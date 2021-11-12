Best RPG games for Mac

Lost in a dungeon or stuck fighting an enemy that’s too tough? Search the internet for tips or video tutorials from fellow gamers.

Which RPG games for Mac are best?

Whether you like to be the valiant knight or the scheming rogue, role-playing games can be a great way to add a touch of fantasy to your everyday life. There are countless RPGs for consoles and personal computers, but if you’re using a Mac, the options can seem limited.

It takes a bit of research, but there are actually quite a few great RPGs available for Mac users. Final Fantasy XIV Online – The Complete Edition is the top pick because it features cutting-edge graphics and a rich, detailed environment to explore.

What to know before you buy an RPG game for Mac

Types of RPG games

No two video games are exactly alike, so think about the following RPG types when shopping for a Mac game. Keep in mind that many of these types could overlap depending on the game.

Open world: Also known as sandbox, these RPGs feature a huge in-game world for the player to explore, and often with very little guidance or direction. These games are usually highly detailed and offer endless hours of gameplay.

Also known as sandbox, these RPGs feature a huge in-game world for the player to explore, and often with very little guidance or direction. These games are usually highly detailed and offer endless hours of gameplay. Massive multiplayer online role-playing games: Commonly known as MMORPGs, these games require an internet connection and let you play with other people from all over the world.

Commonly known as MMORPGs, these games require an internet connection and let you play with other people from all over the world. Turn based: This classic type of RPG has combat sequences that require the player to choose from a list of actions during their turn. Once they choose their move, the player must wait until the enemy finishes their turn. These games usually place an emphasis on strategy and skill progression.

This classic type of RPG has combat sequences that require the player to choose from a list of actions during their turn. Once they choose their move, the player must wait until the enemy finishes their turn. These games usually place an emphasis on strategy and skill progression. Action: Unlike turn-based RPGs, these games feature combat sequences that occur in real time, adding another level of immersion and intensity for the player.

What to look for in a quality RPG game for Mac

Gameplay length

RPGs generally offer more hours of gameplay than other types of video games, however, look closely at the product details to be sure. Most quality single-player RPGs offer at least 60-90 hours of gameplay, while many MMORPGs are regularly updated by the developers, offering potentially endless entertainment.

Single player vs. multiplayer

You can usually divide RPGs into two distinct categories, single-player games or MMORPGs. Single-player RPGs place an emphasis on exploration and immersion, with tons of story-rich quests and nonplayer characters (also known as NPCs). MMORPGs usually have a greater focus on in-game cooperation and dungeon crawling.

Do you want to roam the vast wilderness alone or battle enemies with your friends? Keep in mind that MMORPGs usually require a monthly subscription fee, while single-player games are a one-time purchase.

Downloadable content

A lot of RPGs offer downloadable content, also known as DLC or expansion packs. These downloads are usually purchased separately and can offer additional quests, new in-game areas and exclusive items. Many game developers also offer complete editions of their games, which include the original game alongside any available DLC.

Graphics

For years, game developers focused on producing RPGs with the most detailed and realistic graphics possible. While those games are still popular, game development has recently taken a turn by reintroducing visual styles that have a two-dimensional, nostalgic feel, like Minecraft.

These RPGs often have a greater emphasis on storyline and gameplay mechanics rather than cutting-edge graphics. Read player reviews and think about the gameplay experience you want when choosing an RPG for its graphics.

How much you can expect to spend on an RPG game for Mac

The cost of an RPG game for Mac usually depends on the quality of the graphics and how recently the game was developed. Most single-player RPGs cost $20-$50, while a subscription-based MMORPG is usually $10-$20 a month.

RPG games for Mac FAQ

What is Steam?

A. Steam is a popular online video game retailer that sells many Mac and PC games. When you make a purchase on Steam, it stores the game on a cloud server so you don’t need to download it onto your computer.

Are there gaming accessories for Mac?

A. Yes! Just like PCs and video game consoles, there are many gaming accessories available for Mac, including programmable keyboards and wireless headsets.

What’s the best RPG game for Mac to buy?

Top RPG game for Mac

Final Fantasy XIV Online – The Complete Edition

What you need to know: This MMORPG has a huge world to explore with tons of characters and exciting quests.

What you’ll love: This complete edition of the game includes all the available expansion packs and a 30-day free-play period before the paid subscription starts. In addition to classic dungeon crawling and exploration, this version of the game lets you build and decorate your own house.

What you should consider: A few users had an issue getting the download code to work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top RPG game for Mac for the money

Borderlands 2

What you need to know: Despite being a few years old, this game is still beloved for its unique virtual world and gameplay mechanics.

What you’ll love: Choose between a wide range of character classes, increase your skills and explore the massive, imaginative world of Pandora. This action RPG lets you choose between single-player and online multiplayer modes.

What you should consider: This version of the game requires you to make a free Steam account before you can play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

World of Warcraft

What you need to know: This classic game combines elements of the sandbox with the action MMORPG.

What you’ll love: Take the side of the ruthless Horde or the virtuous Alliance faction and explore the fantasy realm of Azeroth with players from all over the world. This game constantly receives new updates and DLC, so there are endless gameplay opportunities.

What you should consider: A couple of users received a package that had been damaged in transit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.