Best nasal aspirator

Which nasal aspirators are best?

Few things are more stressful to parents and caregivers than a baby with a cold and stuffy nose. Babies are too small to know how to clear their noses, so a nasal aspirator helps the process by gently drawing out the mucus so that the child can breathe easier. It may be a small household tool, but it can make a big difference not only for the baby but also for the parents in easing their stress. For greatest ease of use and a virtually pain-free experience, the Braun Nasal Aspirator is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a nasal aspirator

Different sizes of nasal aspirators

For a diaper bag or medicine cabinet, bulb aspirators are the most compact. Some battery-powered models, as well as oral suction style aspirators, are also fairly portable. Electronic aspirators tend to be bulkier and don’t travel as well.

Different styles of nasal aspirators

There are several different styles of nasal aspirators to consider for your baby.

Bulb aspirators are the most basic design with a large bulb that you squeeze to create suction in the narrowed nosepiece. This model takes some practice. Bulb aspirators should always be cleaned after each use since leftover mucus is a breeding ground for bacteria.

Oral suction aspirators have a nosepiece inserted in the baby's nose and a filtered tube that goes to the adult who provides suction with their mouth. The filter protects any bacteria from flowing to the adult. This method allows for an easy variation of suction levels since the adult is controlling it with their breath.

Battery-powered aspirators have a nosepiece that draws the mucus out with the battery-powered suction. They are usually less messy but can struggle with thick mucus.

Electric aspirators are more expensive, but they are clean, efficient and very gentle. They have different attachments and levels of suction. They are recommended for people whose child has frequent colds or a medical condition requiring frequent use.

Nasal aspiration takes patience and practice

If you follow the manufacturer’s instructions, you should be successful at removing mucus from your baby’s nose. Although the baby may squirm, you likely aren’t hurting them. Like all of us, no one likes something inserted in their nose, especially when we don’t feel well. Over time, using a nasal aspirator will be second nature, but hopefully something you won’t have to use very often.

What to look for in a quality nasal aspirator

Different nose tip sizes

Look for nasal aspirators with multiple nose tip inserts. Having a correct fit with your child’s nose improves the suction and overall longevity of the aspirator.

Ease of cleaning

Cleaning nasal aspirators is an important step to ensure that bacteria are cleared out and that the parts of the aspirator that need sanitizing are ready for the next use. Models with removable parts that are dishwasher safe are easiest to work with. Bulb aspirators can breed bacteria if not cleaned after each use. Some bulb aspirators are now made with detachable bulbs.

Adjustable suction

Being able to adjust the level of suction improves overall efficiency. Some nasal aspirators have adjustable suction features, while other models require the adult to provide the suction through their breath or squeezing a bulb.

How much you can expect to spend on a nasal aspirator

There is a wide range of prices for nasal aspirators, starting with basic bulb aspirators that run from $5-$20 depending on whether they are multiuse. Battery-powered models cost between $20-$35, and high-end electric aspirators with built-in pumps will cost between $120-$150.

Nasal aspirator FAQ

What if my child has very thick mucus?

A. Some nasal aspirators struggle with thick mucus. It is recommended to put several drops of saline in each nostril before using an aspirator. This thins the mucus and helps it more easily be suctioned.

Can I use a nasal aspirator multiple times per day?

A. Yes, nasal aspirators are meant to be used as often as needed since mucus production varies by child and cold. Over time, frequent aspiration can cause the nostrils to get irritated so try to limit its use as your child’s condition improves.

What are the best nasal aspirators to buy?

Top nasal aspirator

Braun Nasal Aspirator

What you need to know: For a pain-free and easy-to-maneuver experience, this nasal aspirator gets high marks.

What you’ll love: This nose aspirator comes with two sizes of tips and two suction modes for increased effectiveness. The parts are easily disassembled and cleaned, but they stay together when reassembled for use. It comes with a carrying pouch.

What you should consider: Some buyers said that the aspirator didn’t provide them with as much suction power as they would have liked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top nasal aspirator for the money

Briggs Baby Nasal Aspirator

What you need to know: This extremely affordable nasal aspirator is the one to have on-hand when you travel or in the medicine cabinet.

What you’ll love: Thick and durable, this nasal aspirator is easy to hold on to when using. It is soft enough to provide comfort to the baby. It comes at a very low price point and can even be used for ear wax.

What you should consider: Cleaning this nasal aspirator can be challenging since the unit does not come apart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OCCObaby Baby Nasal Aspirator

What you need to know: Easy to use and easy to clean, this electronic nasal aspirator has every feature available.

What you’ll love: Small and portable, this electronic nasal aspirator is waterproof and has relatively few pieces to clean. It has been medically tested and approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). It comes with three different sized tips.

What you should consider: Some users felt that it was a bit loud while in operation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

