Compression gloves vs. thermal gloves vs. splint gloves

If you have pain, inflammation or stiffness in the hands, wrist and fingers, then you may want to consider getting a pair of arthritis gloves to help alleviate these symptoms and strengthen your joints.

Are compression, thermal or splint gloves best?

There are several key distinctions between compression gloves, thermal gloves and splint gloves. Depending on your need for the gloves, it may be necessary to get more than one type. Or you may be able to get by with just one pair. Here’s everything you need to know about the three types, their key benefits and main purpose.

Compression gloves

The purpose of compression gloves is twofold. These gloves help improve circulation throughout the hands and wrists, while also managing or reducing minor pain. Compression gloves and other arthritis gloves are also beneficial for those with inflammation in the joints, osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis.

If you regularly experience cramping in your hands, wrist or fingers, a pair of compression gloves can help. The gloves do need to fit your hands well for maximum impact though.

Compression gloves cost between $10-$30, on average.

Compression gloves pros

Help reduce cramping, swelling and pain in the hand

Available in varying degrees of compression, ranging from mild compression to firm or extra-firm compression

Beneficial for those who regularly perform repetitive tasks with their hands like typing or playing console or computer games

Fingerless compression gloves allow for interaction with touch-screen devices

May help reduce the pain from carpal tunnel

Compression gloves cons

If the compression is too intense, or if the gloves are poorly fitted, they could restrict movement

Certain materials may attract lint or pet hair

Best compression gloves

Doctor Developed Compression Gloves

With several sizing options available, these comfortable compression gloves are ideal for those who perform routine work throughout the day. In particular, they’re great for those who regularly lift weights, play computer games, play sports or need them for medical reasons. They are made from a blend of cotton, spandex and nylon and are flexible enough for daily tasks.

Sold by Amazon

Dr. Frederick’s Original Arthritis Gloves

This highly durable pair of compression gloves are also warm enough for cooler temperatures. With mild compression, they provide relief from inflammation and joint pain. They run a little small but are breathable and comfortable for daily wear.

Sold by Amazon

Thermal gloves

Also made to provide relief from joint pain and stiffness, thermal gloves are warmer than other types of arthritis gloves. For this reason, they’re usually recommended for overnight wear since they can prevent your hands from cramping up or becoming stiff due to the cold.

Thermal gloves work by regulating the temperature in the wearer’s hands. There are several different styles of thermal gloves, but they all work in a similar way. Some thermal gloves have a thin insulating liner that keeps your hands warm without restricting movement. Other options have a thicker liner and are best for colder temperatures and for those who don’t need to move their hands and fingers as much.

On average, thermal gloves range from around $15-$40.

Thermal gloves pros

Ideal for those who suffer from arthritis or stiff joints in the morning

Help keep in body heat and keep out cold air to minimize pain and discomfort in the hands

Some have specialized fingertips that work on touch screen devices

Certain materials are waterproof

Thermal gloves cons

May limit the range of movement if worn during the day

Thicker thermal gloves are too warm for hotter climates or spring or summer use

Precision tasks may be difficult when wearing thicker thermal gloves

Best thermal gloves

Thermoskin Premium Arthritic Gloves

These thermal gloves capture your natural body heat to reduce arthritic pain in your hands. With a textured outer layer that provides extra grip, these gloves provide the necessary compression and warmth to promote blood flow and assist with recovery. They aren’t too thick either, making them ideal for warmer temperatures.

Sold by Amazon

Doctor Developed Arthritis Gloves

Made for men and women, these compression and thermal gloves provide relief from carpal tunnel and arthritis. They’re flexible enough for repetitive tasks like typing, playing sports or gaming. Plus, although they do help regulate the temperature of your hands and wrist, they’re not so thick as to make you overheat.

Sold by Amazon

Splint gloves

Although similar to compression gloves in many ways, splint gloves are designed to prevent certain movements that may cause more strain, pressure or pain. Depending on the design, splint gloves may either enable or restrict the movement of the fingers, thumbs or wrists.

Regardless of design, the main purpose of splint gloves is to reduce pain and keep your hand, wrist and fingers in the ideal position. Like compression gloves, they also help minimize stiffness and swelling in the joints.

Splint gloves cost between $10-$30.

Splint gloves pros

Offer greater support in the hands, wrists and fingers than other arthritis gloves

May help strengthen certain fingers or thumbs when worn

Some splint gloves help with tasks that involve heavy use of the hands

Promote healthy hand positioning

Aid in pain management, especially after injury

Splint gloves cons

Not recommended for extended periods of time

Improper usage may result in swollen joints or worsening stiffness

May not be suitable to all people — speak with a health care professional before using them

Best splint gloves

Arrow Splints Trigger Finger Splint

This splint glove is designed for individual finger protection. It helps prevent unnecessary movements to aid in recovery after injury. With four fasteners, it’s possible to tailor the size of the glove to the individual wearer for maximum support. The glove itself is made from breathable neoprene, cotton and nylon.

Sold by Amazon

Trigger Finger Splint Finger Brace

Available in several sizes for both hands, this splint glove offers pain relief from arthritis, metacarpal fractures and other finger injuries. It’s designed to strengthen, support and protect two or three fingers at once.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get compression gloves, thermal gloves or splint gloves?

Compression gloves, thermal gloves and splint gloves are all great options for people who have hand, finger or joint pain or who suffer from certain forms of arthritis.

If you need general support and stability throughout the day, then you should get a pair of compression gloves. However, if you frequently wake up with stiff fingers or cold hands, then thermal gloves may be better for you. Finally, if you’ve had a recent injury to a finger or two and your doctor has recommended them, then consider getting a pair of splint gloves.

