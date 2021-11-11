Consider what features you want from your phone before buying. For many users, a quality camera and decent battery life are highest on the list.

What are the best Black Friday phone deals?

With smartphones becoming ever more essential to our daily lives, it makes sense to invest in a decent model. By searching for the best Black Friday phone deals, you can get your dream phone at a hefty discount.

While the best Black Friday deals won’t go live until well into November, it can pay to prepare in advance. The top offers will sell out fast, so if you decide now which phones you have your eye on, you can add them to your online shopping basket ahead of time to keep track of discounts and avoid missing out.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a phone?

Yes, Black Friday is the time of year when you can expect to find the best deals on new phones. If you’re in need of an upgrade, it’s worth waiting until the Black Friday sales roll around to look for a bargain. You can generally find discounts on both new and older models, with plenty of options to choose from. In short, Black Friday is a great time to buy both unlocked phone handsets and carrier subscription phone contracts.

When will Black Friday phone deals start?

Black Friday 2021 is on November 26, but retailers are starting their Black Friday sales earlier and earlier to stay ahead of the curve. You’ll be able to find some Black Friday deals starting around the beginning of November, though the best offers are usually reserved for Thanksgiving week. If you have your heart set on a particular phone, especially an older model that might sell out, it’s worth going for it as soon as you spot a deal you’re happy with. However, if there are several phones you like the look of and can hold your nerve, you’ll usually find the deepest discounts on Black Friday itself. Subscribe to the BestReviews email list for updates on Black Friday deals.

What Black Friday phone deals to expect

Although shoppers don’t yet know exactly what Black Friday phone deals will be available, it’s possible to make some predictions based on data from previous years. You can expect the biggest discounts on older models, but you’ll also find deals on newly-released phones.

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung’s flagship phone is one of the best Android phones around. It features a pro-grade array of cameras, 8K video capabilities, a stunning display and impressive battery life. Although it will still be the newest flagship model on Black Friday 2021, it’s been out for a while, and the S22 range is out in early 2022, so expect a decent discount.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The S20 SE might be an older model, but it’s still a great phone with a fast chip and high-quality cameras that have an impressive 30x digital zoom and a sharp, clear night mode. Since it isn’t the latest model, you should find some excellent Black Friday deals on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

A flip phone upgraded for a new generation, this phone folds vertically when not in use. It might sound like a gimmick, but it makes a relatively large phone small enough to easily slip into a pocket. It’s also great for taking selfies and video chatting, as it can stand up independently.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

This is the largest and highest-spec of Apple’s latest iPhone offerings. Although this is a relatively new release, you should still find some Black Friday deals on it. The cameras are significantly upgraded over previous models, with a macro mode for close-up photography, as well as wide-angle and telephoto lenses.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

You can save more by opting for 2020’s version of the iPhone Pro Max. It’s still a great option with a quality camera array, gorgeous display and durable design. This phone has been discontinued, so it’s likely you’ll find impressive Black Friday offers while stocks last.

Apple iPhone 12

The base model iPhone 12 appears to be sticking around for now as a lower-cost alternative to the iPhone 13, so you’re likely to see some decent Black Friday deals, and stock levels shouldn’t be a huge issue. It might not be the 2021 iPhone, but it’s still a solid phone by anyone’s standards, with an impressive camera and all-day battery life.

Google Pixel 5

With the Google Pixel 6 coming out at the end of October, sizable Google Pixel 5 Black Friday deals are likely. An excellent mid-range phone, it’s 5G capable, has a battery that lasts all day and takes quality pictures.

Google Pixel 6

Although it will have only been out for a month, you should see some Google Pixel 6 Black Friday offers, if the deals available on the Pixel 5 last year are anything to go by. It features a bigger and better camera than the Pixel 5, as well as a new chip that’s been specifically developed for Google.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus is the newest big contender in the smartphone market, making phones that can rival Samsung’s flagship offerings. The 9 Pro is the best phone the company makes right now, with an impressively fast processor, an array of high-quality cameras and a stunning fluid display.

Motorola One 5G Ace

On the higher-end of the budget phone market, this model is a great choice for teens or anyone who isn’t too worried about having the latest flagship phone. The cameras are fairly solid considering the price point, and the battery can last for two days with average use. When you factor in Black Friday discounts, it offers excellent value for money.

Motorola Moto G Power

Buyers who want a budget phone should be on the lookout for Motorola Moto G Power Black Friday deals. It might not have the fastest chip or the sharpest cameras, but it’s highly affordable and features an impressive battery life of up to three days.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.