Best Star Wars jewelry

Wearing Star Wars jewelry is a subtle — yet noticeable — way for fans to show off their love of the franchise on any given day.

Which Star Wars jewelry is best?

Avid Star Wars fans enjoy expressing their love of the franchise whenever and wherever possible. Since the release of the first movie in 1977, Star Wars collectables of every kind have been sold. One popular category of merchandise is jewelry. Necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings featuring favorite characters and elements from the movies are wildly popular items.

Our pick is the PANDORA Star Wars The Child Charm. Made from a highly-respected brand, this subtle yet detailed charm is the perfect start or addition to any Star Wars necklace or bracelet.

What to know before you buy Star Wars jewelry

Where will it be worn?

Unlike Star Wars toys and related collectables that are stored on the shelf, your new jewelry item(s) will be worn in public. To determine the Star Wars jewelry that will be the best addition to your wardrobe, decide where you plan to wear your new piece(s). For example, if you want to wear jewelry that works with almost any outfit, subtle designs are ideal. If, however, you are shopping for your next costume or Star Wars event, bold pieces such as lightsaber earrings make more of a statement.

Age appropriateness

If you are shopping for a younger fan, age appropriateness is an incredibly important consideration. Always check age recommendations to ensure that what you are buying is safe for the child. Certain pieces (such as rings and charms) are choking hazards for young kids.

What to look for in a quality piece of Star Wars jewelry

Durability

To some, the thought of Star Wars jewelry may conjure up ideas of plastic Halloween costume accessories. Rest assured, respected brands have taken great care to ensure their pieces last. Quality Star Wars necklaces, rings and other jewelry items should last for years to come without showing signs of wear.

Subtlety

While there is a time and place for flashy pieces of Star Wars jewelry, the vast majority of fans want to wear their new jewelry on a regular basis. From the workplace to evenings out, there are subtle Star Wars jewelry designs you can wear on every occasion. In fact, some pieces are so modest that the average eye won’t immediately recognize the jewelry as being from the Star Wars universe. One of the newer trends is to turn various elements from the franchise into fine jewelry pieces. You can wear these at formal events, work and even as wedding jewelry.

Favorite Star Wars elements

Whether you are a fan of characters from the Rebel Alliance, the Jedi Order or the Galactic Empire, Star Wars jewelry depicts all favorite symbols and characters. Select pieces include the Millennium Falcon, Grogu, lightsabers, Darth Vader, R2-D2 and numerous others.

How much you can expect to spend on Star Wars jewelry

Most Star Wars jewelry costs $20-$100. However, fine jewelry pieces are $300-$1,000.

Star Wars jewelry FAQ

Can you wear Star Wars jewelry with everyday outfits?

A. Yes. Selecting a look that is subtle ensures your necklace, bracelet, ring or earrings go with your everyday wardrobe.

What kinds of Star Wars jewelry is available?

A. Almost anything you can imagine is available online. Fine jewelers and skilled artisans create gorgeous pieces that commemorate specific elements from the Star Wars movies and shows.

What’s the best Star Wars jewelry to buy?

Top Star Wars jewelry

PANDORA Star Wars The Child Charm

What you need to know: Depicting one of the newest members of the Star Wars world, PANDORA’s The Child charm features Grogu (commonly referred to as Baby Yoda) using The Force.

What you’ll love: Made from the highest quality sterling silver, this charm should withstand years of wearing. You can add it to both charm bracelets and necklaces, giving the piece extra versatility. You also can use this charm alongside other PANDORA Star Wars charms to create a custom necklace or bracelet that showcases your favorite characters and elements.

What you should consider: The cost of one charm is just under $54, making it one of the more expensive jewelry items available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Star Wars jewelry for the money

Disney Star Wars Stainless Steel Galactic Empire Symbol Spinner Ring

What you need to know: This stainless steel ring is a durable pick for fans of the Galactic Empire.

What you’ll love: Built to last for decades, this durable 10mm ring is a one-of-a-kind accessory. Stamped along its polished silver band are multiple Galactic Empire symbols. This subtle piece is versatile enough for everyday wear or as a unique and affordable alternative to a conventional wedding band.

What you should consider: The black part of the symbols can fade or chip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber Pendant Necklace (Red/Blue)

What you need to know: Individuals seeking an elegant statement piece should consider the Star Wars crystal lightsaber pendant necklace.

What you’ll love: Available in both red and blue, this stunning polished-silver necklace displays a crystal-encrusted lightsaber pendant. The chain length extends 16 inches. This necklace is a great addition to a costume, or for younger fans of the series.

What you should consider: There have been rare reports of the necklace chain breaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

