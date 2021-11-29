Best book about blockchain

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies have become hot topics of conversation across many social lines. If you want to learn more about how they work, a book is a great first step.

Which books about blockchain are best?

For those interested in dipping their toes into the world of blockchain, a decent well-structured book is an excellent place to start. There are plenty of books available, offering everything from a basic introduction to the subject to the complex particulars of this technology.

For those who are intrigued about the potential changes blockchain could make to our world, “Blockchain Revolution” by Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott is a top choice. However, if you want to know more about its current uses or about investments, an alternative selection might be better suited.

What to know before you buy a book about blockchain

Intended audience

When choosing a book related to blockchain, consider for whom the book is written and if that fits the person intending to read it. Many books use complex language and jargon that is alien to the average reader. If you’re new to the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, choose a book designed for beginners. Beginner books often only skim the surface and provide a rough outline of the topic. Therefore, once you are familiar with the concept and the terminology, progress to a more in-depth analysis of the subject.

Facts

Similar to many investing books, use reading material related to blockchain as guidance only. There is a lot of hype about blockchain technology and the future of cryptocurrencies. While many people have made a lot of money from investments within this sphere, you must remember that many have also suffered losses. Individuals need to exercise caution when thinking about how to invest. Always follow the golden rule: Only invest what you can afford to lose.

What to look for in a quality book about blockchain

Format

Blockchain books are available in a number of formats.If you have a Kindle or another kind of e-book, this is typically the cheapest medium for you.

The majority of books related to blockchain are paperbacks. Audiobooks are another great option, especially for those who like to learn as they drive to work.

Content

There are numerous books related to blockchain and they cover a wide spectrum of content. Whether you want to learn about the creation of blockchain, its current functionality, its future prospects or investment in cryptocurrencies, there is a book for every need. If you’re a programmer who wants to get actively involved, there are resources to help you do this. There are even books for children that teach them about money, inflation and, of course, the blockchain.

Author

Consider the author before purchasing any book. Do a little research to find out what credentials or experience they have to write on this subject. Trying to understand their motives can help you to decipher what is fact and what is projecture when discussing this new technology.

How much you can expect to spend on a book about blockchain

You can pick up a basic beginner’s guide to blockchain in paperback for roughly $15-$25. If you’re looking for an in-depth guide to programming, expect to pay $25-$50.

Blockchain book FAQ

What is the best way to learn about blockchain?

A. As well as reading books on the topic, online courses are a fantastic way to learn about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Coursera has a number of courses related to this subject, as does Udemy.

Can you learn about blockchain without prior knowledge of financial markets?

A. Yes, because blockchain is not only about the cryptocurrencies it hosts. The concept is related to data storage and sharing, so anyone can gain a basic understanding without prior knowledge in this field.

What are the best books about blockchain to buy?

Top book about blockchain

“Blockchain Revolution” by Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott

What you need to know: This is the ideal book for those who want to understand blockchain as a whole and the potential impact it can have on various industries.

What you’ll love: This is a well-written book that provides a basic understanding of blockchain technology in a concise and easy-to-understand manner. It focuses on blockchain’s potential for improving and shaping the world we live in.

What you should consider: The content is somewhat one-sided in favor of the blockchain revolution.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top book about blockchain for the money

“Cryptoassets: The Innovative Investor’s Guide to Bitcoin and Beyond” by Chris Burniske and Jack Tatar

What you need to know: This is the perfect starter selection if you want to learn about how to invest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

What you’ll love: This book provides information on how to navigate the crypto-sphere to make intelligent investments. It provides information on exchanges and wallets that can help to keep your money safe.

What you should consider: It doesn’t offer much information on the development of blockchain technology; its primary focus is to teach you how to invest on the blockchain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“Bitcoin Money: A Tale of Bitville Discovering Good Money” by Michael Caras

What you need to know: This is a fantastic choice for introducing kids to the world of finance and Bitcoin.

What you’ll love: In this beautifully crafted story, the author explains complex topics such as money, inflation and the role of Bitcoin. He uses simple language that is understandable and engaging to young readers and combines the narrative with attractive illustrations.

What you should consider: The book is rather short considering its price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

