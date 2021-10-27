Best HP all-in-one computer

An all-in-one computer is a great choice if you aren’t comfortable with building your own PC. The only drawback is that their internal components are very difficult to upgrade down the road.

Which HP all-in-one computers are best?

A full desktop computer is great for many things, but sometimes you want a simpler solution that won’t take up a lot of space. That is where an all-in-one (AIO) computer comes in handy, as all the internal components are housed within the monitor case.

This form factor also makes them highly portable, as you simply unplug the keyboard and mouse and move it to where you need them. HP has a huge variety of all-in-one computers, but you should definitely take a look at the HP Envy 32-inch 4K UHD All-in-One PC.

What to know before you buy an HP all-in-one computer

The screen size for the best working environment

An all-in-one computer is a great tool for working on multiple projects, but you need to be able to see everything in detail. That is why you should give due consideration to screen size. Unlike computers with separate monitors, you can’t simply swap out the screen for a bigger one (although adding a second monitor is often possible). For most people, the perfect size for an all-in-one is about 24 inches.

How much RAM you will need

Just like HP laptops, all-in-one computers are rather difficult to upgrade. Before you buy an HP all-in-one, consider how much RAM you will need. If you are planning on doing graphic design, video editing, or other resource-intensive actions, you should opt for an all-in-one with 8GB or even 16GB of RAM.

Storage space for all your project files

Together with the amount of RAM, storage space is also important if you will be working on large files. Make sure that you choose an all-in-one with enough space for all your projects. Or, at the very least, ensure that it has enough USB ports in case you ever decide on an external storage drive.

What to look for in a quality HP all-in-one computer

An included mouse and keyboard

By nature of what they are designed to do, all-in-one computers are ready to be used straight out of the box. That means a good HP all-in-one computer will ship with an HP mouse and keyboard included. In most cases, the keyboard will be wired while the mouse will be a wireless/Bluetooth model.

Speakers are built in

Unlike traditional desktop computers, all-in-one models come with built-in speakers. They are usually situated along the bottom bezel of the monitor. The sound quality might not be the best, but a good HP AIO will have an additional connection for audio output to headphones or external speakers.

High-resolution monitor

Most buyers will want an all-in-one with a very high display resolution. There are several HP all-in-one models that feature a 4K display. This is the highest resolution that you can currently get in all-in-one computers and is perfect for video editing or graphic design.

How much you can expect to spend on HP all-in-one computer

An HP all-in-one can be configured in a variety of ways, and the retail price will depend on which internal components you choose. On average, an entry-level AIO can retail for around $500, while the top-tier models will cost around $1,700.

HP all-in-one computer FAQ

What else do you need with an all-in-one computer?

A. Since everything you need to operate it is already included, there are not a lot of extras to consider. For those planning to do regular videoconferences, a separate webcam or microphone is an option. A quality mouse pad is also a good idea.

Are HP all-in-one computers for work only, or also for gaming?

A. That will depend on the internal components, specifically the amount of RAM and the graphics card. Generally, HP all-in-one computers are designed for intense office work like designing, video editing, or other creative pursuits. That said, if the computer meets a game’s minimum requirements, you will be able to play it.

What’s the best HP all-in-one computer to buy?

Top HP all-in-one computer

HP Envy 32-inch 4K UHD All-in-One PC

What you need to know: This is a great AIO, whether you plan to use it for gaming, work or watching content.

What you’ll love: The Envy series from HP is one of the brand’s most popular, and it’s easy to see why. This all-in-one features an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, and the 32-inch 4K display is powered by an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. A 1TB hard drive comes standard, but there are numerous storage choices. The Envy ships with a wireless mouse-and-keyboard combo and includes two HDMI outputs for additional monitors.

What you should consider: Some buyers report that the system’s fan doesn’t seem to be adequate when operating under stress.

Where to buy: Sold by HP

Top HP all-in-one computer for the money

HP 22-inch AIO PC

What you need to know: It’s an affordable all-in-one computer that will get the job done.

What you’ll love: Powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i3, this model has a 22-inch display with an onboard Intel UHD graphics card. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 1TB in storage with an additional 128GB of solid-state-drive (SSD) storage. It ships with a keyboard-and-mouse combo and has built-in speakers.

What you should consider: The Intel graphics card isn’t powerful enough for most video games.

Where to buy: Sold by HP

Worth checking out

HP 24-inch All-in-One Touchscreen Desktop

What you need to know: This AIO is perfect for designers or illustrators who need a powerful PC.

What you’ll love: The 24-inch touchscreen is ideal for those who need to edit their visual work with precision. This PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor and has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. It also comes with an additional 256GB SSD. It has built-in speakers at the front and a pop-up HD webcam for video calls. It ships with a wired mouse and a wireless keyboard.

What you should consider: The sound quality of the speakers is not as good as some would expect.

Where to buy: Sold by HP

