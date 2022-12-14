You can still save on top products this season

Last month, retailers offered some pretty phenomenal deals on Black Friday. You could get everything from an Apple TV device to an Xbox console at a substantial discount. The good news is if you didn’t get all the items you wanted on Black Friday, you didn’t miss out. Smart shoppers can still save on name-brand products right up until Christmas.

4 smart shopper tips for saving money on name-brand products

Know your needs

The easiest way to spend too much money when shopping is not knowing your needs. For instance, if you have a small room or you sit close to the screen, you don’t need the largest TV available. In other words, if you know what you need, you won’t overspend on a product that overserves your needs.

Understand what a product does

Before purchasing any product, make sure you fully understand what it does. If you don’t, you may be dissatisfied with its performance. For example, did you know an Amazon Echo device can’t control your home on its own? You must purchase other compatible smart devices in order to do that.

Know the regular price

It’s impossible to be confident you’re getting a good deal if you don’t know how much an item regularly costs. For instance, you might think $129 is a great buy for Apple’s AirPods (2nd Generation). But it’s not. It’s the regular price. It’s the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) that regularly cost $249.

Consider an older model

This goes back to knowing what you need and understanding what a product does. Do you really need all the features on the latest model or would you be happy with last year’s Pixel phone? Remember, just a few months ago, the previous model was the best the company had to offer.

This season’s best brand-name products

2022 Apple 10.9-Inch iPad

This is an upgrade that’s worth it. It’s faster, lasts longer, has a beautiful display and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage to keep you in frame. Sold by Best Buy, Amazon and Target

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Enjoy your favorite comfort food with a little less guilt. This 4-quart model heats up to 400 degrees and crisps, roasts, reheats and dehydrates at the touch of a button. Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Target

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

With this intelligent model, you can forget about vacuuming for up to 60 days. The three-stage cleaning system is strong enough to handle homes with pets. Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Target

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Child

This fun 295-piece Lego kit is for “Star Wars” fans. With this kit, you can build adorable versions of The Child and The Mandalorian. Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are the best of the best. Better noise cancellation, adaptive transparency, personalized spatial audio and more make these an excellent earbuds option. Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Target

Google Pixel 6a 5G Android Phone

The 6a doesn’t have quite as many bells and whistles as the latest model, but it’s far enough ahead of the curve to still be a top choice for many Android users. Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Target

Instant Pot Duo Plus Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot Duo Plus has nine one-touch settings that allow you to pressure cook, slow cook, make yogurt, steam, saute and more. Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Kohl’s

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 13-Inch Touch Screen

Having the power of a laptop and the flexibility of a tablet sets the Surface Pro apart from other devices. It’s remarkably versatile. Sold by Best Buy, Amazon and Target

All-New Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation)

Arguably, the Echo is the device that started the smart home technology craze. This fifth-generation model is the best Amazon currently has to offer, and it’s still affordably priced. Sold by Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Galaxy Buds are a great value. These stylish earbuds have solid sound, a long-lasting battery and an always-on voice assistant for convenience. Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

