Best women’s dress watch

Which women’s dress watches are best?

An elegant watch can elevate an outfit on special occasions. There are many options for women’s dress watches on the market, from inexpensive mainstream models to gorgeous designer creations crafted from precious metals and gemstones.

Taking into consideration both looks and functionality, the top choice is the Nillson Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Mesh Bracelet Watch by Skagen.

What to know before you buy a dress watch

Occasion

A dress watch is not meant to be worn daily, so what special events would you need one for? A black-tie event would call for a fancy watch, while important business dinner may need a more classic, subdued look.

Material

Before buying a dress watch, consider the material it will be made out of. Stainless steel, metal or gold and diamonds? Good quality leather always looks great, but some watch brands create beautiful models using rubber and silicone. What the watch is made of affects the price, but also affects its appearance and overall style.

A good dress watch can be an investment that will last for years, so consider these important aspects before making a decision.

What to look for in a quality women’s dress watch

Women’s dress watches must be functional and easy to use, but they must also offer a superior design and beautiful finishes. Here are a few features you might want to look into when choosing a watch to complement your best outfits.

Movement

Having a trusty movement inside an attractive dress watch will make for longer life and better use from your watch. A watch that costs less than $100 may not be the one you pass down to your grandchildren, as it may not last long enough. However, a dress watch with a quality mechanism will still work well for years to come.

Embellishments

Rhinestones and crystals, or diamonds and rubies? Many women’s dress watches are adorned with sparkling details on both the face and the band, making for a truly dazzling display. Some might choose a watch that’s embellished with their birthstone or other meaningful decorations, while others might opt for a more classic style. You might also be able to engrave your dress watch.

Band

Bands made from genuine leather are soft and comfortable, while metal link bands offer a different look and can last longer. Some high-fashion models feature bangle bands that give them that dainty look. They are typically not adjustable, and the fit depends on the size of the band and your wrist. Consider what type of band will best fit your style and needs.

Bold looks vs. classic styles

A dress watch is meant to stand out and be admired. Many brands offer bold styles and attention-grabbing faces. At the same time, some women may prefer the traditional look of a classic timepiece. Choose a style that not only tells the world who you are but also matches the occasion.

How much you can expect to spend on a dress watch

Dress watches can vary in price from $25-$10,000, so it is easy to find one for any budget. You don’t have to go all out. Many of the inexpensive options look incredible. It might be better to get a couple of watches that will fit different occasions instead of one very expensive watch.

Women’s dress watch FAQ

Does a dress watch require more care?

A. You might want to think of your dress watch as a piece of jewelry. Don’t wear it every day, in the shower or while you are taking care of heavy-duty tasks. Don’t expose it to water or cleaning agents. Store it with the rest of your treasures in a good jewelry box that will protect it from the dust.

What should I do if the watch band needs to be adjusted or if it needs a new battery? Can I do it myself?

A. With the right tools (like a watch repair kit), you can both adjust a metal-link band and change a battery yourself. However, your local jeweler should be able to help with those tasks as well.

What’s the best women’s dress watch to buy?

Top women’s dress watch

Nillson Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Mesh Bracelet Watch

What you need to know: This elegant rose gold watch with a quartz movement and classic analog display is truly a statement piece.

What you’ll love: Signature Skagen mesh band is easy to fasten and very comfortable. Pearly white face is adorned with a golden Roman numeral dial for a classic look. The watch is water resistant to 99 feet. It withstands splashes or brief immersion but is not suitable for laps in the pool.

What you should consider: The dial is beautiful but the minimalistic look might be confusing to some.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top women’s dress watch for the money

Relic by Fossil Women’s Matilda Leather Watch

What you need to know: This gorgeous watch has a classic feel at a low price.

What you’ll love: Rose gold face with a date window is complemented by a pink leather band. The watch is comfortable enough for everyday wear but will look great with a dressier outfit.

What you should consider: some customers say the face is not easy to read in low light.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Worth checking out

Swarovski Crystal-Accented Solar Watch

What you need to know: Very dressy watch from a trustworthy company, this timepiece is delicate-looking but comfortable enough for daily wear.

What you’ll love: Stainless steel case is of great quality and very lightweight. Swarovski crystals on bezel and bracelet make it a versatile watch that can be dressed up or down, while Japanese quartz movement assures that you will have the correct time for many years.

What you should consider: Band size adjustment can be challenging, and no instructions are included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

