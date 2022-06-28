Which iPhone 13 case on Amazon is best?

Mobile phones are more expensive than ever, making it difficult to simply pick up a replacement if something goes wrong. It’s up to you whether you want to live dangerously and flaunt your naked iPhone 13, but for the rest of us, a case is the only logical option.

You could pop into a mobile-phone store to browse through its limited selection. Or you can scroll through seemingly endless pages of iPhone cases on Amazon. To borrow a saying about New York City, if you can’t find it on Amazon, then it doesn’t exist.

Protection level

The most important aspect of any phone case is that it must provide enough protection. But how do you know if it’s sufficient? Generally, soft silicone cases will protect your device from scratches and light bumps but won’t stop the glass display from cracking when dropped.

If that is the kind of protection you want, there are several iPhone 13 cases made for rugged conditions and the worst cases of butterfingers. Usually assembled from two parts, these cases have a solid backing that protects the phone’s delicate glass coating while the top part clips onto it to form a durable shell. You’ll likely find a built-in screen protector, too.

Design

Whether you like to keep it plain and simple with an elegant black case, want to show off your iPhone’s default color with a clear case or go all out with wild patterns, there is something for everyone.

Case makers know that iPhone 13 users are unique and want their cases to be an extension of their personality. Most cases you’ll find will be a solid color with black, blue or red the most common. But there isn’t a shortage of florals, geometric shapes or novelty cases.

Wireless-charging compatible

You’ve probably never thought about Apple’s MagSafe or wireless-charging compatibility when shopping for an iPhone 13 case. In that case, you can be extremely lucky that your wireless charging works.

Generally, cases made from silicone or soft plastic are thin enough to let the electromagnetic field charge the phone. Others, such as wallet cases or those made for outdoor conditions, could be too thick. You either need to take your case off to charge your phone or use a different case.

Best iPhone 13 cases on Amazon

OtterBox Commuter Series for iPhone 13

If your biggest fear is dropping your phone onto a hard surface, then the Commuter Series is perfect protection. The case is in two parts, with the solid backing protecting the phone from drops while the front part keeps the display safe. The parts clip together to form a hard shell for rugged protection. Sold by Amazon

Tocol 5-in-1 for iPhone 13 Case

An iPhone 13 has several pieces that must be protected, so this case comes in five parts. There are two tempered glass screen protectors, a durable silicone case and two covers that protect the camera lenses from scratches. Sold by Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe

The official case from Apple is compatible with its MagSafe wireless chargers and comes in 10 colors. The case is made from soft silicone with reinforced edges and corners, and it has the Apple logo etched on the back. Sold by Amazon

Casely Heart Throb iPhone 13 Phone Case

This white case is adorned with black hearts all over, has slip-resistant edges and can absorb shocks if dropped from 8 feet. To protect the camera lenses, there is a raised lip to prevent scratches or scuffs. Sold by Amazon

Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe (for iPhone)

If you don’t want to carry your iPhone 13 around in a case, you can keep (some of it) safe with Apple’s leather wallet. It attaches to the back of your iPhone through a magnet and serves as a storage space for your ID and bank cards. It won’t protect your screen, but it does create a barrier between the phone and the floor. Sold by Amazon

Diverbox for iPhone 13 Case

Like most rugged, durable cases, the Diverbox takes a multi-layer approach to phone protection. A solid outer shell protects against scratches, a soft inner shell absorbs shocks and a raised lip border that keeps everything together. It also has a raised lip around the camera lenses. Sold by Amazon

