A thermometer with a convenient design should also be easy to read. For instance, some devices come with a bright LED screen with large text for easy readability. Another convenience feature is the special sensor system that beeps to let you know the device is in the correct position and ready to use, which allows you to take the temperature reading as quickly as possible.

Speed of reading

While most touchless thermometers can read a temperature in five seconds or less, there is usually a mandatory two-second wait between attempts, which can slow down the pace of tracking if you have to measure the temperature of a group of people within a short period of time. One way to increase the speed of your temperature screening is to buy a device that records the temperature within a shorter time frame. For instance, there are one-click thermometers that can take a temperature in one or two seconds, as long as the device is within 4 inches of the subject.

Flexibility

Some contactless thermometers can measure other things besides fever, such as liquids and foods, so they can be used both as a body temperature screener and as an object thermometer. If you’re also looking for a device that can easily switch from Fahrenheit to Celsius readings and vice versa, there are some options on the market that include this feature. There are also devices that double as a forehead thermometer and as an in-ear probe. In this case, if you want to double-check your temperature reading using a contact thermometer, you don’t have to go looking for another device if you have one that is also designed as an ear thermometer.

What to look for in a quality touchless thermometer

Memory function

Some thermometers are only as good as their last reading, as you may not be able to call up previous temperature readings, because they don’t offer any storage capability. On the other hand, some devices include a memory function that stores up to 50 readings at a time. There are also contactless thermometers that can store groups of measurement values, which allows several users to store and monitor their temperature reading from the same device.

Smart capabilities

If you’re wondering what next after the thermometer displays your temperature; well, there are options that allow you to send your reading to a Bluetooth-connected app on your phone, which doesn’t just store this reading, but also allows you to see trends. In some cases, the app provides helpful, personalized health recommendations. These companion apps are usually iOs- or Android-compatible, so you can enjoy these benefits if you use a smartphone.

High temperature alert

Not everyone operating a thermometer can tell when the temperature is above the normal range. Luckily, there are options on the market that feature a sound alert or color coding to let you know once it picks up a high temperature. For those thermometers with a color-coding system, a red alert means a high temperature, yellow means slightly elevated temperature, and a green indicator light means the temperature is within the normal range.

How much you can expect to spend on a touchless thermometer

Some touchless thermometers cost as little as $15, while there are advanced or professional-grade options that can cost up to $150.

Touchless thermometer FAQ

How do touchless thermometers work?

A. This type of thermometer works by focusing its lens on the object to be measured, while also using its infrared sensors to measure the amount of heat generated by the body or object, which is then used to calculate the temperature.

Are touchless thermometers accurate?

A. Generally, touchless thermometers from reputable manufacturers are designed with accuracy in mind, but you also have to use it correctly to get an accurate temperature. For instance, the ideal distance between the thermometer and the object being measured should be 6 inches.

What are the best touchless thermometers to buy?

Top touchless thermometer

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

What you need to know: This ultra-sensitive thermometer uses three infrared sensors to monitor up to 100 data points on your forehead without direct contact, which are then used to calculate the accurate temperature of the body.

What you’ll love: It includes an intuitive single-button that allows you to read the temperature in just one second and it is designed for all ages, from babies and toddlers to the elderly. It also comes with a clear, bright LED screen that makes the temperature value easy to read even in total darkness. Overall, you don’t have to worry about sound alerts, since it uses a quiet vibration alert.

What you should consider: Some users complained of being unable to switch the thermometer from Fahrenheit to Celsius.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top touchless thermometer for the money

Goodbaby Forehead Thermometer

What you need to know: This forehead thermometer has been clinically tested and designed to give fast and accurate temperature readings.

What you’ll love: It is ergonomically designed, allowing you to firmly grip it when in use and it can also be used for all ages from infants to adults. Plus, it allows you to view your temperature reading in both Celsius and Fahrenheit.

What you should consider: If you want to get an accurate reading, it is recommended that the subject stays in the test area for at least 30 minutes, which isn’t always convenient in some cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Femometer Touchless Forehead Thermometer

What you need to know: This touchless forehead thermometer is ideal for all ages and it is designed with accuracy and convenience in mind.

What you’ll love: It features three color displays to indicate low, normal and high temperatures. The device also has a clear, large LCD display allowing you to read temperatures easily, regardless of the time of the day. It also doubles as an object or surface temperature monitor.

What you should consider: When taking temperature readings, some users mentioned that the beeping sound is too low.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

