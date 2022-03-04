Which Nintendo Switch backpacks are best?

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most exciting advancements for gaming in quite some time. Its portability, versatility and enormous library of family-friendly games make it perfect for gamers of all ages. Still, traveling with your Nintendo Switch can be a hassle due to its small gaming cartridges and the fragility of the joy-con controllers.

A capable Nintendo Switch backpack can alleviate the stress of traveling with your favorite portable gaming system, and many of them come in unique designs that gamers love, such as the HORI Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack.

What to consider before you buy a Nintendo Switch backpack

Style

Most Nintendo Switch backpacks have a single shoulder strap and a sleek design that’s just large enough to fit your Nintendo Switch and game cartridges. These tiny backpacks are perfect if you only intend to use them for your Switch and don’t have many accessories.

Some Nintendo Switch backpacks have two shoulder straps and a larger design that’s more akin to a traditional backpack, making them ideal if you intend to carry other things with you.

Theme

If you’re a huge fan of a particular Nintendo property, such as Pokemon, Super Mario or Animal Crossing, you may want to consider getting a thematic backpack. There are several themed Nintendo Switch backpacks that celebrate Nintendo’s biggest stars, although many of them are not official Nintendo products, so the quality may vary.

Separate compartments

Most Nintendo Switch backpacks have more than enough room to fit your Switch, games and accessories, but many of them may force you to store your system and accessories together in the same compartment. Although this type of design is excellent for toting several things simultaneously, you run the risk of your Switch’s screen getting scratched.

Getting a backpack with separate compartments ensures you can carry all of your gaming supplies with you without the fear of damage.

What to look for in a quality Nintendo Switch backpack

Breathable design

Carrying a backpack for extended periods can cause uncomfortable back sweat. Some bags are designed with multi-layered mesh and foam that allows air to circulate between your back and the bag. Buying a Nintendo Switch backpack with a breathable mesh or other breathable fabric is an excellent way to prevent excessive sweating.

Durable straps

Nintendo Switches aren’t cheap, so the last thing you want is for your carrying case to fall off of your back. Many Nintendo Switch backpacks are made with padded, adjustable shoulder straps that won’t snap, even if the bag is fully loaded with accessories.

Water-resistant material

Water can ruin your Switch and accessories, but unfortunately, you won’t always know exactly when it will begin raining. Buying a backpack made of water-resistant materials will ensure rainwater can’t penetrate the bag and make its way into your electronics.

Materials like water-resistant nylon are perfect for rainy days or camping trips. However, they aren’t designed to be submerged in water, so you’ll still want to exercise caution when using your Nintendo Switch backpack in wet conditions.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nintendo Switch backpack

A standard Nintendo Switch backpack with a basic design can run you as little as $15. On the other hand, backpacks with themed designs and Nintendo Switch Elite Player backpacks can cost anywhere from $35-$90.

Nintendo Switch backpack FAQ

Can Nintendo Switch backpacks be used for the SNES Classic or other small systems?

A. Some Nintendo Switch backpacks may support other small gaming systems, but many are only designed to fit the Nintendo Switch. Alternatively, the Nintendo Switch Elite Player backpacks are large enough to carry a wide range of gaming systems.

Can Nintendo Switch backpacks cause joy-con drift?

A. It depends on the backpack’s design and how full you intend to pack it. You’ll want to ensure you don’t fill your backpack in a way that will cause your joy-cons to press up against your back or Switch accessories.

What’s the best Nintendo Switch backpack to buy?

Top Nintendo Switch backpack

HORI Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack

What you need to know: This is a stylish Nintendo Switch backpack with four fun designs.

What you’ll love: You can choose from either a Pikachu, Poke Ball, Zelda or Mario-themed design. It fits joy-cons, games and accessories, in addition to your Nintendo Switch. The shoulder strap is both comfortable and durable.

What you should consider: This backpack is smaller than many other Nintendo Switch backpacks on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nintendo Switch backpack for the money

EEEKit Backpack Crossbody Travel Bag

What you need to know: This affordable Nintendo Switch backpack features a top-notch design and tons of added features.

What you’ll love: It includes a USB charging interface that allows you to charge your device via a portable power bank without having to leave your device in the bag. It’s designed with durable, waterproof fabric, and the bag has several pockets and compartments that make it easy to keep your gaming equipment organized.

What you should consider: The portable power bank isn’t included and the overall quality isn’t as great as some of the other bags.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PDP Nintendo Switch Elite Player Backpack

What you need to know: This high-end Nintendo Switch backpack is large, durable and stylish.

What you’ll love: It’s large enough to fit a Nintendo Switch, PS4 or laptop. The pack is designed with two comfortable shoulder straps that evenly distribute the weight. The multiple pockets can keep your electronics separated.

What you should consider: Although the backpack’s exterior is designed with durable fabric, the interior leaves a lot to be desired.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.