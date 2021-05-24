Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Good News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Honoring Black History Month
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
Pensacola skateboard crew competes for big Red Bull prize
William Shakespeare, first UK man to receive COVID vaccine, dies at 81
Trial begins for woman charged with capital murder in Christmas Eve death of 15-year-old Baker High School student
Crews continue removing salt buildup from power lines in Baldwin County
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Tracking the Tropics
Science Corner
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
Gary Finch Outdoors
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Phillies’ Bryce Harper goes on IL with bruised left forearm
Top Stories
New York Liberty off to fast start, win 5 of first 6 games
Long season tests Miami Marlins rookies Chisholm, Rogers
Petersen makes 18 saves, U.S. beats Kazakhstan 3-0 at worlds
Falcons coach tight-lipped about Julio Jones’ future
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Digital Extra
Driven
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Nominate a Hometown Hero!
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
Ask Danny
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
The Doctor Is In
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Fraud Fighters
Golden Apple
Locally Grown
Pet of the Week
Sink Your Teeth In
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
Pensacon Live 2021
TV Schedule
Contests
Things to Do on the Gulf Coast
Viral News
Sink Your Teeth In
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Gulf Coast CW – YouTube Channel
Gulf Coast CW Super Fan
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Pensacon Day 1: Lines of fans wrap around Pensacola Bay Center to meet their fan favorites
Video
Top Stories
5 Things to do This Weekend
Video
Pensacon Live is Coming to The Gulf Coast CW!
Video
5 Things To Do This Weekend
Watch the Return of Superman and Lois for a Chance to Win Pensacon Passes
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Virtual Job Fair
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Test Prep
Best SAT prep book 2021
Trending Stories
Well-known Mobile driver ‘Mercedes Marge’ carjacked
Video
Serda Brewing Co. sold to out-of-state brewery
Woman shot and killed early Monday morning in Conecuh County
Man from Mobile charged with assault after police say stray arrow injures child at graduation party in Silverhill
Video
Mayor optimistic Pensacola Bay Bridge will open by weekend