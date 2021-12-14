Best pillow for snoring

Snoring pillows effectively reduce snoring for many people. Still, if you have tried several types but continue to snore, it is time to make an appointment with your primary care physician.

Which pillows for snoring are best?

Snoring is a common occurrence that varies by the individual, from soft snuffles to loud snorts. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, nearly 50% of adults snore occasionally, while 25% snore regularly — often disrupting their own peaceful slumber and disturbing their bed partner’s sleep as well.

While there is a plethora of snoring “cures” available on the market, from nasal dilators to adjustable sleep mouth guards, an anti-snoring pillow is often the first adjustment that heavy snorers try since it is less intrusive and more affordable than other solutions. If you are looking for a pillow to change your sleeping position and quiet your nighttime concerto, the Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow is the best.

What to know before you buy a pillow for snoring

What causes snoring?

Snoring is the vibration of tissues in the airway at the back of the throat, usually caused by muscle relaxation. However, it can also be due to congestion from a cold or allergies and some physical conditions that narrow the airway, such as nasal polyps, a deviated septum or enlarged tonsils and adenoids.

Other factors also contribute to snoring

Weight : Extra weight can be linked to more tissue and less muscle tone around the neck, which may increase the probability of snoring.

: Extra weight can be linked to more tissue and less muscle tone around the neck, which may increase the probability of snoring. Age : Throat muscles in older individuals relax more overnight, leading to resonant vibration.

: Throat muscles in older individuals relax more overnight, leading to resonant vibration. Alcohol consumption : Relaxes all the body’s muscles, including those in the back of the throat during sleep, which can promote snoring.

: Relaxes all the body’s muscles, including those in the back of the throat during sleep, which can promote snoring. Obstructive sleep apnea : According to the Mayo clinic, loud snoring, gasping for air and interrupted breathing during sleep, morning headache, insomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness and irritability may be the signs and symptoms of a more serious medical condition such as obstructive sleep apnea.

: According to the Mayo clinic, loud snoring, gasping for air and interrupted breathing during sleep, morning headache, insomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness and irritability may be the signs and symptoms of a more serious medical condition such as obstructive sleep apnea. Sleeping position: Sleeping position also influences snoring. People who sleep on their backs tend to snore more because gravity pulls the muscles and narrows the airway.

Snoring pillows

Anti-snoring pillows are popular products designed with various shapes, such as a wedge, contour or U-shape, which help position your head, neck and shoulders or encourage you to lie on your side for a good night’s sleep. Studies show that the use of these position-adjusting pillows can significantly reduce snoring severity.

What to look for in a quality pillow for snoring

Wedge pillow

Wedge pillows have a triangular shape that elevates your head and upper body a few inches off the surface of the bed while aligning your spine in a straight position. Typically the same size as regular pillows and made of latex or memory foam, the wedge limits soft tissue compression that leads to snoring and relieves sinus pressure by allowing drainage.

Look for the following features in a wedge pillow:

Slope or incline degree : A pillow with a higher gradient elevates the head and neck more significantly. While a higher incline may offer relief from snoring, congestion, and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, it can also cause some snorers hip or lower back pain.

: A pillow with a higher gradient elevates the head and neck more significantly. While a higher incline may offer relief from snoring, congestion, and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, it can also cause some snorers hip or lower back pain. Materials : Sleepers subject to overheating should consider a wedge pillow covered with breathable material, such as organic cotton.

: Sleepers subject to overheating should consider a wedge pillow covered with breathable material, such as organic cotton. Level of support : Wedge pillows that raise and support part of the torso as well as the head and neck typically feel more comfortable.

: Wedge pillows that raise and support part of the torso as well as the head and neck typically feel more comfortable. Price : If you are a first-time user, select an affordable wedge to assess whether elevated sleep works for you.

: If you are a first-time user, select an affordable wedge to assess whether elevated sleep works for you. Risk-free in-home trial: Look for a wedge with a warranty that allows returns if the pillow does not help your snoring.

Contour pillow

A contour pillow is made from memory foam that molds to your head, keeping it in place while the raised and rounded edges support the back of your neck. The pillow prevents the head from falling onto the chest or shoulders, which restricts the airway and causes snoring.

U-shaped pillow

Designed for people who prefer to sleep on their backs, the U-shaped pillow has the same form as a travel neck pillow. The curved part of the pillow supports your head, keeping it elevated while taking weight off your neck and shoulders.

Adjustable pillow

Adding or removing fill to an adjustable pillow changes the loft and firmness to achieve the most comfortable and effective sleeping position. Snorers can experiment with different levels to discover which works best for them, and the pillow settings can be modified if the snorer’s symptoms change over time.

Full-body U-shaped pillow

The U-shaped body pillow is ideal for a side sleeper, comfortably cradling the entire body. Typically adjustable, the loft can be modified to elevate the head and reduce snoring.

Side-sleeping back pillow

A pillow that straps to the sleeper’s back makes it difficult or uncomfortable to roll over on the back. The training device encourages the sleeper to lie on their side in a position known to reduce snoring.

How much you can expect to spend on a pillow for snoring

Some affordable snoring pillows are available for as little as $30, while the best quality wedge-shaped pillow or a full-body U-shaped pillow can be purchased for about $60.

Pillow for snoring FAQ

Can a pillow trigger snoring?

A. While using several regular pillows may be soft for your head, they can contribute to snoring and breathing issues. The ideal anti-snoring pillow keeps your head tilted slightly backward or in a neutral position.

What is the difference between regular and memory foam?

A. Memory foam is denser and provides a more pinpointed feel than polyurethane foam. When your body contacts memory foam, it heats up, becomes softer and less resistant to the weight.

What’s the best pillow for snoring to buy?

Top pillow for snoring

Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow

What you need to know: The customizable pillow is stuffed with cross-cut memory foam to fit your head and neck perfectly, and it comes with extra foam to provide the loft and support you need.

What you’ll love: Measuring 30 inches long and 20 inches wide, the pillow is made with proprietary Lulltra fabric, a breathable and soft blend of polyester and bamboo-derived viscose rayon that is both hypoallergenic and dust-mite resistant.

What you should consider: There is a possibility that the pillow will flatten after two years of continued use. A re-fluff every one to two weeks could be required to restore the pillow to its original characteristics.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top pillow for snoring for the money

Xtreme Comforts Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

What you need to know: Available in three sizes, the pillow is appropriate for back, stomach and side sleepers and adjustable by adding or removing memory foam filling to meet individual preferences.

What you’ll love: The pillow combines comfort and luxury to create a no-lump sleeping experience, and the extra-breathable fabric keeps you cool even on those hot and humid summer nights. In addition, users report the Xtreme Comforts pillow helps reduce snoring and provides excellent support for the neck area.

What you should consider: With age, the Xtreme Comforts pillow can become hard in places, making it less comfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Brentwood Home Zuma Therapeutic Wedge Pillow

What you need to know: The gradual wedge slope elevates the head, neck and torso to ease respiratory problems and reduce snoring and can be used in the upright position for reading or watching television in bed.

What you’ll love: The pillow comes in three heights — 7, 10 and 12 inches — allowing the user to choose the height most comfortable for them. Additionally, the wedge includes a removable and washable stretch-knit cover made with a super soft knit bamboo material.

What you should consider: For some users, the wedge works well for sleeping on their back but is less effective when sleeping on their sides.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

