Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Good News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic Map
Traffic
Top Stories
ALEA investigating fatal wreck in Mobile County, Citronelle man dead
Disney reveals Star Wars ‘Starcruiser’ pricing starting at $2,400 per guest
NOAA bumps up hurricane predictions, calls for 65% chance of above-normal season
‘Shining bright like a diamond’: Rihanna becomes billionaire, wealthiest female musician in world
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Science Corner
Rainfall Stats
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
Gary Finch Outdoors
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Japan 2020
Top Stories
MLB season starts March 31, again with every team scheduled
Top Stories
Cherry and Norman face off in 400-meter final at Tokyo Games
Indy 500 winner Castroneves pumped for return at Nashville
AAC’s Aresco: Did not plot with ESPN to poach other leagues
Analysis: He’s Kevin Durant, and finding his Olympic groove
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Digital Extra
Driven
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Nominate a Hometown Hero!
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
Ask Danny
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
The Doctor Is In
Destination Gulf Coast
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Golden Apple
Growing the Gulf Coast
Pet of the Week
Sink Your Teeth In
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
TV Schedule
Contests
Things to Do on the Gulf Coast
Viral News
Sink Your Teeth In
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Gulf Coast CW – YouTube Channel
Gulf Coast CW Super Fan
Top Stories
Nightbirde withdraws from ‘America’s Got Talent’ after health takes ‘a turn for the worse’
Top Stories
Six Flags building world’s steepest dive coaster at Texas theme park: ‘Terrifying’
Gallery
Modern ‘castle’ comes with ball pit, slides and a climbing wall
Video
Destination Gulf Coast: Time to set sail on The Perdido Queen
Video
5 Things to do This Weekend for the Weekend of July 30th – August 1st
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Virtual Job Fair
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Jewelry
Best engagement rings
Trending Stories
Two Pensacola assisted living facility employees steal from elderly resident, abandon them on roadside, Florida AG says
Video
As COVID-19 numbers skyrocket, Florida governor says ‘we’re not shutting down’
Video
Robertsdale corrections officer dies from COVID-19 complications
UPDATE: Man shot to death in Prichard, police searching for suspect
Video
NOAA bumps up hurricane predictions, calls for 65% chance of above-normal season