Are you looking for something different in your next Samsung phone? Try a foldable phone or a phone with a pen stylus. These will give you a unique user experience.

Samsung phones 2021

Choosing a cell phone is more challenging every year. The options seem endless, with minimal technical differences between one phone model and the next, and many times you must debate between a lower price and the features you want most in your next phone.

If you’re hunting for a Samsung phone, you can relate likely relate to this dilemma. The Korean tech giant is one of the most prominent players in the phone market (with a 17% share of the market), only behind Apple (23% share of the market), and its range of phone models is becoming more and more varied as time goes by. The good thing about this is that the quality, in turn, increases dramatically.

So, are you looking for a Samsung phone? Keep reading, and you’ll discover the key considerations to choose your next phone and a shortlist of the best Samsung phones in 2021.

How to choose your new Samsung phone in 2021

Each user has different preferences and tastes. Some consider that a phone is a simple accessory, useful only for social media, email and not much more. Others think it a powerful tool necessary to function on a personal and professional level. These differences determine what type of phone you are going to buy. You should choose a phone based on size, storage, screen quality, camera, additional features and price.

Screen size and resolution

As much as cell phones look alike, not all screens are the same. First, you need to consider the size of the device. Depending on the model, the size can range from 140-165 millimeters. Does that mean that the bigger the device, the bigger the screen? Not always. Some cell phone designs eliminate the space between the edge of the screen and the edge of the device, and others leave more room.

Resolution is just as important. Some models have a standard resolution of 1080×2400, and others go up to 1440×3200. If your priority is the image quality, you spend a lot of time looking at the screen, and you are uncomfortable with a phone with a small screen, this should be your priority.

Storage

This aspect is quite debatable. Any user prefers a 1TB storage to a 256GB one. But is 1TB of storage necessary? Most phone users can’t even fill a 128GB space, and only 1% consider it essential. If you are part of that 1%, take this element as a priority and look for high-storage phones with a slot for an SD card. If you are part of the majority, you should not worry because most Samsung phones have more than enough storage.

Camera and additional features

In the last ten years, since cell phones have become the essential device for creating content and documenting our lives, the quality of the camera is perhaps one of the most relevant criteria when deciding which phone to buy. For that same reason, the quality of cameras has improved exponentially in recent years. We can even ask ourselves: how far will cameras go?

When looking for a Samsung phone with a good camera, these are the elements that you should consider: the number of lenses it has, the quality of the front and rear cameras, the definition of the photos it takes, and the zoom. If the camera is essential for you and is even a necessary tool for your work, establish this as your main feature.

There are additional features for different tastes and needs. Among them, two stand out among Samsung’s most popular phones: foldable phones and stylus pens. Both are elements that, at first glance, are not essential. However, if you are a fan of technology and want a different experience, these additional features can help you make a better decision.

Price

The last and, in some cases, the most important criteria. Before deciding which phone to buy, keep in mind that the price range can go from $600-$1800. The good news is that some of the latest Samsung models also come at a relatively affordable price.

Best Samsung phones in 2021

Since you have seen the most important features when buying a phone, it is time to find out which Samsung phones can best suit your tastes and needs. With so much variety, surely you will find one that fits your budget.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Currently, this is the most complete Samsung phone. Not only it has the best qualities, like a great design, four rear camera lenses and a high-resolution screen, but it also includes a stylus pen. This is a feature previously reserved for the Galaxy Note. If you have a $999 or higher budget, get ready for an impressive piece of technology.

Sold by Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

If your priority is the pen stylus ­for doodling, writing hand notes and more, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a perfect choice. It has similar qualities to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, plus a great design and a higher price.

Sold by Amazon and Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a great choice. It’s a more straightforward version, but it also maintains some of the best qualities among the S21 series. With a resolution of 1080×2400 and three rear lenses, this is a great affordable phone.

Sold by Amazon and Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Think of it as a tablet that folds into a phone. Simple as that. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 checks all the boxes for something different, high-tech, and of excellent quality. Before considering this as your new phone, consider the price at $1799.

Sold by Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

If you’re looking for an affordable version of the S series that still has all the great qualities and features, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition can be yours. It has a powerful camera, a large screen, and it runs smoothly.

Sold by Amazon and Samsung

Juan Sebastián Torres is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.