Best Logitech wireless mouse

The first Logitech wireless mouse was released in 1991, and was called the Logitech MouseMan Cordless. It retailed for $149 and was the first mouse to use RF signals as a means for connection.

Which Logitech wireless mouse is best?

There are many important components when it comes to computers or laptops. But for user input, the humble mouse can mean the difference between frustration and sheer joy. If you don’t have the right model for your style, actions will be slower and the accuracy will suffer.

So if you want to make your mark while competing against the rest of the world for the top spot, you’re going to need the best wireless mouse. The Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse will help you leave your enemies in the dust.

What to know before you buy a Logitech wireless mouse

Battery life is crucial

A wireless mouse is amazing for unrestricted movement, but it does need to be charged. For your wireless mouse to be ready when you are, keep in mind its battery capacity and how often it needs to be recharged. Most are charged through USB cables, but others can require AAA batteries.

The shape will determine the comfort

When looking at a new mouse, whether wired or wireless, the shape will determine how comfortable it is to hold and operate. There are two distinct ways of holding a mouse: the palm or the claw. Whichever grip is more comfortable for you, make sure that the design of the wireless mouse helps with it.

Different connection types for a wireless mouse

Not all wireless mice are made equal. The internal technology will be similar, but they can connect to a device either through Bluetooth or radio-frequency signals. The latter requires a dongle to be plugged into the mouse, and if you lose it you won’t be able to use the mouse. Bluetooth connections don’t require a dongle, and connect directly to your computer, laptop, TV or tablet.

What to look for in a quality Logitech wireless mouse

DPI and sensitivity

Few give it much thought, but dots per inch, or DPI, determine how quickly your cursor moves across the screen. If you have a mouse with low DPI, you’ll notice jagged movement. On the other hand, a higher DPI could make the sensitivity so high that you lose track of where the cursor is. A quality Logitech mouse will have a variable sensitivity, and a DPI between 1,600 and 4,000.

Software and customizability

Long gone are the days of a mouse only having one purpose. Through software and lighting, plenty of mouse models can be customized, tweaked and programmed. Many Logitech mice use the company’s own LightSync RGB system for that.

Weights and buttons

You can also use removable weights to change the weight of a Logitech mouse. This is useful for when you require something a bit more hefty for precise actions or need to make it lighter for faster movements.

How much you can expect to spend on a Logitech wireless mouse

This depends on the mouse’s capabilities, DPI and technology. Entry-level wireless mice retail for around $40, while top-end models cost between $100 and $150.

Logitech wireless mouse FAQ

Can you replace the battery on a Logitech wireless mouse?

A. Generally, it isn’t possible to replace a rechargeable battery. Unless specified otherwise, the battery is built into the mouse’s casing and can’t be removed — there is only a small USB port for charging. Replaceable batteries are common but are mainly found in basic models.

Do Logitech mice use USB-C or micro-USB?

A. Logitech wireless mice use micro-USB to charge. Logitech does make several adapters that convert a micro-USB cable into a USB-C.

What are the best Logitech wireless mice to buy?

Top Logitech wireless mouse

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: A lightning-fast wireless mouse endorsed by esports athletes.

What you’ll love: One of Logitech’s fastest wireless mice, the G Pro has a 25K sensor that allows for smooth and fast actions at any DPI. It has six programmable buttons, uses Logitech’s LightSync for color customization, and weighs just under 3 ounces.

What you should consider: Early shipments of this mouse suffered from a left- and right-button double-click issue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Logitech wireless mouse for the money

Logitech G305 LightSpeed Wireless Mouse

What you need to know: A gaming mouse that is affordable, accurate and super sensitive.

What you’ll love: One of Logitech’s more affordable mice, the G305 uses a radio-frequency dongle to connect to a computer. It uses the Hero mouse sensor, giving it the ability to operate smoothly at up to 12,000 DPI sensitivity. The compact mouse weighs just under 4 ounces, and the dongle can be stored underneath.

What you should consider: It has a battery life of 250 hours, but runs on a single AA battery, so it can’t be charged in between gaming sessions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Logitech G903 LightSpeed Wireless Mouse

What you need to know: With a futuristic design, the G903 is one of the most sophisticated mice around.

What you’ll love: It has a battery that can be recharged while in use through the company’s Power Play mousepads. It also uses the Hero 25K sensor, which allows it a DPI of 100 to

25,600 sensitivity. The LightSpeed technology ensures that it has only a 1-millisecond response time. The lighting colors can be changed through LightSync, and it’s ambidextrous.

What you should consider: Some users complain that Logitech removed the tactile feedback from clicking the middle mouse button.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

