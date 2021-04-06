Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Good News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Honoring Black History Month
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
LifeSouth in need of blood donors
Satsuma man’s probation revoked less than three months from federal release
Okaloosa County announces Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Passerby stops broad-daylight rape attempt on Oklahoma sidewalk as drivers record video
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Tracking the Tropics
Science Corner
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
Gary Finch Outdoors
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Japan 2020
Top Stories
About 17 million view Baylor’s championship win over Gonzaga
Top Stories
Woman alleges she was terrorized by assault from Texans QB
DeChambeau probing for formula that adds up to green jacket
Guards stayed at Baylor, paving way for Drew’s dream title
Baddoo delivers again for Tigers with winning hit vs Twins
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Digital Extra
Driven
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Nominate a Hometown Hero!
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
Ask Danny
Biker Dad
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
Destination Gulf Coast
The Doctor Is In
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Fraud Fighters
Golden Apple
Locally Grown
Pet of the Week
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the New Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Gulf Coast CW Super Fan
Living Local
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
Top Stories
Pet of the Week: Cute little McDuff
Video
Top Stories
Scale Back Alabama kicks off April 5
Video
Top Stories
This high tech sticker tells you when it’s time to reapply sunscreen
Video
Why you shouldn’t laminate your vaccination card
Video
Disneyland’s fried pickle corndog with peanut butter perplexes internet
Down in the dumps? This is the best food for a good mood, survey says
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Virtual Job Fair
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Computer Accessories & Peripherals
The best computer reading glasses
Trending Stories
$400K worth of vehicles stolen from Alabama car dealership
Video
FAA approves master plan to relocate Mobile commercial flights downtown
Video
Shark replica outside store stirring debate in Gulf Shores
Satsuma man’s probation revoked less than three months from federal release
MPD: Man shot on Dog River Drive, suffers life-threatening injuries