Best burn spray

Burn sprays not only reduce pain and speed up healing. They can also minimize scarring, as well.

Which burn sprays are best?

Burn sprays are a great, highly effective treatment to keep in your medicine cabinet, numbing and healing painful burns. Most contain some kind of mild local anesthetic, along with other healing ingredients to protect damaged skin. There are endless options, all using various pain relievers, but not all burn sprays are created equal. The Dermoplast Pain, Itch & Burn Relief Spray is an affordable, highly effective burn spray that easily protects and heals burn wounds.

What to know before you buy burn spray

Burn spray uses

Burn sprays are a first aid kit staple since you can use them on burns, sunburns, bug bites and minor cuts. They’re great for fast and easy pain relief. For first-degree burns, regular application of a burn spray according to directions on the label can speed up healing time. Most are safe to use on blisters, broken skin and mildly burned skin.

Skin protection

Because the priority of many burn sprays is pain relief and healing, many contain added ingredients like aloe vera to cool and heal broken skin. These gentle ingredients provide added power to the local anesthetics that make up the active ingredients. Some burn sprays may also contain SPF for added sun protection. These are usually not suitable for use on broken skin.

Consistency

Depending on the ingredients, burn sprays may come in different consistencies. Many have a more viscous gel-like texture to stay on longer without drying out, while others include moisturizing ingredients and may have a greasy feeling on the skin. Check carefully to decide which meets your needs, considering how easy it will be to apply and the possibility that it might stain clothes.

What to look for in a quality burn spray

Active ingredients

Though most burn sprays achieve the same goals, they use various ingredients for pain relief, from topical anesthetics to natural equivalents to speed up healing. These can serve different purposes, and some may work more effectively on different skin types than others. Look at the active ingredients in the burn spray you’re buying to ensure it’s the best tool for the job. There are two main topical anesthetics used in most burn sprays, both with positives and negatives.

Lidocaine

Lidocaine is a topical anesthetic. It’s very potent and is excellent for use on wounds but isn’t suitable for soft tissue or mucus membranes, like the tongue or lips. Lidocaine is a better choice for more painful but smaller wounds.

Benzocaine

Benzocaine is another topical anesthetic. It’s a little less heavy-duty than lidocaine but is an effective numbing agent for minor wounds, like burns, cuts and scrapes. For minor wounds, benzocaine will likely be just as effective as lidocaine.

Natural pain relievers

Natural pain relievers and healers like tea tree oil, menthol, aloe, and lanolin are often used instead of or in addition to topical anesthetics. These have various properties and, used properly, can be as effective as medicated sprays. However, because they’re natural ingredients, these aren’t considered medicated and aren’t endorsed by the FDA.

How much you can expect to spend on burn spray

Most burn sprays will cost 75 cents-$2 per ounce, depending on the product in question. It’s rare to find one that costs more unless it’s heavily medicated for more serious wounds.

Burn spray FAQ

Will burn spray help with a serious burn?

A. Burn sprays are meant to be used primarily on first-degree burns, which only affect the first layer of the skin. More severe burns, whether they’re sunburns or standard burns, should be treated by a professional.

Will I have a bad reaction to burn spray?

A. Most burn sprays are fairly gentle since they’re meant for use on broken skin, and few contain fragrances or other common irritants. But all skin is different, and if you are particularly sensitive or have allergies, it’s best to check the ingredients list closely and start by testing the product on a small piece of skin if you have a reaction.

What are the best burn sprays to buy?

Top burn spray

Dermoplast Pain, Itch & Burn Relief Spray

What you need to know: This highly rated burn relief spray uses benzocaine, menthol, aloe and lanolin to heal, soothe and moisturize the skin.

What you’ll love: It’s a high-quality product from a trusted brand with an easy spray application. It has numerous uses, from burns to postpartum healing to post-waxing.

What you should consider: It has a greasy texture due to the moisturizing ingredients and may not work on every skin type.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top burn spray for the money

Solarcaine Burn Relief Spray

What you need to know: A lidocaine and aloe-based burn spray for sun and skin burns that’s gentle and easy to use.

What you’ll love: It’s fragrance-free, non-irritating and won’t leave a residue behind. It’s an affordable choice that’s perfect for minor injuries.

What you should consider: It’s not as long-lasting as some other burn sprays and may need frequent reapplication. This one comes in an aerosol spray bottle, which allows for constant application but has other issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Burnshield Premium Hydrogel Burn Relief Spray

What you need to know: It’s a tea tree oil-based burn spray in a viscous hydrogel solution perfect for painful burns.

What you’ll love: It helps speed up healing of minor burns and wounds and reduces scarring, using natural anesthetic properties of tea tree oil. Its thick hydrogel texture helps it stay on longer and cool the skin more effectively.

What you should consider: Some users had difficulties with the nozzle, finding the spray too thick in texture to come out. It’s not as easy to use as some other products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

