Best 50-foot Ethernet cable

The Ethernet cable was named after a fictional element that was believed to be responsible for transmitting forms of energy such as electromagnetic waves like radio.

Which 50-foot Ethernet cables are best?

Ethernet cable technology has come a long way in just a few decades. While a longer cable used to mean a significant degradation in terms of internet connectivity, that’s no longer the case. Modern Ethernet cables can create wired internet connections over significant distances both indoors and outdoors. With the dependable DBillionDa 50FT Outdoor & Indoor High-Speed 26AWG Cat8 Ethernet Cable, no corner of your home or business will suffer from a lack of wired internet connections.

What to know before you buy a 50-foot Ethernet cable

Advantages of buying a Cat 8 cable over a Cat 7 cable

Ethernet cables come in a variety of categories or “Cats.” Each one represents different levels of data transmission speeds, effective range and protection. For example, Cat 7 Ethernet cables have a standard data transfer rate of 10Gbps, but they can only deliver peak performance up to 15 meters. Cat 7 cables are also fully backward compatible with older Cat 6 and Cat 5 cabling.

While Cat 8 Ethernet cables are not backward compatible with previous generations, they are the best available. They represent the current pinnacle of what is possible to achieve with a wired internet connection. Cat 8 Ethernet cables offer either standard data transfer rates of 25Gbps or 40Gbps and a maximum transfer rate of up to 40Gbps. They can do this up to 30 meters or 98 feet without degradation in signal quality. Even though Cat 8 cables are commonly found in locations like server rooms and data centers, they are more than suitable for providing Ethernet connectivity anywhere.

Skills necessary to install Ethernet cables

Modern Ethernet cables offer several affordable options for both indoor and outdoor locations.

Before you start creating your dream space, consider your skills. Home improvement projects can carry considerable risks even for seasoned professionals such as electrocution, injury and even death. You may want to reconsider before you start drilling holes in your walls, floors or ceiling without due diligence.

Given the considerable amount of time and effort involved in running Ethernet cables around existing wiring and plumbing without causing any damage, it’s best to take precautions. Contact a professional electrician before committing a potentially costly or fatal error.

What to look for in a quality 50-foot Ethernet cable

Rounded vs. flat Ethernet cables

While rounded Ethernet cables are common, that doesn’t mean they’re the best. It’s easy to injure yourself by tripping over round Ethernet cables. Tripping over them can also cause yank expensive electronic equipment out of place.

To avoid these problems, consider purchasing a flat Ethernet cable to replace your round one. Flat cables can be safely run under carpets without causing a tripping hazard or ruining the appearance of your rooms. They also require smaller holes when threading them through furniture.

Weather-resistance

Cat 8 cabling is capable of withstanding anything from extended exposure to sunlight to even extreme weather conditions. Its features include shields made from woven mesh and aluminum foil and UV-resistant PVC outer jackets. If you want an Ethernet cable that can handle being soaked by a cup of scalding hot coffee or go through a full-blown thunderstorm without a scratch, Cat 8 is the only way to go.

High-quality components

Always judge an Ethernet cable by the quality of its construction and the components used to create it. A Cat 8 Ethernet cable offers the best protection from electromagnetic and radio frequency interference. Cat 8 Ethernet cables are also treated with anti-corrosion measures to protect the pure copper inside. Fifty Micron Gold plated contact pins inside the standard RJ45 connectors help to create efficient electrical connections.

How much you can expect to spend on a 50-foot Ethernet cable

Depending on the desired features, as well as any budgetary considerations, a quality 50-foot Ethernet cable can cost anywhere from $25-$47, sometimes more.

Best 50-foot Ethernet cable FAQ

Will the length of my Ethernet cable significantly impact my service?

A. Unless you happen to be using an older model of Ethernet cable such as Cat 5, there should be no significant issues with using an Ethernet cable over an extended distance.

Can I plug my Ethernet cable into my phone jack?

A. No, you can’t. Not only will this not help you get internet access, phone jacks are physically too small to accommodate the plugs for an Ethernet cable.

What’s the best 50-foot Ethernet cable to buy?

Top 50-foot Ethernet cable

DBillionDa 50FT Outdoor & Indoor High-Speed 26AWG Cat8 Ethernet Cable

What you need to know: This dependable and capable 50-foot Ethernet cable is suitable for a wide variety of uses.

What you’ll love: The anti-corrosion and waterproof capabilities make it an excellent cable for putting outside.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with experiencing packet loss as well as cable kinks and tears when unwinding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 50-foot Ethernet cable for the money

Dacrown 50-foot Shielded Cat 8 Ethernet Cable Indoor and Outdoor

What you need to know: If you’re looking to upgrade on a budget, this affordable 50-foot Ethernet cable is the way to go.

What you’ll love: This cable offers full backward compatibility with Cat 5 through Cat 7 Ethernet cables. It also includes a PVC outer cover.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the product failing within months of initial purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Smolink 50-foot High-Speed Flat Cat 8 Ethernet Cable

What you need to know: This discreet 50-foot Ethernet cable is ideal for rooms with rugs and carpets.

What you’ll love: The flat design makes the cable easily hidden. It also includes a UV-resistant and weatherproof PVC outer jacket.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with insufficient speeds and backward compatibility.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

