A Wi-Fi extender is a device that boosts the internet service in a house or apartment. These devices connect with the existing signal and amplify it so you can get the internet throughout your home. In particular, you can use one to boost your internet service in any areas where the connection is spotty, such as in the garage, basement or another distant room.

Purpose

Wi-Fi extenders go by the following names:

Wi-Fi boosters

Wi-Fi repeaters

Wi-Fi range extenders

All of these devices essentially serve the same purpose. They exist to try to boost the internet in spotty areas.

Wi-Fi extenders contain two wireless routers, both of which work similarly to standard wireless routers. In these devices, one router picks up the existing signal and transfers it to the other one, thus amplifying the network.

These devices do more than provide internet coverage to rooms where it was previously spotty. They can also help improve the speed of your service. This is because the strength of the Wi-Fi signal is directly linked to the speed. In other words, the stronger the signal, the better the internet.

Most Wi-Fi extenders can’t create a new network, meaning you need to have an existing internet service for the device to work. However, a few can create their own network. With one of these devices, you need to connect separately using a new username and password.

There are also Wi-Fi mesh systems that can completely cover your home and, depending on its size, even your yard or garage. These are useful for people who live in a larger home. They work similarly to an extender, but they have separate satellite modules that you position around your home for more Wi-Fi coverage. For these systems to work, you need a compatible mesh router.

Setting up a Wi-Fi extender from Amazon

Setting up a Wi-Fi extender is straightforward.

Before purchasing one, make sure it is compatible with your current Wi-Fi router. Check if the speed and technology of both devices are the same. If you get a newer extender that provides more speed than your current router, it will still work. However, you won’t see a noticeable speed increase.

Next, you should put the Wi-Fi extender about halfway between your main router and where your internet coverage starts to fail. If the extender is too far from the router, it won’t be able to reliably connect or boost the signal.

The best place to put the extender in a multistory home is on the floor directly above the router. This will give you the best, most consistent coverage across the dwelling. For example, you should place it on the second floor of a two-story house if the router is on the first floor.

You can set up the device with either a computer or a phone.

Computer: Use an Ethernet cable to connect the extender directly to a computer that’s currently plugged into an outlet. If the Wi-Fi extender is set to “AP” or any other mode, switch it to “Extender.” Then, follow the specific instructions to log in, set up an account and connect the device to the network.

Use an Ethernet cable to connect the extender directly to a computer that’s currently plugged into an outlet. If the Wi-Fi extender is set to “AP” or any other mode, switch it to “Extender.” Then, follow the specific instructions to log in, set up an account and connect the device to the network. Phone: With a phone, the process is similar. However, some phones have a separate app you can download to make setting up the device easier. You can find the app through a separate link on your extender or by using the QR code that came with the device.

To verify that it’s working, check for a green light on the Wi-Fi extender.

Pros of Wi-Fi extenders

Provide stronger, faster coverage in areas that are spotty or dead zones.

Connect easily to most existing routers.

Don’t require you to purchase a new Wi-Fi router to work.

Some can cover outdoor areas, depending on the location.

Budget-friendly and long-lasting.

Easy to set up and plug into an AC outlet.

Cons of Wi-Fi extenders

Most won’t create a separate network, so if your current internet is spotty, an extender won’t improve the service.

Some devices are difficult to configure.

Not all are compatible with older generations of routers.

Best Wi-Fi extenders you can buy on Amazon

TP-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Extender (RE650)

This dual-band Wi-Fi extender can reach speeds up to 2,600 megabits per second and is compatible with nearly any router, access point or gateway. It has a quad antenna for maximum coverage. Plus, it connects to more than one device with ease to boost service. It also has a convenient indicator light to let you know if it’s in the best location.

Sold by Amazon

TP-Link AC1750 Wi-Fi Extender (RE450)

Capable of reaching speeds up to 1,750Mbps, this Wi-Fi extender is compatible with standard routers and gateways. It can also connect to mobile devices and computers without difficulty to help ensure a lag-free internet experience.

Sold by Amazon

Gthyju Wi-Fi Range Extender Signal Booster

This dual-band Wi-Fi repeater offers up to 1,200 Mbps and works best for those looking to boost their high-speed internet across shorter distances. Capable of connecting to wireless and wired devices, it has three main modes: repeater, router and wireless access point. It works with most Wi-Fi routers and devices, including smart devices, Apple devices and multimedia players.

Sold by Amazon

Netgear Orbi Tri-band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

Offering up to 5,000 square feet of coverage, this Wi-Fi mesh system comes with a router and satellite. It is easy to install and ensures consistent coverage throughout your home. It also comes with a free 90-day trial of antivirus software for extra home privacy.

Sold by Amazon

TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System

This mesh Wi-Fi system comes with three units that replace the need for a separate Wi-Fi router and extender. It is compatible with any device that connects to Wi-Fi and can cover more than 5,000 square feet at once. Plus, it comes with parental controls, which makes it ideal for families with young children.

Sold by Amazon

Antier Wi-Fi Extender Booster Dual Band

Perfect for larger homes up to 6,000 square feet, this device offers a high-speed, consistent connection throughout the house. It rotates 180 degrees for more precise coverage of dead zones. It also doubles as an access point and can be converted to either a wireless or wired network.

Sold by Amazon

Cuu 2022 Newest Wi-Fi Extender

Able to connect with up to 30 devices at once, this wireless extender can easily boost the internet connection in homes up to 3,000 square feet. It’s fast and easy to operate with the press of a button.

Sold by Amazon

TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender

Ideal for smaller homes and apartments, this device can boost an existing Wi-Fi signal across 20 devices at once. It’s compatible with multiple systems, including Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux, XP, Vista and Mac Operating Systems.

Sold by Amazon

