If you know an Apple fanatic, they’ll love these 12 gifts

When buying a gift for an Apple enthusiast, consider whether to buy an upgraded model of an old product that might need replacing or something they don’t already own.

Which gift for an Apple fanatic is best?

Do you know a devoted Apple fanatic who refuses to be seen with an Android phone or a Windows laptop? Whether you’ve got a lot to spend or a more modest budget, you can’t go wrong buying them Apple products or accessories as gifts.

However, with so many Apple products available, it’s tough to know which are worth buying and which should be avoided. You’ll also need to consider which Apple products the recipient already owns and which could use replacing with a newer model.

Best gifts for an Apple fanatic

Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple watch is an excellent alternative to a standard fitness tracker for Apple fans. It takes on the standard functions of a fitness tracker, like logging steps, various activities, heart rate and sleep cycles. However, it pairs with the user’s iPhone so they can make and receive calls and texts and listen to music, making it a more practical and multifunctional gadget.

Apple iPad Air

This quality midrange iPad packs more of a punch than the base model but is more affordable than the high-end iPad Pro. For the majority of users, it’s the perfect middle ground between the two. You can choose between Wi-Fi-only models and Wi-Fi and cellular models, as well as a choice of five colors and two storage capacities. This is an excellent gift for someone who doesn’t own an iPad or owns an old iPad that has seen better days.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro

If you really want to splash out on a high-end gift for a loved one, consider the iPad Pro. It’s powerful enough to run high-performance apps such as Photoshop, Movie Maker and Garageband at full capacity, so it’s popular with creatives. It has a large screen size that’s perfect for consuming media and can even double as a laptop if paired with the magic keyboard.

Apple iPhone SE

This is a solid yet affordable iPhone that’s great for anyone who needs a new phone this festive season. You can choose between a range of colors and storage capacities. This is an excellent choice for teens or preteens who are desperate for an iPhone but who objectively don’t need the latest, most expensive model.

Apple AirTag

Is the Apple fan in your life forever losing their keys or other items? This handy tag can be tracked from any iPhone or iPad with a U1 chip using the Find My app, to within feet of its location. It can also play a sound if you’re still struggling to find it, which is great for items that have slid down the crack in the couch or are underneath another object not easy to spot.

Apple TV 4K

This isn’t actually a TV but a streaming device that gives users access to Apple TV+ along with other popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. It’s 4K compatible so expect top-notch picture quality, plus it contains an A12 Bionic chip that boosts audio and video for an even better watching experience. It comes with an excellent Siri remote.

Apple AirPods

These compact wireless earbuds are perfect for Apple fanatics to use with their iPhone or iPad, since newer models don’t have an audio input for wired headphones. The sound quality is good for headphones of this size, and the charging case stores power to recharge the earbuds when inside, so you can use them for more than 24 hours in total before you need to recharge the case.

Apple AirPods Max

Serious audiophiles might turn their noses up at earbuds, but these high-quality over-ear wireless headphones are sure to catch their interest. The high-end dynamic driver produces high-quality audio for an excellent listening experience. The active noise cancellation is perfect when you want to block out the world around you, but there’s also a transparency mode when you need to hear your surroundings. All in all, these are some of the best headphones on the market.

Apple Pencil

Do you know an artist who wants to make digital art using their iPad, or someone whose life would be made easier if they could take handwritten notes on their iPad? If so, an Apple Pencil is the perfect gift. Unlike more basic styluses, this one is highly sensitive to tilt and pressure and has imperceptible lag, so users get practically identical results to drawing or writing on paper.

Apple MagSafe Charger

While this might not be the most exciting gift, it’s a practical choice for anyone who wants to charge their iPhone or other Apple devices wirelessly. This compact wireless charging pad works with the iPhone 11, 12 and 13 series, as well as the second generation iPhone SE, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. It’s also compatible with AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Apple MacBook Air Laptop

If you have a big budget for the Apple fan in your life, you can’t go wrong with the Apple MacBook Air. Although it isn’t quite as powerful as the MacBook Pro, it’s still a high-quality laptop that can tackle most computing tasks with ease.

Apple Gift Card

An Apple gift card is the perfect gift for the Apple fan who’s hard to buy for. If you’re not sure exactly what they need and what they already have, let them pick out their own gift with this gift card that can be used to buy products, apps, music, games and more. You can buy $50, $100 or $200 gift cards to suit most budgets.

