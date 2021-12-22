Best book to help you learn Python

Which book to help you learn Python is best?

Our world is slowly growing more and more reliant on technology. With this growing reliance, thousands of programming languages have emerged, and they’re a necessary asset to directing and operating computer systems. Python is one of the most popular languages, and learning the skill is undeniably worthwhile.

A book such as “Python Crash Course: A Hands-On, Project-Based Introduction to Programmin” hones your skills to make you successful in personal and professional endeavors. This book covers the basics before delving into more interesting concepts, including game development and creating websites.

What to know before you buy a book to help you learn Python

What is Python?

Python is a high-level programming language used by developers, software engineers and programmers to direct operating systems. It’s mainly used to create websites and analyze data by large-scale companies including Amazon, Facebook, Google, NASA, Spotify and Wikipedia.

Python is also used to create AI applications, audio and video tools, video games and other scientific software. Having this language on your resume advances your skills and makes you a more valuable employee in the working world.

Courses

A guidebook is an asset to learning this programming language but is not the only reliable resource. Online Python classes led by programming professionals can guide you through the learning process. A Python book is an essential piece of your self-learning journey, but you shouldn’t pass up extra help. An online course provides things a book can’t, with live assistance and tools to test and correct your knowledge.

Certifications

As you grow more competent in Python, solid evidence of your skill is a must-have for future career and educational endeavors. Official certifications prove your competency to yourself, potential employers and clients. Many online courses provide certifications along with their completion, and the official Python Institute has a Certified Associate in Python Programming certification. An extensive guidebook is essential to studying and passing these certifications so you can add this skill to your repertoire.

What to look for in a quality book to help you learn Python

Up to date

There are three main versions of Python: the original Python, Python 2.0 and Python 3.0. Python 3.0 was first released in 2008, though its latest 3.9 version was released in October 2020. Choose a book published in 2008 or later to guarantee it’s relatively up-to-date with new concepts and rules. Anything earlier could refer to earlier obsolete versions of Python.

Author credentials

Find a book published by a person with considerable experience in the field. Your coding guide should be authored by someone who clearly understands the presented information. They should be college graduates or professional developers with considerable experience.

Information presentation

It’s tedious work to find a book with well-presented information by a credible author. However, if the information isn’t portrayed in a tangible and well-organized manner, the book will be frustrating to read. The author should open with the basics before diving into more advanced concepts. An exceptional book is useful for new and experienced programmers, teaching how to write lines of code and serving as a reference book, respectively.

A thorough book to help you learn Python covers user inputs, functions, classes, file handling, testing and debugging lines of code. It may also refer you to other helpful programming language books such as HTML, Java and C++.

How much you can expect to spend on a book to help you learn Python

Books to help you learn Python cost $25-$40. Kindle versions are cheaper, and there are free books with a Kindle Unlimited subscription.

Book to help you learn Python FAQ

What jobs require Python?

A. Software developers, quality assurance engineers, analysts, data scientists and AI engineers use Python in their respective workplaces.

Is Python easy to learn?

A. Python is recommended as one of the first languages to learn, and it’s easy to learn but difficult to master.

How long does it take to learn Python?

A. You can learn this programming language in two to six months with an excellent guidebook and daily practice writing code.

What’s the best book to help you learn Python to buy?

Top book to help you learn Python

“Python Crash Course: A Hands-On, Project-Based Introduction to Programming”

What you need to know: This is a thorough Python guidebook for beginners written by a teacher who has been writing code since the age of 5.

What you’ll love: This was published in 2019 and covers all basic programming concepts with explanations and practice projects. It teaches how to do many functions in Python, such as making 2D games, creating web apps and troubleshooting errors in code. It’s meant for beginners but is useful for proficient Python users who need help in certain areas.

What you should consider: The solutions to practice problems are online but not in the book.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top book to help you learn Python for the money

“Python Bible 7 in 1”: Volumes One to Seven

What you need to know: This seven-volume set written by a computer scientist in 2020 is divided into major concepts of Python that teach you in an organized and in-depth manner.

What you’ll love: This newly released book was written by the owner of NeuralNine, a machine learning company that specializes in providing educational books. These books are divided into beginner, intermediate, data science, machine learning, finance, neural network and computer vision volumes. There’s an online site with free blog posts and videos to assist the book in teaching you coding.

What you should consider: The author is very young with less experience than other programmers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“Head First Python: A Brain Friendly Guide”

What you need to know: This 2016 guide was written by a professional programmer and covers Python through images and text.

What you’ll love: The author is well-versed in Python, having 25 years of coding experience and a master’s degree. The book covers many aspects of Python, including fundamentals, data structures functions, building web applications, database management and exception handling. It’s designed to provide multisensory learning with mixed presentations of visual and textual information.

What you should consider: Chapter six is lacking compared to the rest of the book.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

