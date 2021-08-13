Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Good News
Traffic Map
Top Stories
71-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash on I-10 in Santa Rosa County
Top Stories
Experts ‘strongly encourage’ pregnant women to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Tennessee mom on ventilator after contracting COVID-19 while pregnant
Video
California dad assaults teacher over masks on first day of school, superintendent says
Video
Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals amid COVID surge
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Science Corner
Rainfall Stats
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
Gary Finch Outdoors
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Sale makes first appearance since 2019; Sox pound O’s 16-2
Top Stories
Greaser, Piot reach championship match of US Amateur
Henley shoots 69 to lead by 3 after third round at Wyndham
Phillies’ no-hit bid ends on Stephenson’s HR in 8th
Newman’s four 2B tie MLB record, lead Pirates over Brewers
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Digital Extra
Driven
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Nominate a Hometown Hero!
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
Ask Danny
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
The Doctor Is In
Destination Gulf Coast
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Golden Apple
Growing the Gulf Coast
Pet of the Week
Sink Your Teeth In
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
TV Schedule
Contests
Things to Do on the Gulf Coast
Viral News
Sink Your Teeth In
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Gulf Coast CW – YouTube Channel
Gulf Coast CW Super Fan
Top Stories
5 Things to do This Weekend: August 13-15
Video
Top Stories
August 9: New tech aimed to replace hand signals in baseball, New KFC themed hotel opening in London
Video
Video: Mama bear gets trapped in car, destroys it while cubs watch
Video
How do I know if my dog has heat stroke?
Video
KFC-themed hotel featuring ‘press for chicken’ button opening this month
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Parenting
Summer’s almost over, don’t miss these deals on back-to-school essentials for K-12
Trending Stories
Escambia County Florida issues local State of Emergency
First vibrio case of 2021 confirmed in Mobile County
One dead, two others wounded after shooting at downtown Mobile bar
COVID temporarily closes popular Mobile restaurant
Video
FRED’S PATH: Tropical Storm Conditions Expected Late Monday
Video