Best Nexigo webcam

Which Nexigo webcams are best?

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that a good webcam can make online meetings a lot better. We no longer have to sit through grainy visuals or be unable to hear the person who’s talking.

There has probably never been a time in history where the demand for webcams has been this high, whether it is to video chat with friends and family, or have weekly office meetings. So, if you are in the market for a new webcam, have a look at the Nexigo N950P Pro Web Camera.

What to know before you buy a Nexigo webcam

Resolution

Most modern webcams will be made available in two different resolutions: full HD, which is 1080p, and 4K. The latter has four times as many pixels as HD, so the clarity will be much better. But you don’t always need a 4K webcam. Consider what the webcam will mainly be used for, and if it’s only for online meetings, 1080p will be perfect.

Field of view

The field of view in a webcam will determine how much the camera will display to others. When it has a narrow field of view, your face will occupy most of the screen, and your surroundings will be minimal. With a wider field of view, your face and upper body will be visible as well as a good portion of the surrounding behind you.

Autofocus and low-light correction

Sitting in an online meeting, few things are more frustrating than not being able to clearly see the speaker. Most of the time this can be solved by having a webcam that corrects low-light conditions. This makes the visuals brighter when lighting isn’t optimal.

Autofocus is also important, as most meeting participants don’t remain perfectly still when talking. Even the slightest movements back and forth can cause the webcam to lose focus. A webcam with autofocus will keep track of the subject, keeping them clear at all times.

What to look for in a quality Nexigo webcam

A good microphone for clear audio

Other than having a webcam that can transmit at a good resolution, the built-in microphone is hugely important. If you aren’t using a headset with a mic, then the microphone on the webcam will be your communication method. A good-quality webcam will have a microphone that doesn’t pick up background noise and will be able to elevate your voice when talking.

Mounting options for better visibility

It is important that you mount the webcam correctly. Otherwise, others won’t be able to see you clearly. A good quality webcam can be mounted in several ways, either by hooking it onto the bezel of your monitor or attaching it to a tripod. Some webcams can be affixed to the side of the monitor, and there are even a few that can be mounted onto a wall or shelf.

Quality of the webcam lens

Something that many webcam users are not aware of is that there are two different kinds of lenses. Generally, mid- to top-tier webcams will have lenses made from glass. It helps to improve the clarity of your broadcast and doesn’t scratch easily. In more affordable webcams, the lens is made from plastic. This helps to keep the cost of the model low but is prone to scratches if not taken care of properly.

How much you can expect to spend on Nexigo webcam

The average price of a Nexigo webcam will depend on the resolution and any additional capabilities. An entry-level webcam will retail for between $30-$40. A fully-featured webcam with a 4K resolution can retail for between $80-$150.

Nexigo webcam FAQ

Will a webcam work for streaming or YouTube videos?

A. Yes, it most definitely will. If you want to start streaming your video games or recording YouTube videos, you don’t need expensive video equipment. As long as you have a webcam with a good recording resolution, you will be able to make excellent quality videos.

Why do some webcams have a privacy cover?

A. Through the years, it has become apparent that cybercriminals are able to patch into unsecured webcams and security cameras. While it is unlikely to happen to you, many feel that it’s a risk they are not willing to take. So, for that reason, many webcams have a cover that can be turned on or off to prevent unauthorized viewing.

What’s the best Nexigo webcam to buy?

Top Nexigo webcam

Nexigo N950P Pro Web Camera

What you need to know: A feature-rich webcam with powerful capabilities.

What you’ll love: If you are looking for a webcam that is nearly as good as a video camera, the N950P Pro is the one. It features an 8.5-megapixel Sony sensor that captures video at 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. The webcam comes with a remote for you to control the volume, flip the visuals and zoom the camera up to five times. It can connect to USB-C and USB-A devices and has two omnidirectional noise reduction microphones. The webcam also features automatic low-light correction.

What you should consider: Recording 4K video at 30 frames per second might not be good enough for power users or streamers.

Top Nexigo webcam for the money

Nexigo N660E Streaming Web Camera

What you need to know: It might be an affordable webcam, but it’s packed with top-tier features.

What you’ll love: The N660E is striking at first glance, as the ring light around the camera isn’t something you would expect from an affordable webcam. This light helps to illuminate you, making it the perfect webcam in low-light conditions. It captures video in 1080p at 30 frames per second, and the generous 95-degree wide-angle lens captures everything around you. It has a magnetic privacy cover that easily snaps onto the lens. For communications, it has an omnidirectional microphone with noise reduction capabilities.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that the ring light will sporadically turn on when not in use.

Worth checking out

Nexigo N940P 2K Zoomable Webcam

What you need to know: Between 4K and full HD, this webcam is the best of both worlds.

What you’ll love: With a 5-megapixel camera and Sony Starvis CMOS Sensor, this webcam captures excellent video quality, even in low-light situations. The 2K resolution ensures that the visuals are crisp, and the three-times zoom allows you to be visible when not directly in front or near the camera. You can also control the zoom, volume and flip the image with an included remote. It has a built-in noise reduction microphone, and the camera can autofocus.

What you should consider: If you want to use the webcam on a USB-C device, you’ll need an adapter.

