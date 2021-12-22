There are plenty of stud earrings buyers can choose. Those with sensitive ears will want to steer clear of earrings that contain nickel.

Which stud earrings are best?

Stud earrings are simple and classy. They’re a great go-to choice when you’re rummaging through your jewelry box and are not sure what earrings to wear. You’ll rarely ever go wrong when wearing studs. There are countless styles of stud earrings to choose from, so the options can feel mind-boggling. Some stud earrings contain a gemstone, while others do not. Some are round, while others come in the form of various shapes.

Macy’s Gemstone and Diamond Accent Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver are gorgeous stud earrings with a unique oval shape and they come in your choice of gemstone.

What to know before you buy stud earrings

Ear sensitivity

It’s crucial to consider whether you have sensitive ears before selecting stud earrings. Those with sensitivity to earrings can experience ear swelling and inflammation, redness, itchiness and irritation. Nickel is the most common irritant of those with sensitive ears, though it isn’t the only irritant. If you believe that your ears are sensitive to certain metals, start by looking for jewelry that is labeled nickel-free and hypoallergenic. Platinum, titanium, stainless steel and plastic are safe choices.

Design

Stud earrings appear as if they are floating on your ear. This is what gives them their classy and subtle look. Stud earrings come in different designs and shapes. There are round, pronged and other shapes such as emerald, pear and heart stud earrings. Also, consider the backing of the stud earrings. The most common stud earring backings include push back and screw back.

Stone

Choosing whether to go with a stone or not is a personal preference. When some people think of stud earrings, they likely associate them with diamonds. But stud earrings can come in several different stones or with no stone at all. If you’re looking for something other than diamond earrings, consider ruby, sapphire, citrine, opal, pearl and similar choices.

What to look for in quality stud earrings

Material

Stud earrings can be purchased in different materials. Gold, silver, platinum, 925 stainless steel, titanium and even wood, are options. Medical-grade earrings are a great option as well for those with sensitive ears. Medical-grade jewelry is biocompatible. This means it won’t react to living tissue, thus, no rash or allergic reaction.

Carats

A carat is the weight used to measure the size of a gemstone. Of course, this is a contributing factor of the overall price of the jewelry. If you have ear sensitivity and you really like gold earrings, aim for at least 14K gold and nickel-free. The higher the carat, the purer the material, which means there are very little, or no, traces of nickel. If shopping for gemstones, aim for .50 carat each earring for a total of 1 carat. Consider less for children and first-time earring wearers.

Quality

When shopping for diamond stud earrings, pay close attention to color, cut and clarity. No matter the gem, examine the stud closely and read the description in great detail to ensure that what you’re paying for makes sense. Ask the seller any questions to clarify any concerns that you may have. If you sense that the seller isn’t being upfront or doesn’t know the answer to basic questions, like the earrings’ material, consider looking elsewhere.

How much you can expect to spend on stud earrings

The cost of stud earrings varies significantly, depending on the material, if there is a stone and how many carats the stone includes. Stud earrings can cost as little as $5 to thousands for diamond stud earrings.

Stud earrings FAQ

How do I clean my earrings?

A. There are a few different ways to clean your earrings. Each involves washing your hands beforehand. One of the most common ways is to use hydrogen peroxide. Simply soak a cotton ball, pad or swab with peroxide and wipe down your earring. You can also soak the earring in the peroxide for 5 to 10 minutes as well. When done, rinse them with water and air dry.

Keep in mind that certain materials require special cleanings. Check with the seller or the manufacturer for the best cleaning method for your particular set of earrings.

I have sensitive ears but my favorite earrings are made with a material not recommended for those with sensitive ears. What can I do?

A. You can try applying clear nail polish to the posts of the earrings. Once dry, try them on. Another method is to clean the earrings with hydrogen peroxide. Then, put vaseline over the post. You’ll have to reapply the vaseline every few hours.

What are the best stud earrings to buy?

Top stud earrings

Macy’s Gemstone and Diamond Accent Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver

What you need to know: You’ll be the talk of the party with these stunning stud earrings.

What you’ll love: These earrings are perfect for a formal event or just for a night out. The gemstone is available in six different options including Opal, Moonstone, Garnet, Amethyst, Peridot and Citrine. The oval shape is subtle enough to stand out without appearing too out of the ordinary.

What you should consider: Unless it’s on sale, the earrings may be a little too pricey for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top stud earrings for the money

Geometric Minimalist Stud Earrings

What you need to know: If you’re looking for something different, but don’t want to draw a lot of attention, these are the earrings for you.

What you’ll love: Made of 925 sterling silver, these earrings will be just fine for those with sensitive ears. Handmade to order, the studs are a high-quality purchase at an affordable price. They’re nickel-free and lightweight.

What you should consider: The studs are small and might be easy to lose if you’re not careful.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Dinosaur Ear Studs

What you need to know: These fun earrings can be worn by both adults and kids.

What you’ll love: These cute stud earrings are sure to set you apart. Buyers can choose from silver or gold. Both are made from 925 silver. They’re nickel-free and tarnish-resistant so your earrings will always look new.

What you should consider: They’re quite small and may be overlooked.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

