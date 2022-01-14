Best waterproof women’s gloves

With a warm, durable pair of women’s waterproof gloves, you can enjoy your day outside in the wind, snow or rain.

Which waterproof women’s gloves are best?

There’s nothing worse than having cold, wet hands on a chilly winter day. If you do any winter sports or live in a cold, rainy area, a pair of waterproof women’s gloves is the remedy. There are waterproof gloves for casual wear, and others for heavy-duty use such as skiing or hiking in the snow or rain. If you’re looking for a pair that’ll keep your hands warm and dry, check out the Burton Gore-Tex Women’s Gloves.

What to know before you buy waterproof women’s gloves

Waterproofing

The best waterproof gloves are those that completely block out water. Many waterproof gloves have an outer coating that prevents them from absorbing moisture. Gloves made from softer fabrics are often coated with polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, to make them waterproof.

Layers

Many women’s waterproof gloves feature an inner and outer layer. The outer layer is the shell of the glove and can be waterproofed. The inner layer may not have the same waterproofing as the outer shell, but it may have moisture wicking properties. This is a great option if you plan on activities such as skiing or snowboarding, because the inner layer will wick away sweat.

Waterproof gloves also often have a membrane between the inner and outer layers. This membrane may be waterproof as well.

Glove type

There are several types of women’s waterproof gloves. The most popular include heavy-duty work gloves, ski or snowboarding gloves and general-purpose gloves. Before selecting a pair, make sure you know how you plan to use them.

Size and fit

Waterproof gloves for women usually follow the standard glove sizing chart, ranging from extra-small (XS) to extra-extra-large (XXL). (Women’s gloves are usually a little smaller by default than men’s gloves, so if you choose to get a pair of men’s gloves instead, you may need to size down.)

For the most part, waterproof gloves are thicker than standard gloves, largely due to having both an inner and outer layer. When you’re wearing them, they should feel comfortable and secure to the shape and size of your hands, wrists and fingers. If you can’t easily wriggle your fingers, they may be too small. If they feel like they could easily slide off your hand, consider sizing down.

Some sizing charts use inches to measure the size of the glove. If you’re not sure which size glove to go with, measure the width of your palm. Then, spread your fingers wide and measure from the top of your middle finger down to your wrist. The larger of these measurements will be your glove size in inches. If you’re between sizes, round up to the nearest inch for the best fit. If the brand of glove you’re looking at has its own sizing chart, refer to it when selecting your size.

What to look for in quality waterproof women’s gloves

Material

Women’s waterproof gloves come in various materials, and the outer shell may consist of different materials than the inner layer.

Typically, the outer shell consists of waterproof materials such as nylon, neoprene and nitrile. Some outer shells are made from leather or polyester, which may have a better look and be more durable. Some materials, like polyester, may also be softer to the touch. Not all materials are naturally waterproof but they may be water resistant.

Durability

Most waterproof gloves are durable, but this depends on the material. For instance, nylon is quite durable against abrasions and can last a long time. On the other hand, latex isn’t very durable and should only be used in the inner layers of the gloves. Polyester is also durable, even when put in the washing machine.

Insulation

When choosing a pair of waterproof gloves, insulation is the key to warmth,especially if you need to wear them in the rain or snow. Insulation varies based on the materials used. For instance, merino wool and fleece are both warm and considered great options. Some gloves are lined with warm materials, while others consist entirely of them.

If you live in a wet but mild climate, choose lighter gloves that don’t offer much insulation. That way, you won’t sweat too much while wearing them.

Special features

Some waterproof women’s gloves come with special features. These features include:

Longer lengths to cover more of the wrist

to cover more of the wrist Elastic cuffs that help keep your wrists and arms warm and dry while still being able to fit under a coat or jacket sleeves

that help keep your wrists and arms warm and dry while still being able to fit under a coat or jacket sleeves Touch-screen support that lets you use your smart device while wearing them

that lets you use your smart device while wearing them Fasteners or buckles you can adjust to keep water from getting on your wrists

How much you can expect to spend on waterproof women’s gloves

Most waterproof women’s gloves cost $15-$30. Some, especially those made from premium materials like Smartwool, can cost closer to $45-$50.

Waterproof women’s gloves FAQ

What’s the difference between waterproof and water resistant?

A. Waterproof means that, in most situations, moisture — snow or rain — cannot get through the material. Water resistant refers to fabrics and materials that help prevent moisture from getting through, but aren’t completely waterproof.

Are all waterproof gloves thick?

A. Lined or insulated waterproof gloves are thicker than unlined ones. This is especially true if they are made of materials such as Smartwool. Some are thinner, making them better for precision tasks.

What are the best waterproof women’s gloves to buy?

Top waterproof women’s gloves

Burton Gore-Tex Women’s Gloves

What you need to know: These gloves are waterproof, durable and high-quality, making them great for wind, rain or snow.

What you’ll love: Available in 10 colors, these gloves have an inner liner for use in extremely cold temperatures. They’re touch screen compatible, have an adjustable closure to keep moisture out and are comfortable to wear.

What you should consider: Since they’re so thick, it’s difficult to perform precision tasks while wearing them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waterproof women’s gloves for money

Andorra Women’s Waterproof Ski Gloves

What you need to know: These polyester gloves will keep your hands warm and dry on cold, snowy days.

What you’ll love: The outer shell is waterproof, durable and wind-resistant. These gloves have waterproof inserts and are also moisture wicking, so they’re great for skiing or snowboarding.

What you should consider: The touchscreen tips could be more responsive. The gloves are also sized better for those with shorter fingers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MCTi Ski Gloves

What you need to know: These waterproof ski gloves are well-insulated, comfortable and non-restrictive, making them great for any cold weather activity.

What you’ll love: Made from durable, waterproof materials, these gloves are designed to keep your fingers flexible no matter what you’re doing. They’re less bulky than other gloves and reinforced in key areas for extra durability.

What you should consider: They won’t keep your hands quite as warm in temperatures below minus 10 degrees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.