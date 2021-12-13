10 solutions for top-of-foot pain you may not have thought of

Use ice to reduce inflammation in the feet. Try to ice your feet for 5 to 15 minutes a few times a day.

Which are the best solutions for top-of-foot pain?

Foot pain is part of life for a lot of athletes, but it’s still a major problem that should be addressed. Pain on the top of the foot is tricky because many different medical conditions can cause this sort of pain including extensor tendonitis, gout, bone spurs and so on. Ankle pain and various kinds of exercise like trail running can also trigger pain on the top of the foot.

Luckily, there are quite a few options available such as pain relievers, foot massagers and ice packs to mitigate or get rid of top-of-foot discomfort. Seeing a doctor is essential if the pain is intense or recurring, but athletes and people with chronic foot pain can also consider other quality of life options that might help improve their conditions.

Causes of top-of-foot pain

Extensor tendonitis affects the tendons that connect the bones of the toes to the bones of the ankle. People with this condition will feel pain on the top of their feet, especially when active and experience potential stiffness and redness.

Sinus tarsi syndrome is actually a condition caused by both the ankle and the foot — more specifically, the subtalar joint.

Gout commonly affects men who have too much uric acid in their body. It is one type of inflammatory arthritis that affects various joints. Gout can cause immense foot and joint pain and make it nearly impossible to walk.

Bone spurs can affect anyone. They are spiny pieces of bone that project from the edges of the bone. Joint damage is the main cause of bone spurs and symptoms include redness, swelling and difficulty walking.

Stretching solutions for top-of-foot pain

Best easy-to-use feet and ankle stretching device

Vive Foot Rocker

This foot rocker is easy to use and works wonders for the ankle, calf and all parts of the foot. It’s very light with features such as anti-slip design and a comfortable foot plate that make it safe for anyone to use. It also comes with a lifetime warranty. This is great for athletes or people with conditions like extensor tendonitis.

Best stretcher for people with tendon pain on the top of their feet

The Original Stretch-EZ

This simple and comfortable stretching aid is great for people with all types of foot pain. It stretches the toes and soothes the tendons on the top of your feet. It is used by doctors and physical therapists around the world, and you can use it while standing, sitting, or even lying down. It is small and lightweight, making it easy to pack for all your trips and workouts.

Best medicine and supplements for top-of-foot pain

Best general pain reliever

Amazon Basic Care Extra Strength Pain Relief, Acetaminophen Caplets, 500 mg, 500 Count

Sometimes basic pain relief is required, and these pills include acetaminophen that is equivalent in strength to extra strength Tylenol. These are great for reducing the symptoms of arthritis, cramping and muscle aches. Two pills will offer six hours of pain relief.

Best supplement for athletes and joint health

Full Life Reuma Art X Strength – 400 mg Herbal Supplements

For those who do a lot of exercise, this is an amazing all-natural supplement that improves joint health. It includes garlic, stinging nettle, horsetail herb and celery seeds. It is a vegetarian and gluten free blend that offers anti-inflammatory relief.

Best supplement for those who suffer from gout

Zhou Tart Cherry Extract with Celery Seed

This solution of cherry and celery seed is specifically made to reduce uric acid and combat symptoms of gout. The tart cherry is loaded with antioxidants that promote joint health and healthy sleep. Simply eat two vegetarian capsules daily and keep gout at bay. Some people will find the celery seed smell/taste unpleasant.

Best comfort and safety solutions for top-of-foot pain

Best solution for ankle support

TechWare Pro Ankle Brace Compression Sleeve

For people looking for strong compression and ankle support, these ankle braces keep your ankles stable. Keep doing the exercises you love without fear of your ankles twisting or giving out. They have a no-slip design and fit comfortably over socks and inside most shoes.

Best orthotics for top-of-foot pain

Plantar Fasciitis Feet Insoles Arch Supports

These orthotic insoles are amazing for people who are on their feet a lot. The heel is well padded and features a comfortable cup design. The EVA material is great for shock absorption and really helps when running or hiking. Anyone can use these, and they are great for any type of foot pain. Just be sure to look at the sizing since they differ from regular shoe size.

Best ice pack for top-of-foot pain

Cold & Hot Therapy Wrap, Reusable Gel Pack for Pain Relief

Ice packs are a great option for all foot problems including Sinus tarsi syndrome and extensor tendonitis. Just wrap the frozen gel pack around your foot and get immediate relief from swelling and burning pain. The straps allow you to use your hands and do other stuff while still getting relief. Just note that the packs only stay cold for about 20 minutes.

Best massager for top-of-foot pain

Best Choice Products Therapeutic Shiatsu Foot Massager Kneading and Rolling for Foot

This foot massager relaxes all areas of the foot including the top of the foot where tendons connect the toes to the ankles. Use a remote control to change the speed or type of massage. There is a convenient auto mode for a great massage that hits all areas of the foot. This is much cheaper than a lot of the competition.

Best foot pillow for top-of-foot pain

DMI Wedge Pillow, Leg Pillow, Bolster Pillow, Incline Pillow for Leg Elevation

Elevating your feet can reduce swelling and promote better circulation. This foam pillow is comfortable, featuring a large surface area to rest your feet with three sizing options. Unlike some other pillows, it keeps its shape, even after extensive use. The one con is that the pillow cover could be softer and more comfortable.

Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

