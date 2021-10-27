Best Linksys router

Many Linksys routers include a handy parental-control feature that can be accessed via the Linksys companion app.

Which Linksys routers are best?

Whether you need to stream videos in 4K, dominate in your favorite online video games, or make high-quality video calls, a Linksys W-iFi router can provide a reliable connection for your home or business. The area your network needs to reach, ease of installation, and the inclusion of premium Wi-Fi technologies are just a few of the many things to consider when purchasing a new Linksys Wi-Fi router, and we highly recommend taking the time to note what you need from your Wi-Fi router before you buy. While you can’t beat the high-quality signal that our top pick, a Linksys AC5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi router, brings to the table, Linksys has produced a wide range of Wi-Fi routers to cover your unique space. To learn more, keep reading.

What to know before you buy a Linksys router

Coverage

One of the biggest considerations to keep in mind when shopping for a Wi-Fi router is how many square feet it needs to cover. Unless you want to buy a few Wi-Fi extenders, it may be worth it to invest in a Linksys router capable of sending out a stronger signal.

MU-MIMO connections

Many Linksys Wi-Fi routers incorporate MU-MIMO technology, which allows your network to beam dedicated streams of bandwidth to multiple devices without sacrificing speed or connectivity. This is an especially handy feature for families that tend to use several internet-connected devices at once.

User-friendly administrative controls

One great thing about installing a Linksys router is how easy it is to fine-tune your network to your needs. Whether you access your administrative controls via the Linksys companion app or via an online browser, it’s easy to adjust parental controls, grant guests access to your Wi-Fi, and set up a firewall to safeguard your network.

What to look for in a quality Linksys router

Seamless roaming

Normally, having to improve your Wi-Fi network with range extenders isn’t ideal, but Linksys routers that feature Seamless Roaming will automatically switch your mobile device to the strongest available connection as you move around your home.

Port options

It’s always nice to have options, and Linksys routers typically offer a number of handy connection ports in their Wi-Fi routers, including Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB 3.0 ports, and eSATA ports.

Wireless security

Some Linksys Wi-Fi routers support your home network with premium security features to protect your files, devices, and network information, such as a firewall and WPA encryption.

How much you can expect to spend on a Linksys router

Linksys Wi-Fi routers are priced anywhere between $35 and $250, but a wide range of factors influence their cost. While their inexpensive routers for less than $100 offer serviceable Wi-Fi for small spaces, their models costing up to $250 can generally support a larger space with several users.

Linksys router FAQ

How do I reset my Linksys router?

A. If you’ve tried every possible solution to get your router to connect or reconnect to your local network, it may be time to reset the device to its factory settings before trying again. Simply press and hold the red button labeled “RESET” on the rear of your router for 30 seconds and unplug the power cord for at least 10 seconds to reset the router.

What is the Linksys app?

A. The Linksys app is a convenient and free app for Android and iOS devices that allows users to monitor and manage their connected network of smart Linksys devices. Some of the benefits of the Linksys app include having remote access to your home network, effortlessly granting guests Wi-Fi access as needed, and keeping tabs on the strength and reliability of your Wi-Fi connections.

What are the best Linksys routers to buy?

Top Linksys router

Linksys AC5400 Tri Band

Our take: Sporting eight powerful broadcasting antennas, this router is easily the best option for streaming 4K video and seamless online gaming without the need for Wi-Fi extenders.

What we like: Up to 3,000 feet of coverage. Offers triband support. Impressively fast Wi-Fi speeds. Easy to set up. Smooth room-to-room connectivity.

What we dislike: The best Wi-Fi router Linksys has to offer is an expensive one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Linksys router for the money

Linksys Wireless-G Broadband Router

Our take: Simple, inexpensive, and effective, this classic Linksys Wi-Fi router is an excellent option if you need a basic Wi-Fi connection.

What we like: Affordable, with a quick setup process. Surprisingly great wireless security. Good coverage. Perfect for small homes and home offices.

What we dislike: Only supports the 2.4GHz frequency band. Not the strongest router available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Linksys AC1750 Dual-Band

Our take: Get the most out of your home’s Wi-Fi with the AC1750’s ability to effortlessly connect multiple devices over its relatively short range.

What we like: Fairly affordable. Covers 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. Optimized for high-bandwidth activities. Beamforming focuses signal to connected devices.

What we dislike: This router works best in small homes and spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

