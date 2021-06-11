Amazon Echo Buds review: Do they deliver on a comfortable fit?

To activate Amazon Echo Buds, users must complete registration in the Alexa app on smartphones with Android 6.0+ or iOS 12+.

Amazon Echo Buds

Earbuds are considered a highly personal purchase because everyone has different needs when it comes to sound quality, fit and functionality.

Amazon promises their Echo Buds tick all boxes on a consumer’s checklist and then some.

In addition to crisp, pristine sound, Echo Buds promise personalized comfort with their customizable ear tips. Navigation is simple with onboard controls, and because Echo Buds integrate seamlessly with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, Amazon claims it’s never been easier to listen to music or control smart home devices.

We wanted to see whether Amazon Echo Buds deliver on their promises and compete with other premium earbuds, so we decided to put them to the test. Here’s what we found.

Testing Echo Buds

We tested Echo Buds during normal activity and exercise with someone who has used various headphones and earbuds in different capacities. We primarily focused on how the Echo Buds perform in terms of fit, comfort, noise cancellation and battery life.

What you need to know about Echo Buds

Amazon Echo Buds aim to compete with other high-end earbuds on the market, namely the Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. While they share many of their attributes, Echo Buds are more affordable and claim not to compromise on the user experience.

Amazon Echo Buds, like other wireless earbuds, come with a charging case that offers convenient on-the-go charging. They’re equipped with intuitive onboard controls that offer easy navigation for hands-free entertainment.

Echo Buds are highly versatile — they work with both Android and iOS devices, and they’re compatible with most smart home assistants. This sets them apart from other earbuds, which are often more limited in this capacity. When used with Alexa-enabled devices, Echo Buds open the door to several features covering accessibility needs for vision, hearing, mobility and speech.

Using Echo Buds

Can you customize the fit of Echo Buds?

Echo Buds provide a comfortable, near-custom fit with four sizes of ear tips and two sizes of wingtips. This creates a better seal in the ear, which in turn helps retain and preserve sound emanating from all three microphones on each earbud.

Pairing the Echo Buds

Paring the Echo Buds was a simple, straightforward process done through the Amazon Alexa app. Since we already had the app and a few Echo devices, it was quick and easy.

Once paired, we decided to test the Echo Buds’ range. The connection was stable when we were in the same room or general area of our smartphone. However, when we surpassed 40 feet or attempted to use them through 3-foot walls, the connection deteriorated.

Main features of Echo Buds

Sound: Amazon Echo Buds have dynamic audio and active noise cancellation, both of which contribute to a high-quality listening experience. They have a high-performance driver for increased bass and treble fidelity to achieve layered, well-balanced sound.

Comfort: In addition to a customized fit, Echo Buds are vented to reduce ear pressure. They have an ergonomic design to sit better inside the ear, plus they’re contoured to feel comfortable and secure.

Integration: Amazon Echo Buds seamlessly integrate with the Alexa ecosystem. Additionally, they support access to Siri and Google Assistant. Echo Buds offer easy, hands-free navigation to make calls, access music, set reminders, create shopping lists and use Alexa.

Battery: Echo Buds are charged via a USB-C cable that plugs into their case. On a full charge (which takes approximately 2 hours), Echo Buds offer up to 15 hours of playback. When used without active noise cancellation and Alexa, playback may be as long as 19.5 hours.

Durability: Amazon Echo Buds are considered durable enough for everyday and active use. They have an IPX4 rating and are sweat-resistant. The improved fit and contoured design of Echo Buds helps secure them inside ears during high-impact activity.

Manufacturing: Echo Buds are manufactured using clean energy from wind and solar farms. They use eco-conscious packaging sourced from recycled materials or responsibly managed forests. The case for black Echo Buds is made with 21% post-consumer recycled plastics.

How do Echo Buds compare to AirPods?

Echo Buds are compatible with Alexa and other smart assistants, whereas Apple AirPods Pro only work with Siri. Echo Buds also offer more “fit flexibility,” as they come with six custom-fit attachments compared to AirPods Pro’s three ear tips.

Battery life is the biggest difference between Echo Buds and AirPods Pro. While Echo Buds have a slightly longer battery life per charge, AirPods Pro offers a longer total playback time of 24 hours with the charging case — which is nearly 10 hours more than Echo Buds.

Sound quality differs between Echo Buds and AirPods Pro, even though both pairs have noise cancellation features. AirPods Pro are considered more effective at eliminating white noise and passthrough sound, thus delivering a more immersive audio experience.

How do the Echo Buds compare to Galaxy Buds?

Echo Buds and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro both integrate with Google Assistant and Siri, though Galaxy Buds Pro won’t work with Alexa. Echo Buds have active noise cancellation as a top feature, while Galaxy Buds Pro only has passive noise cancellation.

Similar to AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds Pro have a shorter battery life per charge than Echo Buds. They also have a longer total playback time of 16 hours with the charging case.

Echo Buds have an IPX4 rating, which makes them sweat-resistant. Galaxy Buds Pro have a higher rating of IPX7, in which can be immersed in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Overall, many users consider Galaxy Buds Pro to be more durable.

Echo Buds price

Eligible Prime members may finance Echo Buds through monthly installment plans that start as low as $24.

Where to purchase Echo Buds?

Amazon Echo Buds are sold exclusively through Amazon.

Echo Buds benefits

Echo Buds were comfortable, even after wearing them for several hours at a time through various activities. The ear tip and wing assortment deliver a near-custom fit experience. Echo Buds are secure in the ear, and we didn’t need to reposition or adjust them throughout the day.

The access to Alexa on-the-go is a major perk, especially for those who utilize Alexa for scheduling, list creation and everyday smart device management. It also meant we could use Alexa’s accessibility features anywhere.

Aesthetically, there’s a lot to like about Echo Buds. They have a low-profile appearance and come in black or white. We liked that the charging case stands on its own, which isn’t the case with many other earbud cases.

Echo Buds drawbacks

While Echo Buds met our expectations for music, audiobooks and calls, we didn’t feel the sound quality would please true audiophiles. They didn’t offer a high level of noise cancellation and we noticed a modest amount of passthrough sound, which was somewhat buzzy in nature.

When open, the lid of the Echo Buds charging case felt somewhat lightweight, plasticky and fragile. This was surprising, as it didn’t match the otherwise solid construction of the case.

There are occasional pairing issues with Echo Buds — something that we found occurred less often with earbuds like Apple AirPods Pro.

Should you get Echo Buds?

Based on our experience with Amazon Echo Buds, we feel they live up to their reputation for a quality sound and fit experience. They have a wealth of perks, making them a smart choice for those seeking quality earbuds on a budget, as well as individuals who already embrace and use the Alexa ecosystem.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.