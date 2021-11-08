Best Swarovski earrings

For diamond lovers who can’t afford the hefty price tag of diamond earrings, Swarovski offers an inexpensive yet high-quality alternative.

Which Swarovski earrings are best?

The word Swarovski has become synonymous with dazzling and versatile crystal products. Swarovski was launched over a century ago in 1895 by Daniel Swarovski, the son of a glass cutter in Austria.

He pioneered their patented technique, which involves adding a coating on the crystals called Aurora Borealis, giving them their rainbow sheen. He also invented and patented the glass-cutting machine used to cut the crystal, allowing artisans to cut more precisely than could be cut by hand.

If you’re looking for something special to elevate your look, consider getting yourself a pair of sparkling Swarovski earrings, such as Swarovski Women’s Creativity Circle Jewelry Collection, Clear Crystals. The eye-catching, bold and lustrous crystals mixed with the uniqueness of handmade jewelry are sure to make you sparkle during any occasion.

What to know before you buy Swarovski earrings

Crystal stone type

Swarovski crystals are categorized based on their shape. These are the six main types:

Pearls and beads: Often woven and strung together to make elegant pieces like earrings or pearl necklaces

Pendants: Timeless pieces available in different shapes and classic form in every possible color

Round stones: Luxurious loose round-cut crystals that are versatile and can be shaped in various ways

Sew-on stones & crystal buttons: Loose crystals that can be sewn on any kind of accessory or textile

Fancy stones: These come in an assortment of shapes, colors, cuts and sizes that cater to every taste

BeCharmed and Pave: Nostalgic and sentimental jewels used for bracelets and trinkets

Flatbacks no hotfix: Loose crystal elements with a platinum foil back provide extra brilliance and protection

Earring style

Stud: Typically featuring a simple design, studs are elegant additions to any outfit. Stud earrings are generally small and fit snugly on the earlobe without looping, dropping or climbing.

Drop: If you’re looking for an earring that has more length to it, consider getting a drop earring. These earrings typically have no movement and hang down below the earlobe.

Hoop: As the name suggests, hoop earrings have the shape of the hoop that loops from the front to the back of the earlobe. Traditionally round, they can come in other shapes such as squares, ovals, triangles and sizes small to large.

Clip-on backs: This is the go-to option for those who have not had their ears pierced. A clip-on back clasps the earlobe to hold the earring in position.

Color and effect

Swarovski crystal’s stunning brilliance can be credited to its intense base color and coating, known as “effects.” It’s available in a rainbow of colors, and choosing the right color for your jewelry may not always be the easiest. You can be overwhelmed with the sheer variety, so refer to the Swarovski digital or physical color chart. The chart gives you an overview of the available colors and effects available in earrings. Each crystal color has its distinct base name and code — for example, 257 Blush Rose or 296 Majestic Blue. Keep in mind the colors and effects vary based on the light source.

Swarovski earring features

Outfit

When shopping for Swarovski earrings, make sure they complement your clothes and your style. Certain earrings will look better with some outfits than others. For example, a clear drop earring will add an elegant touch to a dress you wear on a night out. You also want to consider the color, design and size of the earrings. Wear earrings as statement pieces if you want them to be the focus of your outfit.

Facial shape and features

It’s important to choose Swarovski earrings that are proportional to your face shape. Choose the ones that enhance your best features and match your face shape and avoid those that draw attention to aspects you prefer to play down. To determine the best earrings for your face, pull back your hair and look in a mirror to trace your face’s outline with an object like a pen or lipstick.

Round: Wear long earrings to elongate your face and give it a slimmer look.

Heart: Chandelier and teardrop earrings counterbalance a narrow chin and make you look your best.

Square: Hoops, studs and medium-long earrings with rounded edges are perfect for softening your face's natural angles.

Diamond: Choose earrings such as teardrop and chandelier earrings that remove the focus from a wide forehead and balance out the angles.

Choose earrings such as teardrop and chandelier earrings that remove the focus from a wide forehead and balance out the angles. Oval: If you have this shape, you can wear almost any earring, but studs and triangle shape earrings draw attention to your contoured cheekbones.

Occasion

Certain types of earrings are more suitable for specific occasions. Look polished by wearing occasion-appropriate accessories with these tips:

Work: Keep it simple with stud earrings and subtle pieces that are nonintrusive.

School: Dress according to the school culture. Go for a muted look in conservative institutions, but feel free to play it up and show off your personality in the more open ones.

Lunch with friends: Opt for playful and fun pieces like hoop earrings.

Formal events: Glam it up with chandelier and drop earrings that make you shine.

Glam it up with chandelier and drop earrings that make you shine. Date: Select earrings depending on where your date takes place. A fancy restaurant calls for formal earrings, while an afternoon of bowling requires something laid back and casual. Choose pieces that express your personality and that highlight your best features.

How much you can expect to spend on Swarovski earrings

For diamond lovers who can’t afford the hefty price tag of diamond earrings, Swarovski offers an inexpensive yet high-quality alternative. Depending on the crystal size, shape and design of the earrings, you’ll find genuine pieces for as low as $45-$50 all the way up to $1,000.

Swarovski earrings FAQ

How can I spot a genuine Swarovski piece?

A. Unfortunately, there are a lot of counterfeit and imitation Swarovski pieces in the market, so you must develop an eye for real jewels. Keep these factors in mind when evaluating them:

Logo: Look for the laser-etched Swarovski swan logo. Even a logo can be replicated, so it's important to check for other signs to determine if the piece is genuine.

Bubbles, imperfections and luster: Lower-quality imitations often have a poor finish and contain imperfections such as bubbles and an irregular finish.

Junctures: A genuine Swarovski piece has crystals with facet junctures pointing up and aligning at the same point, similar to diamonds. Imitations won't always have these aligned junctures.

A genuine Swarovski piece has crystals with facet junctures pointing up and aligning at the same point, similar to diamonds. Imitations won’t always have these aligned junctures. Uniformity: Although the shapes of the crystals vary, every Swarovski piece is precisely uniform, having the same width, slope and height because of its signature cutting style.

How do I maintain my Swarovski jewelry?

A. The best way to store your jewels is by keeping them inside the original packaging, either a box or a soft pouch that they came in. To maintain their radiant sparkle, keep them away from harsh chemicals found in chlorine, perfumes, suntan lotions and detergents. Keep them away from physical damage that can chip or scratch the crystal and avoid exposing them to direct sunlight for prolonged periods. Wash your earrings with jewelry cleaner or mild soap and warm water and regularly wipe them with a lint-free cloth.

What are the best Swarovski earrings to buy?

Top Swarovski earrings

SWAROVSKI Women’s Creativity Circle Jewelry Collection, Clear Crystals

What you need to know: These elegant and timeless earrings can be worn for casual or formal occasions.

What you’ll love: The Creativity Circle Stud earrings combine the quality and distinction of sparkling Swarovski crystals with a rhodium-plated setting with a butterfly back. With simple care, their brilliance will last for a long time.

What you should consider: Some users found the earrings to be much smaller than anticipated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Swarovski earrings for the money

Amazon Collection Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver Swarovski Crystal Twisted Hoop Earrings

What you need to know: A glamorous pair of hoop earrings that feature a unique twist design that will make you stand out.

What you’ll love: The earrings are made with Siam red and clear lustrous Swarovski crystals pave set in 925 sterling silver. The rhodium plating adds to their shine and durability.

What you should consider: Those who prefer delicate pieces might find them large and heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SWAROVSKI Women’s Infinity Crystal Jewelry Collections, Rhodium & Rose Gold Tone Finish

What you need to know: Made with meticulously cut crystals that sparkle, these pierced drop earrings inspire individuality and innovation.

What you’ll love: The drop earrings are crafted with shiny white crystals on a rose-gold tone finish plated setting. The hoops are 1 3/8 by 3/8 inches and feature removable hanging infinity symbols embellished with a clear crystal pavé and a circle cut drop feature.

What you should consider: Some wearers had a hard time opening and closing the snap pin into the loop.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

